Community Comes Together for Bountiful Harvest to Help Families for ThanksgivingPJ@SCDDSNLexington, SC
3 Great Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasClinton, SC
Meet The Very Hungry Caterpillar at the SC State Museum Accessibility MorningPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
SCDDSN Observes 2022 National Apprenticeship WeekPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
We Z-evoured the Z-eriously Great Burgers at Zesto in West Columbia, SC, Along With a Creamy Butterscotch MilkshakeDeanLandWest Columbia, SC
abccolumbia.com
Cayce Police investigating fatal accident
COLUMBIA, S.C ( WOLO) -Cayce Police are investigating a fatal accident. According to officials, on November 19, just after 12:00 AM, Cayce Officers were conducting patrol near Circle Drive and Charleston Highway when they saw what appeared to be a single vehicle accident. Police say the vehicle was upside down...
abccolumbia.com
wach.com
Temporary Lane Closures announced ahead of Columbia Daybreak Run
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Ahead of the Columbia Daybreak 5K and 10K runs, the Columbia Police Department has announced Temporary Road Closures at the following intersections. The first run starts at 8 a.m. according to officials. Devine and Queen. Devine and King. Devine and Woodrow. Woodrow and Lee. Woodrow...
WIS-TV
WIS-TV
Richland County resident alleges racial profiling at Columbia mall
coladaily.com
abccolumbia.com
Governor’s Carolighting set for Sunday at SC State House, update on road closures
Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–The state Christmas tree will soon be shining bright. The 56th annual Governor’s Carolighting will take place Sunday, November 20 on the State House steps, off Gervais Street. “The Carolighting is a truly unique event that Peggy and I look forward to each year,” said Governor...
abccolumbia.com
coladaily.com
24-year-old inmate dies at Broad River Correctional Institution
A 24-year-old inmate was found dead in his cell at Broad River Correctional Institution. According to the South Carolina Department of Corrections, Robert Andrew Todd died at the Columbia prison early Friday. He did not have a roommate and his death is being investigated as a suspected suicide. An autopsy...
WIS-TV
wach.com
wach.com
abccolumbia.com
Family of late Midlands man forms bond with law enforcement in wake of tragedy
ORANGEBURG, SC (WOLO) — Even after an accident more than a decade ago, one Midlands family and members of law enforcement still have close ties. Both are also still looking for answers in a case gone cold. “Rodney was just a different kind of person. He would help anybody,”...
abccolumbia.com
COMET Dart services suspended amid contractor negotiations
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Central Midlands Regional Transit Authority (The COMET) announced DART transportation services in Richland and Lexington Counties will be paused today due to contractor negotiations. The company says services were forced to a stop at 5:30 a.m. after the employer was made aware that its DART...
abccolumbia.com
Cayce Fire crews work to clear a fuel spill near 1 77
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Cayce Fire crews worked Thursday morning to clear a fuel spill near 1 77. According to the Cayce Fire Department, Cayce along with Columbia’s HazMat 1 are on scene of a fuel spill from a tractor trailer on I 77 north bound at mile marker 2.
FOX Carolina
Coroner identifies man hit while working on stalled car in Union Co.
UNION COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person was hit while working on a stalled vehicle in Union County Wednesday night. According to troopers, the pedestrian was working on their car in the middle of SC 215 at 11 p.m. when a Honda sedan hit the person while trying to pass.
WIS-TV
