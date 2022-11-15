ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
newschain

British soldier who died in Ukraine saved others in his unit, inquest told

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YLdbs_0jBdJrPE00

A former British soldier saved members of his foreign regiment in Ukraine by teaching them how to use an anti-tank weapon they deployed moments after he was fatally shot, a court has heard.

Jordan Gatley, 24, was shot in the head by a Russian sniper on a tank on June 10 in Severodonetsk, eastern Ukraine.

The volunteers he had been fighting alongside were fought the attackers thanks to his guidance.

Oxford Coroner’s Court heard his inquest on Tuesday, along with that of another Briton who died while volunteering in Ukraine, father-of-three Scott Sibley.

He told us he was going to Ukraine to do whatever he could to help the people of Ukraine

Mr Sibley, 36, from Immingham in Lincolnshire, died in Mykolaiv in southern Ukraine on April 22 after a drone dropped mortars on his regiment.

Both men were experienced former British Army soldiers. Mr Gatley, from Sandbach in Cheshire, served in the Edinburgh-based Third Battalion of The Rifles for six years, while Mr Sibley had been in the Royal Logistic Corps.

They had wanted to use their skills to help people in Ukraine, and separately joined war efforts in the country in mid-March.

Senior coroner Darren Salter formally ruled on Tuesday that they were “killed while on active service for the Ukrainian foreign legion”.

Mr Gatley’s parents, Dean and Sally, watched his hearing by videolink.

In a statement read to the court, Mrs Gatley described her son’s passion for the Army and the events that led to his death.

The crew then deployed an anti-tank weapon, which they had been taught by Jordan to use the week before. They felt he had saved their lives.

She said: “Jordan always wanted to be a soldier from a young age and never deterred from this when he grew up.

“He told us he was going to Ukraine to do whatever he could to help the people of Ukraine.”

Mrs Gatley said a member of her son’s regiment told her what happened on the day he died.

“He said Jordan and his unit were clearing bombed buildings to check for any casualties and make sure they were clear before the Ukrainian army advanced,” she said.

“They would start at the top of buildings. Jordan was coming down the stairwell of one building, he was ahead of his crew when he was shot.

“The crew then deployed an anti-tank weapon, which they had been taught by Jordan to use the week before. They felt he had saved their lives.”

Paying tribute to her son, Mrs Gatley said: “We are very proud of him for everything he had achieved, and devastated that his life has been cut short.

He had heard news about women and children being abused. He wanted to help.

“We would not wish this on anyone and we miss him dearly.”

During Mr Sibley’s inquest, a statement from a consular official was read aloud by the coroner, outlining his final moments.

Mr Salter said: “A drone was seen overhead.

“Moments later, one mortar landed on the side of the foxhole where Scott was, compromising the foxhole.

“He ran to another foxhole, and while he was running, another mortar hit him, killing him instantly.”

He said Mr Sibley “sustained fatal injuries to his chest and abdomen”, including damage to his left lung and a ruptured kidney.

An American captain from Mr Sibley’s unit broke the news of his death to his parents.

Scott would do anything to help anyone. He had a good heart, and was a good person.

In a statement read to the court, Mrs Sibley described him as “a mischievous, blond-haired, blue-eyed little boy” who grew up surrounded by female relatives and took on the role of “protector”.

On his decision to fight in Ukraine, Mrs Sibley said: “He had heard news about women and children being abused. He wanted to help.

“Scott would do anything to help anyone. He had a good heart, and was a good person.”

Both soldiers were identified through dental records and by their tattoos, and it was concluded that in both cases their injuries caused instant death.

A small number of serving and former British personnel are believed to have joined the resistance against the Russian invasion, as well as Britons without combat experience.

There was initially confusion on the Government’s position after then-foreign secretary Liz Truss, in comments during an interview to the BBC on February 26, said she would “absolutely” support UK nationals who chose to fight for Ukraine.

She later rowed back on the comments, insisting she had been “expressing support for the Ukrainian cause”, and that there were “better ways” to contribute to the country’s defence.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Funeral held for first of two Poles killed in missile blast

A funeral has been held for one of two Polish men killed in a missile explosion near the border with Ukraine – deaths western officials said appear to have been caused by a Ukrainian air defence missile which went astray. White roses were placed on the wooden coffin of...
newschain

Russian launches new air strikes on energy sites and apartment buildings

Russian air strikes have inflicted more damage on Ukraine, with the latest barrage smashing into energy infrastructure, apartment buildings and an industrial site. At least four people were killed and more than a dozen wounded in drone and missile strikes around the country, authorities said. With the Kremlin’s forces on...
newschain

Dutch court convicts three over downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17

