Read full article on original website
Related
Dems take two more Senate seats, win Frederick County exec race
Mail-in ballots favored Democrats by an average of about 70% throughout the state. The post Dems take two more Senate seats, win Frederick County exec race appeared first on Maryland Matters.
iheart.com
Maryland's Approved Marijuana Measure Could Put Pressure on PA
>Maryland's Approved Marijuana Measure Could Put Pressure on PA. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Marijuana advocates say that neighboring Maryland's passage of a vote on recreational use could put more pressure on Pennsylvania to do the same. Right now, only medicinal use is legal in the commonwealth. Supporters say Maryland can expect over 135-million dollars in tax revenue to be collected once the program is fully up and running. Maryland became the 20th state to legalize cannabis for adults after last week's election.
bethesdamagazine.com
Maryland gun rights group takes aim at county’s wear and carry bill
This story was updated at 2:40 p.m. Nov. 18, 2022, to include more comments. Maryland Shall Issue, a guns rights group in Annapolis, plans to sue Montgomery County for passing a bill that prohibits wear and carry permit holders from carrying firearms within 100 yards of multiple public places. Mark...
Maryland families feel hopeless after SNAP, cash assistance fraud
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — Tierra Tyson screamed in shock when she realized her account barely had money available. The mother of five children was buying a new milk bottle for her baby when the receipt showed there was $11.64 left. She felt shocked and confused because several hours earlier, Tyson knew she had more than $1,600.
WBOC
Maryland Attorney General-elect Anthony Brown Announces Transition Team
LARGO, Md. – Maryland Attorney General-elect Anthony G. Brown on Thursday announced advisors who will serve on his Transition Steering Committee as well as co-leads for policy teams on issues related to the Office of the Attorney General. Advisors and co-leads will advise the Attorney General-elect on civil rights,...
Washington Commanders settle with Maryland AG, agrees to return security deposits and pay fine
BALTIMORE -- The Maryland Attorney General's office announced Friday it has reached a settlement with the Washington Commanders after the team was accused of failing to return security deposits to ticketholders. Attorney General Brian Frosh alleges the team collected security deposits from season ticket holders and luxury suite ticketholders, but did not return the deposit within the required 30 days. The team allegedly didn't return the deposits unless it was requested in writing, which is in violation the Consumer Protection Act.Under the settlement, the Commanders are required to refund all security deposits that have not yet been returned within 30 days, and the team agreed to pay a $250,000 penalty. "For many years, the Commanders kept money that was not theirs. It belongs to their customers," said Attorney General Frosh. "Today's settlement will require the team to return the monies owed to consumers. The Commanders will pay a penalty, and they will be enjoined from engaging in similar practices in the future." Anyone who purchased season tickets or tickets to luxury suites at Washington Commanders games and believes they are owed a refund can contact the Office of the Attorney General at 410-576-6569.
Ocean City Today
Most commonly seen birds in Maryland
Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen in Maryland from Project FeederWatch. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Maryland votes in favor of amendment legalizing recreational marijuana
Last Tuesday, Maryland was among five states where ballots contained measures related to marijuana legalization. As anticipated by many analysts, Marylanders opted to approve the initiative, which prevailed by a mammoth margin of 66.3% to 33.7%.
weaa.org
Maryland probe finds 158 abusive priests, over 600 victims
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — An investigation by Maryland’s attorney general has identified 158 Roman Catholic priests in the Archdiocese of Baltimore accused of sexually and physically abusing more than 600 victims over the past 80 years. That's according to court records filed on Thursday. Attorney General Brian Frosh...
coachellavalleyweekly.com
The Cannabis Silent Election Effects
The election pundits are talking about the “Dobbs effect.” The silent response by young voters, to the Supreme Court decision on abortion, turned the red tsunami into a red mirage. I am suggesting there will be a silent cannabis effect in the 2024 election. Polls conducted by Fox News of voters and non-voters showed some interesting dynamics. Let me point to some progress in the 2022 elections paving the path to reform.
WTOP
Failure to penalize troubled vendor makes Maryland a ‘laughingstock,’ lawmaker says
This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. State lawmakers were unsparing in their criticism of the Maryland Department of Health on Tuesday, accusing the agency of failing to pursue financial compensation against a vendor that has acknowledged serious shortcomings.
realtormarney.com
Maryland Real Estate Trends November 13 2022
Maryland real estate market trends are collected and documented by our MLS, Bright MLS. Here is the update for the week ending November 13, 2022. Bright MLS currently covers seven states, so there are statistics for a number of areas. There is a general overview for the entire MLS, and later there is specific state data.
