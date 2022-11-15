Read full article on original website
Related
kymkemp.com
Covered California’s “10 Years Strong” Campaign Focuses on Northern California to Celebrate a Decade of Historic Increases in Coverage and to Highlight Ongoing Efforts to Reach the Remaining Uninsured
Covered California focused on Northern California on Friday as part of its “10 Years Strong” campaign, celebrating a decade of providing quality health insurance plans to people across the state. Over the past 10 years, Covered California has enabled millions of Californians to access health insurance and helped reduce the state’s uninsured rate to a historic low.
kymkemp.com
Latest COVID Statistics from the CDPH
Press release from the California Department of Public Health:. Rates of cases, hospitalizations and deaths are highest among unvaccinated individuals and lowest among boosted individuals. This is true for all age groups. See additional data for unvaccinated and vaccinated cases, hospitalizations, and deaths. Vaccinations. 84,917,740 total vaccines administered. 72.3% of...
kymkemp.com
Second Fox Bites Person Near Manila Dunes Area
Press release from the Department of Health & Human Services:. A resident in the Manila area was bitten by a fox over the weekend, almost a month after a similar incident in the same area involving a fox that later tested positive for rabies. The fox in the most recent...
Comments / 0