A Dutch court has convicted three men of murder for their role in shooting down a Malaysia Airlines passenger plane with a Russian surface-to-air missile, killing all 298 people aboard the aircraft as it flew over a separatist-controlled region of eastern Ukraine in 2014. The convictions, along with the life...
newschain

Russian missile shot down over Kyiv ‘contained nuclear warhead dummy’

A Russian missile downed over Kyiv was originally intended to carry a nuclear payload, according to Ukrainian officials quoted by local media. Instead, a nuclear warhead dummy was installed on the Kh-55 rocket, which was shot down on Thursday, the Strategic Communications Centre of the Armed Forces of Ukraine told the Ukraine-based Defence Express outlet.
newschain

Kate comforts weeping mother at centre for families fleeing Ukraine war

The Princess of Wales comforted a weeping Ukrainian mother and said “I wish we could do more” as she met families who have fled the war. Kate toured the Reading Ukrainian Community Centre and paid tribute to the “bravery” of the displaced families as they described their experiences and the support they have received from the Berkshire organisation.
newschain

Police officers served with ‘management action’ over mother and daughter murders

Five officers have been served with “management action” by the police watchdog over missed opportunities to prevent the deaths of a mother and daughter in the West Midlands. The Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said West Midlands Police (WMP) let chances to “take positive action” slip for Khaola...
newschain

Finland to start building fence on Russian border next year

Construction of a planned barbed-wired fence along Finland’s long border with Russia will start early next year, Finnish border guard officials said, amid concerns in the Nordic country over the changing security environment in Europe. The initial three-kilometre (1.8-mile) stretch of the fence will be erected at a crossing...
newschain

Elderly man seriously hurt after being attacked and trampled by escaped cow

An elderly man has suffered serious injuries after being attacked and trampled by a “dangerously out of control” cow, police said. Dyfed-Powys Police were called to the town of Whitland, Carmarthenshire, at about 10.15am on Saturday, after reports that a cow had escaped from Whitland Mart. A force...
newschain

Police chief says ‘big proportion’ of Met’s officers ‘not properly deployable’

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley has criticised the police recruitment process, saying “a big proportion” of officers in his force are “not properly deployable” due to health and performance issues. Sir Mark, who has been head of Britain’s biggest police force since September, said the...
newschain

‘No plans to expel Russian ambassador from Ireland’ – Coveney

There are no plans to expel the Russian ambassador from Ireland, the country’s foreign affairs minister has said. Simon Coveney was speaking after it was confirmed that 52 key representatives from Ireland have been placed on a sanction list for expressing what the Kremlin claimed was “Russophobic sentiment”.
newschain

Micheal Martin: Inquiry will investigate abuse at schools run by the Spiritans

An inquiry is to examine allegations of abuse at schools run by religious order the Spiritans. Irish premier Micheal Martin confirmed there would be an inquiry after the Spiritan Congregation, formerly the Holy Ghost Fathers, gave a public apology to victims, and announced that an independent group would engage with survivors of abuse at schools and institutions decades ago.
newschain

Scot Brian Glendinning freed from Iraqi prison returns home

A father of three who was held in an Iraqi jail over an unpaid debt had an emotional reunion with his family as he returned to Scotland. Brian Glendinning, 43, arrived at Edinburgh airport on Saturday after being held in a prison in Iraq. He had been working at an...
newschain

Police treat bomb attack on officers in Co Tyrone as attempted murder

Police in Northern Ireland have said a bomb attack in Co Tyrone was an attempt to murder police officers. Two officers were targeted in Mount Carmel Heights in Strabane on Thursday night in an attack involving an improvised explosive device. The Police Federation of Northern Ireland said the officers were...
newschain

Protests against human rights abuses staged in London ahead of World Cup

Protests against human rights abuses in Iran and Qatar were held in central London on Saturday ahead of the World Cup. A group of 22 Iranian women played football in Westminster in a protest against their country’s regime. The women wore football kits, as well as t-shirts with the...
newschain

Coveney voices optimism about deal on Northern Ireland Protocol

The Irish Foreign Minister has expressed optimism that the UK and European Union can reach a deal on the Northern Ireland Protocol but cautioned there are just weeks to do it. The UK government moved to delay the calling of fresh Stormont elections amid protests from the DUP who have demanded action on the post-Brexit trading arrangements before they will re-enter devolved government in Belfast.
newschain

UK women ‘more likely to die’ around pregnancy than Norway and Denmark mothers

Mothers in the UK are three times more likely to die around the time of pregnancy compared to those in Norway and Denmark, a new study suggests. Researchers set out to compare maternal mortality rates in eight European countries. They found that Slovakia had the highest maternal death rates among...
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
168K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy