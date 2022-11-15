Read full article on original website
dayton.com
Before actress Allison Janney was a star, she was an aspiring figure skater from Oakwood
Allison Janney, best known for her roles on “Mom,” “The West Wing,” “Masters of Sex” and “I, Tonya,” grew up in Oakwood and attended the Miami Valley School. Even though she’s become hugely successful in her acting career, she’s remained connected with her roots here. When she became the first Daytonian to win an Oscar, her father said, “She loves Dayton and always talks about all the support it gives her.”
dayton.com
Dayton, Bellefontaine restaurants recognized as Ohio’s Best
The Ohio Restaurant Association (ORA) has announced the winners of its annual Industry Awards Celebration, highlighting the best and brightest in the state’s restaurant, foodservice and hospitality industry. Amar India Restaurant, located at 7070 Miller Lane in Dayton, was recognized as Best Restaurant South, and Iron City Sports Bar,...
dayton.com
Dayton-area rapper expands creative arsenal on new album
Music has been part of Issa Ali’s life since a young age but he continues to find ways to expand his skillset. The Yellow Springs-based rapper recently discussed his decision to add some new weapons to his creative arsenal on his new album, “Book of Issa: Verse III: Three Birds One Stone.”
miamivalleytoday.com
2022 Winter Sports
We are the Miami Valley's best source for news and entertainment. Nobody covers Ohio's Miami Valley like Miami Valley Today!
Fans of Dave Matthews Band ‘crash’ into Dayton
"You meet amazing people, from all walks of life. They don't care where you're from, what your background. You love Dave, Dave loves you."
miamivalleytoday.com
Civil War historian presents at MVVM
TROY — The Miami Valley Veterans Museum (MVVM) welcomes Civil War historian Rex Maggert on Wednesday, Dec. 7, Pearl Harbor Day, at 9 a.m. Join fellow veterans around Tim Horton’s coffee and donuts as Maggert takes guests back over 180 years to the battlefields of the “War Between the States.” In “The Daily Life of a Civil War Soldier” Maggert will focus on the everyday events of what life was like for a private in the civil war.
dayton.com
Pine Club celebrates 75 years with special deal reflecting 1947 prices
Dayton’s iconic steakhouse is continuing to celebrate 75 years of being a dining staple in the Miami Valley. From now until the end of the year, one lucky table at The Pine Club will receive a special “Golden Menu” that features dishes and prices from 1947. “Stepping...
miamivalleytoday.com
Texas Tenors in Troy for the holidays
TROY — On Thursday, December 8 at 7 p.m., the Arbogast Performing Arts Center (APAC) welcomes the The Texas Tenors for a journey Deep in the Heart of Christmas. The Texas Tenors are a trio of singers and best friends who joined forces in 2009. The group comprises three professionals, John Hagen, Marcus Collins and JC Fisher, each highly acclaimed as individual performers in their own right before coming together to take the country by storm over the last decade.
miamivalleytoday.com
Piqua native wins America’s International Miss 2022
PIQUA — Megan Booher, 27, daughter of Angela Booher, of Piqua was recently crowned America’s International Miss 2023. America’s International Miss (AIM) is a community service based scholarship pageant for girls and young women. The youngest age to compete in AIM pageants is 4 years old. AIM has six separate groups; Little Miss, Young Miss, Junior Miss, Pre-teen Miss, Teen Miss and Miss.
miamivalleytoday.com
Caregiving through holidays webinar, Dec. 5
DAYTON — Dealing With Stress & Greif: Caregiving Through the Holidays is a free, small-group, online workshop from 10-11 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 5. The workshop is presented by Bonnie Orlins, LISW-S, ACHP-SW, Bereavement Counseling Professional from Pathways of Hope, the grief center at Ohio’s Hospice of Dayton. Registration is requested by Dec. 2 by contacting Kelsey Haus by email at [email protected] or phone at 937-341-3020. Details needed for registration include your email, phone number and mailing address if interested in receiving a free Powerful Tools for Caregiver’s helpbook.
