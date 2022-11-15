Read full article on original website
Video shows Ross Co. deputy was trying to help when ambushed
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office has released surveillance and bodycam footage of the shooting that has left one deputy fighting for his life. The video shows the suspect, identified as 42-year-old Nicholas Mitchell, walking from West Second Street to the parking lot of the Sheriff’s office and approach the back door of the Ross County Law Complex.
Accused of shooting Columbus victim in stomach, suspect heads to court
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was arraigned in the Franklin County Municipal Court on Friday morning on an alleged felonious assault charge. Police say on Oct. 8, Mohamed Elmi, 27, allegedly shot a man one time in the stomach with a handgun. The victim survived the assault, which happened in the 2100 block of […]
Woman’s death marked suspicious by Circleville police
CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Authorities are investigating a suspicious death after a woman was found dead in Circleville. Officers responded around 12:16 p.m. on Thursday to the scene near Rosewood Avenue after getting calls of an unresponsive woman, according to the Circleville Police Department. They found 31-year-old Tyrah Jackson, of Columbus, dead upon arrival. The […]
Sheriff’s Seargent Wounded, Suspect Dead after Exchange of Gunfire at Jail
A Sergeant with the Ross County Sheriff’s Office was airlifted to a Columbus hospital early Thursday evening after being shot. Sergeant Eric Kocheran was taken to Grant Hospital where he was listed in serious condition. The Ohio Attorney General’s Office says Sergeant Kocheran was shot in an exchange of...
Columbus man searched ex’s phone before strangling her, report says
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man is in custody on charges of abduction at a northeast residence in Columbus. According to Columbus police, Austin Beatty, 27, was arrested for forcibly dragging his ex-girlfriend around her home in the 2400 block of Jeri Avenue in Argyle Park. The Franklin County Municipal Court affidavit states that on […]
5 stolen cars recovered in west Columbus within 1 hour
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Five stolen vehicles were recovered in the same location in about in hour on the west side of Columbus by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, and deputies say all the suspects are juveniles. A sheriff's deputy tried to stop a stolen vehicle around 4 a.m....
Details emerge: deputy heroically shot suspect after being shot himself
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — New information has been released by the Chillicothe Police Department in the ambush shooting of a Ross County deputy at the county’s law complex. According to the report obtained by the Guardian, officers were dispatched to the rear parking lot of the law complex after receiving a radio call of an officer down at around 5:22 p.m. on Thursday.
Police say a gun incident at a Chillicothe gas station was a lie
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — New details have been released by the Chillicothe Police Department regarding a story the Guardian reported yesterday. Shortly before 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, a B.O.L.O. (be-on-the-lookout) was issued for a gold-colored Cadillac. A man at the local Bridge Street Marathon gas station said two individuals pulled a gun on him and threatened to shoot him.
Medics respond to an accidental shooting on Chillicothe’s west side
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Chillicothe Police Department is investigating an accidental shooting on the city’s westside. According to initial reports, officers and medics with the Chillicothe Fire Department responded to the 200 block of Vine Street shortly after 8:30 p.m. One person was injured in the incident and...
Ross Co. deputy ambushed behind Sheriff’s office is stable while suspect is dead
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A deputy is in stable condition after being shot outside the Ross County Sheriff’s office in Chillicothe, while the suspect is dead. It happened at around 5 p.m. on Thursday. Law enforcement reported that the deputy, who is Sergeant Eric Kocheran was shot in the...
Pipe beating blinds Columbus man in dispute with ex-fugitive, police say
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A former most wanted fugitive in central Ohio is under arrest again. Columbus police arrested Elvin Cannon on Wednesday on charges of felonious assault after he allegedly beat a man with a metal pipe, causing injuries so severe that he was left blind in one eye. Police say Cannon, 43, confronted […]
Fairfield Sheriff Warns of Using USPS Satellite Drop Boxes Due to Theft
Fairfield – Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office is investigating several bank fraud cases that have originated in the Violet Township/Pickerington area. These cases involve the theft of mail from the satellite USPS mailboxes located in and around the Pickerington area. Unidentified subjects, in an unidentified vehicle type, have been observed on marginal surveillance video using what appears to be access keys to these mailboxes and stealing mail that has been deposited.
Name of victim found dead near Ted Lewis Park released by police
CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — New information has been released regarding the discovery of a body near Circleville’s Ted Lewis Park. According to the Circleville Police Department, officers were dispatched to the area of Rosewood Avenue shortly after 12 p.m. on Thursday on reports of an unresponsive female. The case,...
Police investigate attempted home invasion on Chillicothe’s east side
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A Chillicothe woman says someone tried to force their way into her residence. It happened Wednesday evening in the 100 block of Hirn Street on the city’s east side. According to the report obtained by the Guardian, officers with the police department responded to the...
Columbus Humane offering reward after dog shot in the head, another decapitated
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus Humane is offering a reward of $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for two separate, violent acts of animal cruelty. The first incident happened Monday morning on Butler Avenue between Safford Avenue and West Mound Street...
Ohio woman scammed $17,000 from Ohio worker’s comp fund
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Franklin County woman was ordered to pay $17,000 in restitution she defrauded from the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation. Frances Davis pleaded guilty to one count of attempting to commit workers’ compensation fraud, a fifth-degree felony, and pay $17,144.79 in restitution, according to the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation. The […]
Troopers were involved in an overnight high-speed chase in Pickaway Co.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Troopers in Pickaway County were involved in a high-speed chase overnight. According to the Ohio Highway Patrol, speeds in the pursuit reached 130 miles per hour along Route 23. Reports say troopers used spike strips to slow the vehicle down. After a short time, the...
SGT. KOCHERAN: Remains in medically-induced coma Friday night as he heals
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff’s deputy who was shot on Thursday night in an ambush remains in critical care. Sergeant Eric Kocheran spent Friday in a medically-induced coma at Grant Medical Center in Columbus. The first night in the hospital was “touch and go” for the...
Circleville – Man with 3 Dozen Drug Items in Home around Children Sentenced to Prison
Circleville – Circleville Police found a significant amount of drugs in a home where a 4-year-old and an 11-year-old were living. Now that man will have years in jail. A story we have heard before parents with children where drugs are around, and possibly putting them into danger of overdosing. This home is next door to the last home where a child overdosed and died.
Car break-in sees Columbus man wanted on felony theft charge
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is looking for community help to find a man accused of felony theft for “Wanted Wednesday.” Justin Oliver is wanted as a suspect in a felony theft case, which stems from an Oct. 28 car break-in on Dublin Road. Oliver is currently on parole for robbery and […]
