Theranos founder Elizabeth Homes has been sentenced to more than 11 years in prison for defrauding investors of the blood-testing startup. Holmes, who plans on appealing, will not have to report for her 135-month prison sentence until April 2023, the judge announced during the hearing.“I am devastated by my failings,” a heavily-pregnant Holmes said in a tearful courtroom apology. “I have felt deep pain for what people went through, because I failed them.”Prosecutors had asked Judge Edward Davila to sentence Holmes to 15 years in prison and that she pay $800m in restitution for her role in the company’s...