Police ID Maryland Man Killed Crashing Into Potomac River In Virginia
A Maryland man died on Thursday night after the vehicle he was driving in made a splash landing in the Potomac River in Virginia. Prince George's County resident Kelvin Gunn, 59, of Upper Marlboro has been identified as the victim killed in the crash on Thursday, Nov. 17 on the George Washington Memorial Parkway near the Humpback Bridge.
Marylanders prepare for influx of cannabis smokers following marijuana legalization
BALTIMORE -- Change is in the air, and some Marylanders don't care if it stinks.Nearly a week after Maryland voted to legalize recreational marijuana the focus of state residents is shifting to the smell of cannabis.Some people say the smell is ubiquitous in Baltimore.Other people have a problem with it.The debate over the social aspect of lighting up in public has been thrust back into the spotlight after Maryland voted 2 to 1 to legalize recreational cannabis—a move set to go into effect for people 21 and older in July 2023.Bruce Barcott, a senior editor at Leafly, says cannabis policy...
foxbaltimore.com
Maryland Attorney on squeegee kid trial in adult court: 'Mosby office charging decision'
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — On Thursday, a judge ruled that the 15-year-old squeegee kid accused of murder will be tried as an adult. Tavon Scott was to plead guilty to manslaughter in exchange for the case going to the juvenile system, but Circuit Court Judge Charles Dorset rejected the deal.
rockvillenights.com
Maryland governor-elect Wes Moore names first cabinet members, with heavy emphasis on Baltimore
Maryland governor-elect Wes Moore (D) held a press conference Monday to introduce his choices for several positions in his future cabinet. He was joined by running mate Aruna Miller, as he presented five nominees who face the challenge of helping him translate campaign promises into legislation and accomplishments. Moore named...
Invasive Northern Snakehead reeling in restaurant guests in Maryland
BALTIMORE -- Fresh local seafood is on the menu at True Chesapeake Oyster Co. in Hampden. But for one dish, the less you know, the better. "It's creepy looking," said Chef Zack Mills. "If you google it, it's a bad idea. Because you're not going to want to eat it after you google it." Mills is talking about the Northern Snakehead that's taking over the Chesapeake Bay. Native to Asia and Russia, the fish is 33 inches long, thick, and slimy. It can also reproduce quickly. This voracious predator was first discovered in a pond in Crofton in 2002, and has been...
WTOP
A week after Election Day, county exec races in Frederick, Anne Arundel Co. still up in the air
A week after Election Day, the outcome of two closely-watched county executive races in Maryland remain up in the air. In both Frederick County and Anne Arundel County, Republican candidates have the lead over their Democratic opponents — but the margins are shrinking as thousands of mail-in ballots are tallied.
weaa.org
Morgan moves to review Alcohol and Drug policy amid marijuana legalization in Maryland
Maryland voted to legalize recreational marijuana use Tuesday which will allow the recreational use of the plant for adults 21 or older. In a recent article by Washington Post, this new law will take effect on July 1, 2023, permitting a personal possession of 1.5 ounces of marijuana for someone who is of age.
aclu-md.org
Anton Black Family, Justice Coalition Reveal New Evidence of Systemic Cover Up by Maryland Medical Examiners in Police Killings of Eastern Shore Teenager, Others
View the legal complaint and learn more about the case here. GREENSBORO, MD – The family of Anton Black and the Coalition for Justice for Anton Black are disclosing extensive new evidence supporting their misconduct charges against the state, former chief Medical Examiner Dr. David Fowler, and other medical examiners, including evidence of wrongdoing in the death investigation of Anton Black and evidence from the independent body created by Maryland’s Attorney General to reexamine the findings and practices of state medical examiners in police custody deaths. The new disclosures – detailing that medical examiners made knowingly false allegations to shield police and government agencies from responsibility in the killing of 19-year-old Anton Black as well as other Black and disabled victims of police violence – come as part of an amendment and update to the family’s lawsuit, following settlement with the involved police officers late this summer.
Comments / 1