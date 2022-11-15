Read full article on original website
rcreader.com
The Quad Cities Cultural Trust Announces the 2022 Grant Recipients of the Adler Theater Fund
DAVENPORT, IOWA (November 17, 2022) — The Quad Cities Cultural Trust partnered with the Adler Theater Foundation in November 2021. This partnership’s goal was to advocate for the performing arts here in the Quad Cities and encourage organizations with programs that encourage diversity and equity to apply for funding to perform at the Adler Theatre in Davenport, Iowa.
97X Broadcasts from West Locust HyVee on Saturday
Saturday, November 19th from 11a-1pm Bill Stage will be broadcasting from the West Locust Hyvee Davenport location to talk about their pharmacy!. They've got convenient free prescription delivery right to your door. With automatic prescription refills, you can sign up and never run out again with repeat refills automatically. Get your prescriptions via mail in 3-5 business days.
discovermuscatine.com
Muscatine Dancer Stella DeLong dances in Macy’s Parade
MUSCATINE, Iowa–Since she could walk, Stella DeLong has danced. The daughter of River City All-Stars’ founder, Stella has danced for most of her life and joined the competition team at age four. Now a junior in high school, Stella dances both with the All-Stars and on the Muscatine High School poms team. She has always enjoyed dance and the opportunities it has given her to meet others with similar interests. “Since I grew up in our studio, I’ve gotten to know a lot of the people there and at other studios and I really like it,” she reflected. A talented performer, Stella shared her passion and artistry with her largest audience yet, as she danced in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.
rcreader.com
Monmouth College Symphonic Concert Band to Perform November 20
MONMOUTH, ILLINOIS (November 17, 2022) — The newest musical group on campus will be featured this weekend as the Monmouth College Symphonic Concert Band performs its fall concert. Under the direction of John Eckstine, the ensemble will take the stage at 2PM, November 20, in the Kasch Performance Hall...
rcreader.com
Free Fallin, a Tom Petty Tribute Band, Live at The Rust Belt Friday, November 25, 6PM
EAST MOLINE, ILLINOIS (November 18, 2022) — Free Fallin is the Nation’s Favorite Travelin' Tribute to Tom Petty! Free Fallin presents its show with the power and passion that went into all of Tom Petty's best-selling songs — from "Damn the Torpedoes" through the latest (including hits from the Traveling Wilburys).
nrgmediadixon.com
Country Legend is Coming to the Rhythm City Casino in Davenport this January
Country Music Legend Tanya Tucker is coming to the Rhythm City Casino in Davenport on Thursday, January 19th at 8pm. Tucker’s career began when she was just 13 years old. Her 1972 song “Delta Down” took the country world by storm. Tucker has released 25 albums since 1972 and plans to play her hits live and in concert in Davenport.
rcreader.com
Final GE 2022 Administrative Recount Complete
DAVENPORT, IOWA (November 18, 2022) — Scott County Auditor Kerri Tompkins shares the Administrative Recount is officially complete. “Thank you again for your patience as we worked through this process. I am very appreciative of the support of our machine vendor who assisted us.” said Tompkins. The...
KWQC
That Dam Shopping Trip 2022
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -The annual small business road trip will get underway next week--over Black Friday and Small Business Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event features ten downtown Rock Island and Davenport businesses (both sides of the dam) offering chances to win big while shoppers knock off names on their gift list.
rcreader.com
Friendly House’s Family Night, Friday, November 18, 5:30-7:30PM
DAVENPORT, IOWA (November 18, 2022) — Friendly House, 1221 Myrtle St, Davenport, will host our Family Night on Friday November 18, 2022, 5:30-7:30PM. This family reading event will feature games, family crafts, dinner, readings of Pete the Cat: The First Thanksgiving, a bounce house, and even a free copy of the Pete the Cat book!
rcreader.com
The Transformation Continues for Humility Homes and Services
BETTENDORF, IOWA (November 17, 2022) — In late 2020, Humility Homes and Services received a $100,000 Transformation Grant from the Quad Cities Community Foundation to help pilot its supportive housing model, a holistic approach combining stable affordable housing with wraparound services. Just this week, Humility announced that a new $1 million grant from the US Bureau of Justice Administration will allow it, in partnership with the Seventh Judicial District Department of Correctional Services, to expand the program across five Iowa counties with an emphasis on supporting justice-involved individuals.
variancemagazine.com
In photos: Carrie Underwood delivers superstar performance in Moline
Just days after taking the stage at the CMA Awards in Nashville, Carrie Underwood brought her Denim & Rhinestones tour to the Vibrant Arena at The Mark on Saturday. Joined by support from opener Jimmie Allen, Underwood followed a special performance alongside Reba and Miranda Lambert in tribute to the late Loretta Lynn at the CMAs.
rcreader.com
"Build! Create! Innovate! Winter Edition" Opens at the Putnam
DAVENPORT, IOWA (November 16, 2022) — The Putnam Museum and Science Center’s is thrilled to bring back KEVA planks, this time with a fun, winter-time twist! The exhibit, which initially ran throughout the summer, introduces visitors of all ages to problem-solving and abstract-thinking, using mathematics, physics, and design with fun, simple building materials. Build! Create! Innovate! Winter Edition includes 3,600-square feet of building space and over 15,000 KEVA planks, along with a pre-built castle, snowflakes, a sled, and more!
rcreader.com
Cookies and Dreams Returns to Downtown Davenport for a Special Month-Long Holiday Pop-Up
DAVENPORT, IOWA (November 16, 2022) — Cookies and Dreams is returning, for a limited time, to Downtown Davenport with a special Holiday Pop-Up, where you can get a selection of their classic cookies and all their seasonal ones along with some mystery flavors that will change from week to week. They’ll also be selling gift cards, merchandise and special holiday items like house made hot cocoa.
rcreader.com
Davenport Public Library Wants You to Come and Learn About Podcasts
DAVENPORT, IOWA (November 16, 2022) — The Library is hosting a program that will provide an introduction to podcasts on Wednesday, November 30, 6:30PM, at Eastern. Have you heard about podcasts? Not sure how to access them and want to get to know more? Learn how to listen to these digital audio shows online about virtually any subject. Discover how podcasts are now a popular tool for learning, personal growth, and fun entertainment.
rcreader.com
Ascentra Offers $15,000 in Scholarships to Traditional, Non-traditional and Trades Students
BETTENDORF, IOWA (November 17, 2022) — In 2023, a total of $15,000 in scholarships will be awarded to fifteen Ascentra student members to help offset the costs of attending postsecondary education through a college, university or trade program. The program includes awards for three different types of students. ·...
Lind making progress, says FOP president
East Moline Police Sgt. William Lind continues to make progress in his recovery at OSF St. Francis Hospital in Peoria after a devastating attack while on patrol on October 24. He recently underwent surgery to reinstall a section of bone flap that was initially removed to allow for brain swelling. “They got it placed back […]
wgil.com
Opie’s Bar & Grill Opening Today!
Opie Carter grew up with the food service business in her blood. Her parents are long time staples in the area in ownership, running and serving. Today is the grand opening of Opie’s Bar & Grill at 158 N. Broad Street in Galesburg, in the location of the old Fat Fish Pub. Opie joined Tom Meredith and Tyler Gumm on “Galesburg’s Morning News” to talk about the new venture.
Where you can get a Thanksgiving meal in the QC on the big day
Several nonprofits and businesses around the Quad Cities are filling in the gaps where Thanksgiving meals are needed. Here is a running list of locations handing out free Thanksgiving dinners:. Don't see an opening on this list? Let us know by sending us a message on Facebook or through our...
Amtrak cancels morning route between Chicago, Galesburg, Quincy until Jan. 17 amid staffing shortage
GALESBURG, Ill. — Amtrack announced on Thursday, Nov. 17 that morning train service between Chicago and Quincy will be temporarily halted until Jan. 17 because of a worker shortage. Evening train service along the route will continue as normal, the company said in a press release. The route includes...
The Top 10 Highest-Rated Restaurants in Iowa City [GALLERY]
Not sure where to go the next time you stop for a meal in Iowa City? No problem!. Using the popular site Yelp, we took a look at the top ten highest-rated restaurants in Iowa City. Some of them are well-established and have been around for years, while others are still pretty new to the area! Here are the top-rated restaurants according to Yelp reviews:
