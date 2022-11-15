ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, OH

miamivalleytoday.com

Troy road closure

TROY — South Stanfield Road in Troy will be closed starting at 7 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 21, with an expected reopening date of Monday, Nov. 21, around 5 p.m. The road closure will be at the intersection of South Stanfield Road and Commerce Center Blvd. The scope of work includes roadway construction.
TROY, OH
WDTN

Multiple vehicles slide off I-75 near Miami-Shelby County line

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Multiple vehicles have reportedly slid off I-75 near the Miami-Shelby County line due to icy road conditions Friday morning. According to the Ohio State Patrol, at least four vehicles slid off I-75 before exit 90 on both sides of the interstate near the Miami-Shelby County line just after 5:30 a.m. Friday. […]
DARKE COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Multiple accidents reported in Darke County

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Multiple car accidents have been reported in Darke County Friday morning. According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office, deputies are working on three different car accidents Friday. Darke County Sheriff’s Office confirmed accidents in the following locations: State Route 47 on Marshall Road State Route 49 and Hunted Road US-127 No […]
DARKE COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire on North Union Road in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on North Union Road in Franklin. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
FRANKLIN, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Sunday West Milton structure fire

WEST MILTON — The West Milton Fire Department responded to a fire at 24 S. Main St. on Sunday, Nov. 13. No injuries were reported. Crews were dispatched at approximately 1:30 a.m. and upon arrival they found heavy smoke and fire from the rear of the structure. Additional crews were requested from Ludlow Falls, Union and Englewood.
WEST MILTON, OH
WDTN

Drivers delayed by crash on I-75 NB

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A crash on I-75 northbound caused slowdowns for drivers during the evening commute on Thursday. According to dispatch, crews were dispatched at 4:51 p.m. to a crash that happened on I-75 northbound at the exit for West Second Street. Authorities say two vehicles were involved. At least one person has been […]
DAYTON, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

WM house fire a ‘total loss‘

WEST MILTON — A West Milton home is estimated as a total loss after a fire that occurred early in the morning on Sunday, Nov. 13. One resident was injured during the fire, which was reported around 1:30 a.m. at 24 S. Main St. The exact cause of the fire has not yet been determined.
WEST MILTON, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Open house at Station 11

TROY — The Troy Fire Department will hold an open house for its new Fire Station 11, located at 110 E. Canal St., on Sunday, Dec. 4 from 2 to 4 p.m. The open house will begin with brief remarks from City and Fire Department leadership and the public is welcome to attend and tour the new facility.
TROY, OH
Fox 19

Storage unit falls from semi truck, flattens car in Fairfield

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A crash closed Dixie Highway in both directions Tuesday afternoon. It happened around 3:26 p.m. beneath a railroad underpass at Dixie Highway/Route 4 at St. Clair Avenue. A semi hauling a portable storage unit hit the underpass, causing the storage unit to fall off the...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

City offices to close for Thanksgiving

TROY — Troy City offices will be closed Thursday, Nov. 24 and Friday, Nov. 25, for the Thanksgiving holiday. City refuse collection and curbside recycling will not be delayed and will be collected on the usual weekly schedule. Please note that the Dye Mill Road compost facility will be...
TROY, OH
WHIO Dayton

UPDATE: Power restored to most in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY — UPDATE @ 2:16 p.m.:. Power has been restored to most AES Ohio customers in Greene County after an outage Wednesday. As of 2:16 p.m., only 21 AES Ohio customers are currently without power. UPDATED @ 1:10 p.m.:. Over 2,000 AES Ohio customers are currently without power...
GREENE COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

3 vehicles crash on I-75 NB near SR-119; 3 people hospitalized

SHELBY COUNTY — Crews responded to a 3-vehicle crash on Interstate 75 northbound near state Route 119 Wednesday evening. A Lexus sedan, a commercial tanker, and a Dodge pickup truck pulling a utility trailer crashed into each other around 8 p.m., a spokesperson from the Ohio Highway State Patrol stated. The Dodge pickup truck along with the trailer overturned during the incident.
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on state Route 48 in Lebanon

LEBANON, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on state Route 48 in Lebanon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or...
LEBANON, OH

