Jacksonville’s creative community lost an integral, if not low-key, impresario this week. If you’ve been to a concert in Northeast Florida and seen a band that surprised you, or if you bought tickets to a show and thought, “Wow, I can’t believe this artist is coming to Jacksonville,” it’s likely that Tib Miller booked it. For nearly 25 years, working under the banner of Flying Saucer Presents, Miller was responsible for putting on hundreds of shows at nearly every venue — large and small — on the First Coast.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO