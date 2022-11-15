ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, OH

sciotovalleyguardian.com

Video shows Ross Co. deputy was trying to help when ambushed

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office has released surveillance and bodycam footage of the shooting that has left one deputy fighting for his life. The video shows the suspect, identified as 42-year-old Nicholas Mitchell, walking from West Second Street to the parking lot of the Sheriff’s office and approach the back door of the Ross County Law Complex.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman’s death marked suspicious by Circleville police

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Authorities are investigating a suspicious death after a woman was found dead in Circleville. Officers responded around 12:16 p.m. on Thursday to the scene near Rosewood Avenue after getting calls of an unresponsive woman, according to the Circleville Police Department. They found 31-year-old Tyrah Jackson, of Columbus, dead upon arrival. The […]
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
10TV

5 stolen cars recovered in west Columbus within 1 hour

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Five stolen vehicles were recovered in the same location in about in hour on the west side of Columbus by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, and deputies say all the suspects are juveniles. A sheriff's deputy tried to stop a stolen vehicle around 4 a.m....
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Details emerge: deputy heroically shot suspect after being shot himself

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — New information has been released by the Chillicothe Police Department in the ambush shooting of a Ross County deputy at the county’s law complex. According to the report obtained by the Guardian, officers were dispatched to the rear parking lot of the law complex after receiving a radio call of an officer down at around 5:22 p.m. on Thursday.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Police say a gun incident at a Chillicothe gas station was a lie

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — New details have been released by the Chillicothe Police Department regarding a story the Guardian reported yesterday. Shortly before 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, a B.O.L.O. (be-on-the-lookout) was issued for a gold-colored Cadillac. A man at the local Bridge Street Marathon gas station said two individuals pulled a gun on him and threatened to shoot him.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Medics respond to an accidental shooting on Chillicothe’s west side

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Chillicothe Police Department is investigating an accidental shooting on the city’s westside. According to initial reports, officers and medics with the Chillicothe Fire Department responded to the 200 block of Vine Street shortly after 8:30 p.m. One person was injured in the incident and...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotopost.com

Fairfield Sheriff Warns of Using USPS Satellite Drop Boxes Due to Theft

Fairfield – Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office is investigating several bank fraud cases that have originated in the Violet Township/Pickerington area. These cases involve the theft of mail from the satellite USPS mailboxes located in and around the Pickerington area. Unidentified subjects, in an unidentified vehicle type, have been observed on marginal surveillance video using what appears to be access keys to these mailboxes and stealing mail that has been deposited.
PICKERINGTON, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Name of victim found dead near Ted Lewis Park released by police

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — New information has been released regarding the discovery of a body near Circleville’s Ted Lewis Park. According to the Circleville Police Department, officers were dispatched to the area of Rosewood Avenue shortly after 12 p.m. on Thursday on reports of an unresponsive female. The case,...
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio woman scammed $17,000 from Ohio worker’s comp fund

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Franklin County woman was ordered to pay $17,000 in restitution she defrauded from the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation. Frances Davis pleaded guilty to one count of attempting to commit workers’ compensation fraud, a fifth-degree felony, and pay $17,144.79 in restitution, according to the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation. The […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Circleville – Man with 3 Dozen Drug Items in Home around Children Sentenced to Prison

Circleville – Circleville Police found a significant amount of drugs in a home where a 4-year-old and an 11-year-old were living. Now that man will have years in jail. A story we have heard before parents with children where drugs are around, and possibly putting them into danger of overdosing. This home is next door to the last home where a child overdosed and died.
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Car break-in sees Columbus man wanted on felony theft charge

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is looking for community help to find a man accused of felony theft for “Wanted Wednesday.” Justin Oliver is wanted as a suspect in a felony theft case, which stems from an Oct. 28 car break-in on Dublin Road. Oliver is currently on parole for robbery and […]
COLUMBUS, OH

