ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dayton.com

Before actress Allison Janney was a star, she was an aspiring figure skater from Oakwood

Allison Janney, best known for her roles on “Mom,” “The West Wing,” “Masters of Sex” and “I, Tonya,” grew up in Oakwood and attended the Miami Valley School. Even though she’s become hugely successful in her acting career, she’s remained connected with her roots here. When she became the first Daytonian to win an Oscar, her father said, “She loves Dayton and always talks about all the support it gives her.”
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Dayton, Bellefontaine restaurants recognized as Ohio’s Best

The Ohio Restaurant Association (ORA) has announced the winners of its annual Industry Awards Celebration, highlighting the best and brightest in the state’s restaurant, foodservice and hospitality industry. Amar India Restaurant, located at 7070 Miller Lane in Dayton, was recognized as Best Restaurant South, and Iron City Sports Bar,...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
dayton.com

Dayton-area rapper expands creative arsenal on new album

Music has been part of Issa Ali’s life since a young age but he continues to find ways to expand his skillset. The Yellow Springs-based rapper recently discussed his decision to add some new weapons to his creative arsenal on his new album, “Book of Issa: Verse III: Three Birds One Stone.”
DAYTON, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

2022 Winter Sports

We are the Miami Valley's best source for news and entertainment. Nobody covers Ohio's Miami Valley like Miami Valley Today!
TROY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Civil War historian presents at MVVM

TROY — The Miami Valley Veterans Museum (MVVM) welcomes Civil War historian Rex Maggert on Wednesday, Dec. 7, Pearl Harbor Day, at 9 a.m. Join fellow veterans around Tim Horton’s coffee and donuts as Maggert takes guests back over 180 years to the battlefields of the “War Between the States.” In “The Daily Life of a Civil War Soldier” Maggert will focus on the everyday events of what life was like for a private in the civil war.
TROY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Texas Tenors in Troy for the holidays

TROY — On Thursday, December 8 at 7 p.m., the Arbogast Performing Arts Center (APAC) welcomes the The Texas Tenors for a journey Deep in the Heart of Christmas. The Texas Tenors are a trio of singers and best friends who joined forces in 2009. The group comprises three professionals, John Hagen, Marcus Collins and JC Fisher, each highly acclaimed as individual performers in their own right before coming together to take the country by storm over the last decade.
TROY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Piqua native wins America’s International Miss 2022

PIQUA — Megan Booher, 27, daughter of Angela Booher, of Piqua was recently crowned America’s International Miss 2023. America’s International Miss (AIM) is a community service based scholarship pageant for girls and young women. The youngest age to compete in AIM pageants is 4 years old. AIM has six separate groups; Little Miss, Young Miss, Junior Miss, Pre-teen Miss, Teen Miss and Miss.
PIQUA, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Caregiving through holidays webinar, Dec. 5

DAYTON — Dealing With Stress & Greif: Caregiving Through the Holidays is a free, small-group, online workshop from 10-11 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 5. The workshop is presented by Bonnie Orlins, LISW-S, ACHP-SW, Bereavement Counseling Professional from Pathways of Hope, the grief center at Ohio’s Hospice of Dayton. Registration is requested by Dec. 2 by contacting Kelsey Haus by email at [email protected] or phone at 937-341-3020. Details needed for registration include your email, phone number and mailing address if interested in receiving a free Powerful Tools for Caregiver’s helpbook.
DAYTON, OH
daytoncvb.com

Holiday Lights Are Shining Bright in Dayton

Holiday light displays are one of the most wonderful parts of the season (you could say they make it merry and BRIGHT!), and Dayton offers some of the best holiday lights in Ohio! Among the many displays around the area, two standouts are the Woodland Lights in Washington Township and the magnificent “Tree of Light” at Carillon Historical Park.
DAYTON, OH
birchrestaurant.com

Best Restaurants in Hamilton, OH

For a town the size of Hamilton, there is a surprising variety of places that will satisfy the most demanding among us. Here are some of the Best Restaurants in Hamilton OH. The southern-style ribs at this chill cafe are legendary in Hamilton, and any visitor to the city should not leave without trying them. Mike Neal, the proprietor and namesake of the eatery, is responsible for the barbecue dishes, which pay homage to his home state of Alabama.
HAMILTON, OH
Urbana Citizen

TIS cuts ribbon on new facility

The Champaign County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday, Nov. 16 for True Inspection Services. True Inspection Services, LLC (TIS) is a certified engineering and construction management firm specializing in construction inspection and management services. TIS recently renovated and moved into the former Johnson Manufacturing building on Miami St. Learn more by visiting https://tisllc.com/.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, OH
dayton.com

Where to find free meals, food assistance for Thanksgiving 2022

Several efforts are planned to provide Thanksgiving meals or meal assistance to people in the Dayton area who are in need. Here’s where to find help. With God’s Grace is asking for Thanksgiving donations for their free store. They are in need of canned fruit, mashed potatoes, stuffing, canned corn, canned green beans, box pudding, box Jello, canned cranberry, Jiffy mix and gravy.
DAYTON, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Charger Country Alumni, Friends Night at Edison

PIQUA — The Edison State Community College office of alumni engagement invites all Edison State alumni and friends, including faculty, staff, and retirees, to attend Charger Country Alumni and Friends night. The event will be held during the women’s and men’s basketball games versus conference rival Clark State College...
PIQUA, OH
dayton.com

New coffee bar to open in former Huber Heights café

The owners of Alematic Artisan Ales in Huber Heights are opening a new coffee bar and kitchen next door in the former space of The Heights Café. Jerrod Fisher, who owns the brewery and now coffee bar with his two business partners, Mike Meholick and Greg Cason, said they have always been coffee lovers.
HUBER HEIGHTS, OH
Sidney Daily News

Sidney Alive fine tunes downtown events

SIDNEY — Sidney Alive plans to use Community Foundation Match Day funds to expand and fine-tune downtown events this year by increasing marketing, purchasing necessary equipment and software, engaging family-friendly entertainment, and providing an overall higher quality experience for residents and visitors. Since 2016, Sidney Alive has joined forces...
SIDNEY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Local events and meetings

The Covington Christian Church, located at 115 N. Pearl St., will be serving pulled pork dinners from 4:30 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, for a suggested donation of $8. The meal includes the sandwich, mac and cheese, and a choice of coleslaw, applesauce, or a cookie. Tickets can be picked up ahead of dinner by stopping at the church Monday through Thursday between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.
TIPP CITY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Troy historical building worth the investment

I wrote recently about 116 west main buildings threatened destruction. Looking again at the building I realize this is not the Masonic building I had alluded to and apologize for the error. My sentiments stand however regarding preserving the 116 structure. As I said before I grew up in Troy and remember the retail shops in that building, Tweeds the most memorable. Though architecturally simple the space and site is historical and beg for core Troy development. It’ s a worthy project for investment.
TROY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy