Read full article on original website
Related
Delish
Za'atar Sheet-Pan Chicken
When you don’t feel like doing a lot of dishes, sheet-pan dinners are your best friend. Whether you’re craving pork chops, gnocchi, or even chicken fajitas, a sheet pan promises to simplify your meal and leave you with minimal cleanup: perfect for weeknights, a lazy weekend meal—or any day at all.
Real Simple
French Onion Soup Bites
French onion soup is comforting and divine, but definitely not finger food. In comes this bite-size appetizer that borrows all the best parts of the beloved and classic soup. Melty Gruyere cheese and jammy, savory onions live in a tender, custard-like mixture that makes every nibble a flavor explosion. Store-bought phyllo pastry shells take the fuss out of preparing these for a crowd, leaving you to simply caramelize onions, whisk together a mixture of eggs and cream, and assemble these delectable bites before baking them off to crispy perfection.
Allrecipes.com
Garlic Chicken Rigatoni
Bring a large pot with water and 1 tablespoon salt to a boil. Cook rigatoni in the boiling water, stirring occasionally until tender yet firm to the bite, about 10 minutes. Drain and reserve pasta water. Meanwhile, combine tapioca starch, Italian seasoning, salt, and black pepper in a bowl. Add...
BHG
Chocolate-Peppermint Swirl Cookies
This twist on a slice-and-bake cookie gets is signature look from the distinct contrasting layers. Roll in decorating sugar to match the holiday theme. Whether in a creamy beverage or sweet treat, chocolate and peppermint are one of the most popular combos in the holiday season. This easy pinwheel cookie recipe layers chocolate- and peppermint-infused doughs to create a striking swirl effect. Use red or green decorating sugar to give the cookies a festive finish.
BHG
Fondant Potatoes
4 medium yukon gold potatoes (about 5-inches long each) Preheat oven to 425°F. Peel potatoes; cut a thin slice off each end to make flat surfaces on the ends. Cut potatoes crosswise into four 1¼-inch slices. Place potatoes in a medium bowl; cover potatoes with cold water. Let stand 5 minutes. Meanwhile, heat a large cast iron or heavy oven-safe skillet over medium 5 minutes. Drain potatoes; pat dry well with paper towels. Sprinkle potatoes with salt and pepper.
TODAY.com
43 Thanksgiving appetizers: Salads, soups, dips and finger foods
For many, the star of the show on Thanksgiving is the turkey; the sides are a close second and the desserts are essential for finishing off the feast. But, what about something exciting to nibble on before the big meal?. It may seem like an overabundance of eats, but if...
Here's Alex Guarnaschelli's Top Tip For Homemade Cranberry Sauce
Thanksgiving is right around the corner, and there's a seemingly endless list of dishes to make and share with loved ones. Roast turkey is the main priority for most home cooks, as well as tasty stuffing that's usually made with seasoned bread cubes, herbs, and onions. As for Thanksgiving sides, the most popular dish is (no surprise) mashed potatoes, followed by mac and cheese and green bean casserole, according to an analysis by Zippia.
Houston Chronicle
Skillet chicken casserole with broccoli is a weeknight dinner win
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Pan-cooked chicken with sides of quinoa and broccoli make for a perfectly serviceable, if ho-hum, dinner on a busy weeknight. But take those same basic ingredients, marry them in a creamy, rosemary-infused parmesan sauce and bake them into one big, comforting casserole, and you have a dish that really revs some excitement. That's what's happening with this recipe, which is an even bigger win because it all happens in a single skillet.
Crockpot Meatballs: Holiday Appetizer Or A Game Day Treat
Crockpot MeatballsVictor Protasio / Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall / Prop Stylist: Kathleen Varner. With the holidays approaching it's time to break out the recipes and this one is a winner! These Crockpot Meatballs have only 3 ingredients and can be a delicious holiday appetizer, or a game day treat. They can also be an easy dinner idea, paired with rice, mashed potatoes or a green vegetable and you have a complete meal. Crockpot Meatballs take little time to prepare, 3 ingredients and it all goes into your crockpot, also known as a slow cooker. Check out the interesting history of where this popular recipe originated.
