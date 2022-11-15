Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Family-friendly holiday events planned for Clay CountyDebra FineClay County, FL
Restaurant Inspections: 2 Orange Park restaurants temporarily closed by inspectorsDon JohnsonOrange Park, FL
Update: Middleburg missing man has been locatedZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Orange Park man arrested for aggravated assault, possession of firearm as a known felonZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Are you brave enough to visit the "Most Haunted Bar in Florida"?Evie M.Florida State
Jacksonville's annual pride parade is Sunday, delayed by Hurricane Ian
Jacksonville’s annual LGBTQ pride parade is this Sunday starting at Willbranch Park, more than a month after it was originally scheduled. This year’s parade was supposed to be the first weekend in October, but it was postponed because of Hurricane Ian. Manny Velasquez, with River City Pride, says they chose to reschedule the march to this Sunday to correspond with National Transgender Day of Remembrance.
High prices ahead of Thanksgiving; the Memory Lab; upcoming events; CoRK Open Studios
An Avian flu outbreak has killed more than 6 million turkeys in the U.S. this year. That, plus inflation, could mean Thanksgiving will be a bit more expensive than usual for American families. Guests:. Tim Gibbons, editor in chief of the Jacksonville Business Journal. Susan King, president and CEO of...
Youth art show opens at Clay County Courthouse
People going about their normal business in the Clay County Courthouse will experience original art from the community's youth during the winter holidays. As part of a public project started in January, a youth art display will line the gallery wall opposite courtrooms at the courthouse at 825 N. Orange Ave. in Green Cove Springs from now through January 3.
Could San Marco flooding be solved by 2024? A $20 million grant will help.
San Marco is known for its historic homes, eclectic shopping and dining, riverfront views and street flooding. The part about flooding is something residents and business owners would like to put behind them. The city has been working for years on a big-ticket project that will build a new pump...
Bass tournament comes to Clay County — with a twist
A new competition combining bass fishing and kayaks is coming next year to Clay County. But the Kayak Bass Fishing Challenge Series isn't going to be held on a set day or week, like Jacksonville's Greater Kingfish Tournament. Instead, it will be a virtual fishing tournament where anglers catch, weigh,...
Multispecialty surgery center opens on Jacksonville's Southside
UF Health and Jax Spine & Pain Centers has opened a new $25 million surgery center and medical office near Butler and Kernan boulevards. A new medical complex incorporating a multispecialty surgery center and multiple medical offices was officially opened Friday afternoon near Butler and Kernan boulevards. UF Health and...
Florida Coastal law students will have debts canceled
Former students of the now-shuttered Florida Coastal School of Law will soon have their debts canceled. This was made possible after a judge on Wednesday approved a $6 billion settlement to a nationwide class action lawsuit. The closed law school in Jacksonville is one of 153 institutions across the United States named in the settlement.
Apartment community breaks ground in North Jacksonville
Fansler Construction announced Nov. 15 it broke ground on its inaugural project, The Note, a 290-unit apartment community in North Jacksonville. The $49.6 million community is planned at 14041 Hyatt Road off Max Leggett Parkway west of North Main Street. It is east of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs outpatient clinic and domiciliary under construction.
Mystery manufacturer considers West Jacksonville site
A manufacturer code-named Raptor Stone is considering setting up a facility on the designated megasite at Alliance Florida at Cecil Commerce Center in West Jacksonville. The 410,000-square-foot facility is in review for city-owned property at southwest Interstate 10 and First Coast Expressway, according to a request for the availability of JEA services.
Southeastern Grocers exploring sale, report says
The Wall Street Journal is reporting that that Jacksonville-based Southeastern Grocers Inc., the parent company of Winn-Dixie, Harveys and Fresco y Más, is exploring a sale, citing people familiar with the matter. The report comes about a year after the supermarket operator canceled its plans to go public. The...
Strikes shut down two local Starbucks as part of national protest
Union strikes shut down two Jacksonville Starbucks on Thursday as part of a national protest against management. Nearly 2,000 workers across 112 stores formed picket lines on Red Cup Day, a promotional event featuring holiday-theme reusable cups that serves as one of the chain's busiest days each year. In Jacksonville,...
Sheriff-elect T.K. Waters restructures Jacksonville Sheriff's Office
Three days before he is sworn in as Jacksonville's new sheriff, T.K. Waters announced a major restructuring of the department's command staff, naming new people to 40-plus positions from head of patrol to director of personnel. The only position that remains unchanged is that of undersheriff, with Nick Burgos remaining...
Duval school janitor was investigated previously on complaints involving children
New details have been released about a Duval County school janitor accused of sexual battery against a child over multiple years. The child was not a student, a police report shows, but the school district says Walter Willis Williams, 62 — a janitor for 29 years — had been investigated three times in the past for complaints involving children.
Jacksonville Concert Promoter Tib Miller had an Insatiable Need to Share Music
Jacksonville’s creative community lost an integral, if not low-key, impresario this week. If you’ve been to a concert in Northeast Florida and seen a band that surprised you, or if you bought tickets to a show and thought, “Wow, I can’t believe this artist is coming to Jacksonville,” it’s likely that Tib Miller booked it. For nearly 25 years, working under the banner of Flying Saucer Presents, Miller was responsible for putting on hundreds of shows at nearly every venue — large and small — on the First Coast.
