Read full article on original website
Related
Gonzaga women upset No. 6 Louisville in Battle 4 Atlantis
PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas — (AP) — Eliza Hollingsworth scored 18 points while Kaylynne Troung had a big performance in overtime to help Gonzaga upset No. 6 Louisville 79-67 in Saturday night's first round of the Battle 4 Atlantis. Truong scored 10 of her 16 points in the OT...
Pine Richland and North Allegheny crowned 5A and 6A champions
Pine Richland and North Allegheny both walked out of Norwin High School on Saturday WPIAL Champions of class 5A and 6A. Pine Richland dominated Upper Saint Clair 34-3 and North Allegheny shut out Central Catholic in the 2nd half in a 35-21 win.
AJ Griffin nets stunning last-second layup to give Hawks OT win over Raptors
Atlanta Hawks rookie AJ Griffin didn’t let a draining clock stand between him and an overtime win for his team. With just a handful of seconds left to go during Atlanta’s Saturday night game against the Toronto Raptors, Griffin got a lob from Trae Young and knocked down the layup unopposed to snag the win in extra minutes.
Comments / 0