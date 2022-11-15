Read full article on original website
miamivalleytoday.com
Troy road closure
TROY — South Stanfield Road in Troy will be closed starting at 7 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 21, with an expected reopening date of Monday, Nov. 21, around 5 p.m. The road closure will be at the intersection of South Stanfield Road and Commerce Center Blvd. The scope of work includes roadway construction.
Crashes, hazardous road conditions reported in parts of region for morning commute
Snow and hazardous road conditions in northern parts of the Miami Valley have created slick spots for the morning commute. Multiple slide-off have been reported this morning as road crews continue to work to clear the roadways. >> CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST CLOSINGS AND DELAYS LIST <<. Multiple crashes...
Multiple vehicles slide off I-75 near Miami-Shelby County line
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Multiple vehicles have reportedly slid off I-75 near the Miami-Shelby County line due to icy road conditions Friday morning. According to the Ohio State Patrol, at least four vehicles slid off I-75 before exit 90 on both sides of the interstate near the Miami-Shelby County line just after 5:30 a.m. Friday. […]
Multiple accidents reported in Darke County
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Multiple car accidents have been reported in Darke County Friday morning. According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office, deputies are working on three different car accidents Friday. Darke County Sheriff’s Office confirmed accidents in the following locations: State Route 47 on Marshall Road State Route 49 and Hunted Road US-127 No […]
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on North Union Road in Franklin
FRANKLIN, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on North Union Road in Franklin. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
miamivalleytoday.com
Sunday West Milton structure fire
WEST MILTON — The West Milton Fire Department responded to a fire at 24 S. Main St. on Sunday, Nov. 13. No injuries were reported. Crews were dispatched at approximately 1:30 a.m. and upon arrival they found heavy smoke and fire from the rear of the structure. Additional crews were requested from Ludlow Falls, Union and Englewood.
Drivers delayed by crash on I-75 NB
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A crash on I-75 northbound caused slowdowns for drivers during the evening commute on Thursday. According to dispatch, crews were dispatched at 4:51 p.m. to a crash that happened on I-75 northbound at the exit for West Second Street. Authorities say two vehicles were involved. At least one person has been […]
miamivalleytoday.com
WM house fire a ‘total loss‘
WEST MILTON — A West Milton home is estimated as a total loss after a fire that occurred early in the morning on Sunday, Nov. 13. One resident was injured during the fire, which was reported around 1:30 a.m. at 24 S. Main St. The exact cause of the fire has not yet been determined.
miamivalleytoday.com
Open house at Station 11
TROY — The Troy Fire Department will hold an open house for its new Fire Station 11, located at 110 E. Canal St., on Sunday, Dec. 4 from 2 to 4 p.m. The open house will begin with brief remarks from City and Fire Department leadership and the public is welcome to attend and tour the new facility.
UPDATE: Love’s ‘resolving the issue’ with owners of vehicles damaged at Clark County travel stop
SPRINGFIELD — UPDATED @ 7:21 p.m.:. A manager with the Love’s Family of Companies said the company “is resolving the issue with impacted customers” who told News Center 7 they believed their vehicles were breaking down because of a mistake in the fuel used at the Love’s station off Interstate 70 in Clark County.
1 dead, 1 flown to hospital after head-on crash involving Amazon van in Troy
TROY — UPDATE @ 4:55 p.m.:. One person is dead following a head-on crash in Troy Friday afternoon, Troy Police confirm. The crash was reported in the 300 block of South Market Street around 2:30 p.m. Troy Police Sgt. Dominic Burnside told our crew on scene that witnesses saw...
Fox 19
Storage unit falls from semi truck, flattens car in Fairfield
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A crash closed Dixie Highway in both directions Tuesday afternoon. It happened around 3:26 p.m. beneath a railroad underpass at Dixie Highway/Route 4 at St. Clair Avenue. A semi hauling a portable storage unit hit the underpass, causing the storage unit to fall off the...
miamivalleytoday.com
City offices to close for Thanksgiving
TROY — Troy City offices will be closed Thursday, Nov. 24 and Friday, Nov. 25, for the Thanksgiving holiday. City refuse collection and curbside recycling will not be delayed and will be collected on the usual weekly schedule. Please note that the Dye Mill Road compost facility will be...
Sinclair student injured after being hit by car in Dayton
DAYTON — A Sinclair Community College student was injured after being hit by a car in Dayton Tuesday night. Crews were called to Parking Lot A on West Fifth Street around 7 p.m. to reports of a woman hit by a car. Montgomery County dispatch confirmed that one person...
Road conditions to blame for 5 separate crashes on I-70 in Clark County Thursday morning
CLARK COUNTY — Multiple crashes happened on I-70 in Clark County due to road conditions throughout Thursday morning. Troopers responded to five separate crashes on I-70 at or near the Enon Road overpass, according to a spokesperson for the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The first crash happened when a...
UPDATE: Power restored to most in Greene County
GREENE COUNTY — UPDATE @ 2:16 p.m.:. Power has been restored to most AES Ohio customers in Greene County after an outage Wednesday. As of 2:16 p.m., only 21 AES Ohio customers are currently without power. UPDATED @ 1:10 p.m.:. Over 2,000 AES Ohio customers are currently without power...
3 vehicles crash on I-75 NB near SR-119; 3 people hospitalized
SHELBY COUNTY — Crews responded to a 3-vehicle crash on Interstate 75 northbound near state Route 119 Wednesday evening. A Lexus sedan, a commercial tanker, and a Dodge pickup truck pulling a utility trailer crashed into each other around 8 p.m., a spokesperson from the Ohio Highway State Patrol stated. The Dodge pickup truck along with the trailer overturned during the incident.
Crews investigating car into house in Northridge, porch and fence damaged
HARRISON TWP — Crews responded to a vehicle crash in Northridge early Wednesday morning. Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office was called to the 5700 block on School Drive around 1 a.m. A vehicle crashed into a house’s front porch and fence, causing structural damage, dispatch confirmed to News Center...
Truck pulling a trailer spins out and blocks US-68 SB near SR-4 for over two hour
SPRINGFIELD — Clark County Sheriff’s Office was called to a traffic incident on US-68 southbound near state Route 4 early Thursday morning. A truck pulling a trailer spun out and blocked multiple lanes, according to reports. Lanes were blocked for over an hour, a News Center 7 caller...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on state Route 48 in Lebanon
LEBANON, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on state Route 48 in Lebanon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or...
