St. Joseph police release ID of officer involved in Monday shooting
St. Joseph police have released the identity of the officer involved in the shooting earlier this week. The St. Joseph Police Department reports Patrolman Justin Zamzow, a four-year veteran of the police force, was the officer who shot and wounded 32-year-old Cody Calvin. Calvin remains hospitalized in critical condition. The...
Police to place ‘patrol’ tickets at St. Charles County homes
Police officers in St. Charles County have been putting yellow notes on the doors of people who live there.
Suspect in Altec shooting remains hospitalized; faces weapons charge
A man shot and wounded by a St. Joseph police officer remains hospitalized and has been charged with unlawful use of a weapon. The St. Joseph Police Department says an officer shot and wounded 32-year-old Cody Calvin of St. Joseph after he pointed a gun at officers. Interim Police Chief...
Man shot by St. Joseph police officer in critical condition
A 32-year-old St. Joseph man is in critical condition after he was shot by a police officer while waving a gun at people at a business, police said.
FUGITIVE FROM KANSAS BEING HELD IN PETTIS COUNTY
A Geary County, Kansas woman is currently being held on a felony in Pettis County. According to a probable cause statement, Cassie Clemons, who is being held in the Pettis County Jail, was found by authorities to have an active warrant and is wanted for extradition back to Kansas. Clemons...
MSHP Arrest Reports for November 17, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 59-year-old Darren S. Winter of Alma at 11:51 p.m. Tuesday in Lafayette County. He was suspected of driving while intoxicated persistent offender, and leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash. Winter was taken to the Higginsville Police Department, where he was booked and released.
Recruiting to the St. Joseph Police Dept. goes beyond pay
St. Joseph police plan to use extra money approved by voters to not only fill vacancies, but enhance the police department. Interim Police Chief Dave Hart says there is always room for improvement in any organization and the money raised by the half-cent sales tax will address real needs. “What...
5-year-old St. Joseph boy dies after car strikes telephone pole
BUCHANAN COUNTY —A St. Joseph boy died in an accident just after 4p.m. Wednesday in Buchanan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2012 Kia Forte driven by Alisha A. Martin, 33, St. Joseph, was southbound on U.S. 169 three miles north of Gower. The car traveled off...
Three men from Missouri plead guilty to distributing methamphetamine
Three Missouri men have pleaded guilty in federal court to their roles in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. Kenneth James Paulson, 51, of Blue Springs, Mo., pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Greg Kays on Wednesday, Nov. 16, to participating in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine from Aug. 11 to Oct. 14, 2020. Co-defendants Louis Melvin Williamson, 51, and Kurt Thomas Kingsley, 40, both of Independence, Mo., have also pleaded guilty to their roles in the drug-trafficking conspiracy. Kingsley also pleaded guilty to one count of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.
Audio: Settlement checks begin to hit mailboxes this week for 22,000 Missouri correctional officers
(Missourinet) – Settlements checks are hitting mailboxes beginning this week for about 22,000 current and former Missouri correctional officers. The move marks the end of a 10-year court battle with the Missouri Department of Corrections for refusing to pay officers for pre and post-shift security clearance work. The checks range from $900 to nearly $5,000.
Four years after riot, Missouri moving inmates back into prison
JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri prison officials have reopened a shuttered prison as they reshuffle plans for a new staff training facility. The Missouri Department of Corrections moved inmates into the Crossroads Correctional Center in Cameron last week, leaving behind a neighboring prison that will someday become an academy for correctional officers, said agency spokeswoman Karen Pojmann.
Missouri correctional officers getting settlement checks
Just in time for the holiday shopping season, Missouri is sending out settlement checks to thousands of current and former correctional officers. The checks mark the end of a 10-year court battle with the Missouri Department of Corrections for refusing to pay officers for pre- and post-shift security clearance work.
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports four arrests over the weekend of November 11, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported four arrests over the weekend of November 11, 2022. Thirty-eight-year-old Clovis Mbaki of Milan was arrested Saturday night in Sullivan County. He was accused of driving while intoxicated, prior offender, driving without a valid license/second offense, and speeding. Mbaki was taken to the Sullivan County Jail where he was processed and released.
Northwest Missouri man dies in crash on Highway 71
A northwest Missouri man was killed in an accident Monday night in Nodaway County. Thirty-three-year-old Jesse Christian of Burlington Junction was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident in Wilcox, Missouri. It’s an unincorporated community about six miles northwest of Maryville. The driver of another vehicle, 22-year-old Dillon...
Author of book that sparked effort to close Kan. library speaks out
TOPEKA — Alex Gino wanted to write a book that reflected transgender youths’ experiences, the sort of book they wished they’d had when they were young. It took them 12 years to write the book, which went on to receive several literary awards, including a Children’s Choice award and the Lambda literary award.
Mo. man awarded $441K after chair collapses in state office
A defective rocking chair will cost Missouri taxpayers $441,000, the Southern District Court of Appeals ruled Monday. In a case stemming from a 2015 accident at the Missouri Children’s Division office in Sikeston, the court ruled that Kenneth Gilmore, a grandfather injured when a rocking chair collapsed during a supervised visitation, must be compensated for his medical and other costs.
Shelters welcome St. Joseph homeless to get out of the bitter cold
With the cold weather seemingly here to stay for the winter, officials with Community Missions in St. Joseph are opening up cold weather shelters. Executive Director Rachael Bittiker says last year the cold weather shelters served 96 different homeless men around St. Joseph. And this year, Bittiker says, Community Missions...
Missouri preparing for marijuana expungements
MISSOURI (KHQA) — In less than a month, Missouri will be the 22nd state to begin the expungement process for non-violent marijuana related offenders. While sales will not be legal until February, Missouri is already preparing for the changes that will come after the legalization of recreational marijuana use.
After first snow, Highway Patrol cautions motorists about winter driving
As the first snow of the winter fell overnight, the Missouri Highway Patrol wants drivers to be aware of how to handle driving on the covered roads. Seargent Shane Hux with Troop H in St. Joseph says one of the most important steps before you hit the road, is to make sure your entire vehicle is clear of snow.
Missouri man who served two decades for weed possession reacts to legalization
Jeff Mizanskey spent two decades behind bars on a marijuana-related charge. Now that recreational marijuana is legal in Missouri, KMOX wanted to know how he felt about his time spent behind bars, and his feelings about Amendment 3.