Chinese Sticky Rice Recipe
Total time: 1 hour 15 minutes, plus 1 day of soaking. Put the rice in a medium bowl and rinse several times in cold water until the water is clear, then drain. Cover the rice with cold water and soak in the refrigerator for 24 to 48 hours, then drain.
Ozarks First.com
Skillet Chicken with Mushrooms & Caramelized Onions Part 1
1½ pounds boneless, skinless chicken thighs, cut into 3-inch pieces. 2 medium yellow onions, thinly sliced (about 4 cups) ¾ pound cremini mushrooms, stems removed and thinly sliced (about 4 cups) ½ cup fresh flat-leaf parsley or dill leaves and fine stems, roughly chopped. ¼ cup grated...
3-Ingredient Sausage Roll Recipe
If you're searching for a quick breakfast recipe that requires just a few ingredients, then we have the perfect suggestion for you! This 3-ingredient sausage roll is every bit as delicious as it sounds, and it combines all the ingredients you need for a great breakfast like puff pastry sheets and breakfast sausage. Another great thing to point out is that you can use your go-to sausage, whether it be turkey, spicy Italian, or any other variety — feel free to customize this recipe based on your preferences.
Healthy Recipe: Guacamole
With plenty of heart-healthy fat, guacamole is a great calorie-dense choice for those who are going through medical treatment and need to make every bite count. 6 cherry tomatoes, chopped (optional) 1 jalapeño, deseeded and minced (optional) Directions. Use a spoon to scoop out the avocado flesh into a...
mvmagazine.com
Make-Ahead Mashed Potatoes, Fast Sweet Potatoes & Sides, Simple Roast Turkey, Cranberry Tarts
We've tweaked some recipes to make Thanksgiving easier for you. In an effort to make Thanksgiving easier this year (yes, the eternal quest), I decided to mess with a couple recipes, make them more user-friendly, and pass them on to you. First off, the mashed potatoes. Ever since I learned to make glorious smashed potatoes to order at Al Forno restaurant many years ago, I have been stuck on the idea of serving freshly mashed potatoes.
WKYC
Sensational sides for Thanksgiving dinner: Brioche and foie gras stuffing, sweet potato purée
CLEVELAND — Thanksgiving is just over a week away. We know Turkey Day comes with a lot of traditions, so this week we are turning to experts for inspiration on ways to make those traditional side dishes inspirational. On Wednesday's "What's New," Jay Crawford and Betsy Kling were joined...
Epicurious
Why Cream Cheese Is the Secret to Crisp and Flaky Pie Crust
Ask any seasoned baker what their go-to pie crust method is, and chances are you’ll receive a bevy of differing answers, each accompanied with a detailed explanation of why their technique—be it an all-butter, lard, or shortening crust—is the best one. They might even reveal some of the tricks they employ in order to achieve a tender but sturdy dough, like adding a touch of vodka or apple cider vinegar.
gordonramsayclub.com
California Dream Chocolate Cake
This California dream chocolate cake is the ultimate chocolate experience for every chocolate lover! So rich, moist and incredibly delicious! It is easy to prepare and you can use the same recipe for cupcakes. You will need 20 minutes to prepare it plus around 40 minutes to cook. Try it!
EatingWell
Sweet Potato Bundt Cake with Maple Glaze
To prepare cake: Sift cake flour, all-purpose flour, oat flour, baking powder, 3/4 teaspoon salt, cinnamon, baking soda, ginger, white pepper, cardamom, allspice and nutmeg into a large bowl. Combine granulated sugar, brown sugar and oil in another large bowl; beat with an electric mixer on medium speed until well combined, 1 to 2 minutes. Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Add mashed sweet potatoes and vanilla, beating on medium speed until thoroughly combined.
purewow.com
Ina Garten’s Chipotle Cheddar Crackers
PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. These freeze-ahead bites are easy to make and ideal for entertaining. Ina Garten is back and better than ever with...
Real Simple
Apple Rugelach
To make these swirly cookies, start with a simple dough enriched with cream cheese. You can make it up two days ahead, which makes this a great recipe for prepping a big holiday meal or an array of edible gifts. The filling is a simple mixture of apple butter, honey, cinnamon, and a sprinkle of slivered almonds that elevates these soft and tender pastries with a delicious crunch. Pack them up in a festive kraft box and encourage the lucky recipients to enjoy rughelach for breakfast, a snack, or dessert.
Comments / 0