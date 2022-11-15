Read full article on original website
Related
Savannah Chrisley Offers Inspiring Words About Experiencing 'Things That Have Shook You' Days Before Parents' Sentencing
With her parents' sentencing mere days away, Savannah Chrisley is looking for some inspiration. The famous daughter of Todd and Julie Chrisley took to Instagram to share an inspiring quote about going through tough situations that others are not aware of after her parents were convicted in June of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, tax fraud and conspiracy to defraud the United States."You've been through a thousand things in your life people don't even know about," the quote from @thebehappyproject began. "You've experienced things that have shook you, changed you, broke you, built you and taught you to...
Sam Smith Revealed Their Worst Embarrassing Tattoo, And I Agree, Sorry Sam
"How embarrassing is that?" Sam said.
North West, 9, Dances With Lizzo In Adorable Video: Watch
North West, 9, busted some epic movies with Lizzo, 34, in her new TikTok video, which was posted on Nov. 20! The daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West wore a pink and black checkered oversized shirt, jeans, and black boots as she kicked her feet with the singer, who wore a sparkly light pink catsuit with sheer parts and black and pink platform boots. They were joined by North’s stylish pal, who wore a pink jacket over a black top, white pants, and black and white checkered slip-ons.
Stalking Your Crush, Hating Your Wife, And 12 Other Tired TV Tropes That Have Aged Like Milk Since The ’90s
A lot has certainly (and thankfully) changed since the '90s.
Comments / 0