daytoncvb.com
Holiday Lights Are Shining Bright in Dayton
Holiday light displays are one of the most wonderful parts of the season (you could say they make it merry and BRIGHT!), and Dayton offers some of the best holiday lights in Ohio! Among the many displays around the area, two standouts are the Woodland Lights in Washington Township and the magnificent “Tree of Light” at Carillon Historical Park.
birchrestaurant.com
Best Restaurants in Hamilton, OH
For a town the size of Hamilton, there is a surprising variety of places that will satisfy the most demanding among us. Here are some of the Best Restaurants in Hamilton OH. The southern-style ribs at this chill cafe are legendary in Hamilton, and any visitor to the city should not leave without trying them. Mike Neal, the proprietor and namesake of the eatery, is responsible for the barbecue dishes, which pay homage to his home state of Alabama.
Urbana Citizen
TIS cuts ribbon on new facility
The Champaign County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday, Nov. 16 for True Inspection Services. True Inspection Services, LLC (TIS) is a certified engineering and construction management firm specializing in construction inspection and management services. TIS recently renovated and moved into the former Johnson Manufacturing building on Miami St. Learn more by visiting https://tisllc.com/.
dayton.com
Where to find free meals, food assistance for Thanksgiving 2022
Several efforts are planned to provide Thanksgiving meals or meal assistance to people in the Dayton area who are in need. Here’s where to find help. With God’s Grace is asking for Thanksgiving donations for their free store. They are in need of canned fruit, mashed potatoes, stuffing, canned corn, canned green beans, box pudding, box Jello, canned cranberry, Jiffy mix and gravy.
miamivalleytoday.com
Charger Country Alumni, Friends Night at Edison
PIQUA — The Edison State Community College office of alumni engagement invites all Edison State alumni and friends, including faculty, staff, and retirees, to attend Charger Country Alumni and Friends night. The event will be held during the women’s and men’s basketball games versus conference rival Clark State College...
dayton.com
New coffee bar to open in former Huber Heights café
The owners of Alematic Artisan Ales in Huber Heights are opening a new coffee bar and kitchen next door in the former space of The Heights Café. Jerrod Fisher, who owns the brewery and now coffee bar with his two business partners, Mike Meholick and Greg Cason, said they have always been coffee lovers.
Sidney Daily News
Sidney Alive fine tunes downtown events
SIDNEY — Sidney Alive plans to use Community Foundation Match Day funds to expand and fine-tune downtown events this year by increasing marketing, purchasing necessary equipment and software, engaging family-friendly entertainment, and providing an overall higher quality experience for residents and visitors. Since 2016, Sidney Alive has joined forces...
miamivalleytoday.com
Local events and meetings
The Covington Christian Church, located at 115 N. Pearl St., will be serving pulled pork dinners from 4:30 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, for a suggested donation of $8. The meal includes the sandwich, mac and cheese, and a choice of coleslaw, applesauce, or a cookie. Tickets can be picked up ahead of dinner by stopping at the church Monday through Thursday between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Dayton police officer who lost his leg in 2016 looking to qualify for 2024 Paralympics
DAYTON — A Dayton police officer who lost his leg while on duty in 2016 is now looking to compete for the US in the 2024 Paralympic Games. Officer Byron Branch was only six months into his job when he was struck by a car while investigating a crash on Interstate 75.
miamivalleytoday.com
Troy historical building worth the investment
I wrote recently about 116 west main buildings threatened destruction. Looking again at the building I realize this is not the Masonic building I had alluded to and apologize for the error. My sentiments stand however regarding preserving the 116 structure. As I said before I grew up in Troy and remember the retail shops in that building, Tweeds the most memorable. Though architecturally simple the space and site is historical and beg for core Troy development. It’ s a worthy project for investment.
