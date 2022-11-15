Read full article on original website
TechRadar
Jeff Bezos has advice for you over Black Friday - and it's not what you think
Amazon founder Jess Bezos had some interesting advice to share with prospective Black Friday deals shoppers this week. In an interview with CNN (via the Telegraph), Bezos was asked whether people should “batten down the hatches” in increasingly difficult economic circumstances, to which he replied:. “My advice to...
Amazon just knocked $110 off Apple Watch 8 ahead of Black Friday
Amazon is slashing $110 off the Editor's Choice Apple Watch 8 during its early Black Friday deal.
ZDNet
Black Friday iPad deals: The iPad Pro and iPad Mini are already on sale
The holiday shopping season has finally arrived, and with it, discounts galore. Although Black Friday isn't until the end of this month, there are already great deals to be had on your favorite tech products. While Apple rarely has discounts on its devices, you can find deals like $100 off...
TechRadar
Black Friday TV deals are available right now - here are the 13 best
Black Friday TV deals have landed early, and they don't disappoint. While most retailers reserve their best Black Friday deals for the holiday weekend, this year, the likes of Best Buy, Amazon, and Walmart have launched early sales, and we've been most impressed with TV offers thanks to record-low prices on a range of displays. To help you find the best of the best, we've listed the top 13 Black Friday TV deals we've spotted so far.
TechRadar
Early Black Friday TV deal: LG's 65-inch C1 OLED TV gets $1,000 slashed off price
Early Black Friday TV deals are available to shop right now, and we've spotted a massive discount on a Black Friday favorite - the LG C1 OLED TV. Amazon has the 65-ich display down to $1,496.99 (was $2,499.99) (opens in new tab). That's the lowest price we've ever seen and a fantastic deal to grab before the Black Friday deals event officially begins.
itechpost.com
Best Buy Early Black Friday Deals: These Samsung, LG Smart TVs are Already on Sale Right Now
Thanksgiving, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday may all still be a few weeks away, but guess what? You do not have to wait to enjoy some great Black Friday deals. Why? Because there are early deals that are already available!. Specifically, Best Buy is already offering some great discounts for...
Buying a new TV this week? Buy this five-star Sony OLED with a huge discount
One of Sony's best OLED TVs from last year's range has a massive discount. But hurry, stocks won't last long...
Samsung's massive 75-inch 4K TV just dropped to $579 before Black Friday
The Samsung 75-inch TU690T 4K TV just crashed to $579 in this killer Best Buy Black Friday deal — that's $270 off.
Business Insider
Best Buy Black Friday deals 2022: All the early sales including TVs, laptops, and smart home products
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Black Friday is the one time every year that retailers big and small turn up to offer excellent discounts. Best Buy is one of the biggest participants, offering all-time lows on products of every category, from Beats headphones to Dyson stick vacuums.
TechRadar
Today's best Apple deals ahead of Black Friday: AirPods, Apple Watch, iPads, more
Are you looking to save some cash on Apple devices ahead of Black Friday? While the official Black Friday deals event doesn't land until November, Amazon is offering some fantastic prices on AirPods, MacBooks, iPads, and more, and we're rounding up the top offers for you below. Some of today's...
Surface Pro 9 early review: a great 2-in-1, for a price
The Microsoft Surface Pro 9 is a quality 2-in-1 laptop that feels great to use and features enough power to be used however you wish, just make sure you pick the right build for you. The Intel 12th-gen build is perfect for on-the-go work and play, but the less powerful SQ3 model could leave you wanting more.
Phone Arena
12.9-inch iPad Pro (2022) is down to lowest price in limited-stock deal
Early holiday discounts are in full swing and the best deals will be snapped up quickly, such as B&H Photo Video's M2 12.9-inch iPad Pro deal, which knocks down the best tablet of 2022 to its lowest price. The latest iPad Pro was released in late October and is by...
TechRadar
AirPods Pro make surprisingly great cheap hearing aids, study says
It’s a feature many owners probably aren’t aware their AirPods are capable of, but a new medical study has found that Apple’s wireless earphones can work well as affordable hearing aid alternatives. The findings from the new report, published in the iScience journal, center around the “Live...
9to5Mac
Wednesday’s best deals: 10.9-inch iPad all-time low $399, Apple Watch SE 2 $240, more
We’re how halfway through yet another work week, and all of today’s best deals are now flowing in for Wednesday. Headlining the savings, Apple’s all-new 10.9-inch iPad sees some of the first discounts yet from $399 all-time lows and is now joined by the best pricing yet on Apple Watch SE 2. And last but not least, Apple’s latest AirPods 3 hit $110 in a Grade A refurb sale. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
Engadget
Amazon's Fire TV Stick Lite drops to $15 in latest streamer sale
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. Amazon has rolled...
torquenews.com
Toyota of Europe Previews New 2023 Prius Prime Ahead Of Global Launch
The all-new 2023 Prius will be 100% plug-in hybrid for the European market, according to a press release by Toyota of Europe. The all-new Prius arrives tonight for the North American market. Watch for a 930 pm EST full reveal. If you want a sneak peek at the all-new 2023 Prius Prime plug-in hybrid-electric vehicle, Toyota of Europe has answered your prayers.
Phone Arena
Amazon is offering an almost record high Samsung Galaxy S22 discount ahead of Black Friday
While the best place to get the 6.6-inch Galaxy S22+ ahead of Black Friday is by far Best Buy and the same was true for the 6.8-inch S22 Ultra until very recently, the retailer has yet to introduce a decent (let alone great) early holiday deal for 6.1-inch S22 buyers.
This adorable cookware set from The Pioneer Woman includes 19 kitchen essentials for just $60
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. This Black Friday, get cute cookware for an even more attractive price. Walmart's early Black Friday deals event, Deals for...
TechRadar
Grab yourself this Lenovo Chromebook for just $99 before Black Friday
Want a super-cheap laptop that isn't super-ugly? This Lenovo Chromebook is the way to go. We're seeing tons of early Black Friday deals landing on Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, and beyond. A lot of these early bird deals aren't that impressive, but we've sorted the wheat from the chaff to bring you this stellar deal on Lenovo's IdeaPad 3 Chromebook.
San Diego Channel
You can get a 40-inch Roku Smart TV for only $98 at Walmart
The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. If a smart TV for less than $100 would put a...
Comments / 0