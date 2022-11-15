ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Columbia, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abccolumbia.com

Cayce Police investigating fatal accident

COLUMBIA, S.C ( WOLO) -Cayce Police are investigating a fatal accident. According to officials, on November 19, just after 12:00 AM, Cayce Officers were conducting patrol near Circle Drive and Charleston Highway when they saw what appeared to be a single vehicle accident. Police say the vehicle was upside down...
CAYCE, SC
News19 WLTX

Orangeburg crash-scene turns out to be result of mid-day shooting

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Authorities say a man is in the hospital after being shot while someone allegedly attempted to take his vehicle in Orangeburg. Investigators with the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety said the incident happened around 1 p.m. on Friday in the area of 1175 Boulevard Street. Initially, officers arriving at the scene believed the 62-year-old's wounds were the result of his vehicle striking a tractor-trailer.
ORANGEBURG, SC
abccolumbia.com

Coroner identifies victim in Old Cherokee Road accident

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The Lexington County Coroner has identified the person who died in an accident in the 1500 block of Old Cherokee Road in Lexington County. According to Coroner Margaret Fisher, 19 year old Brier Murray Hudson, of Pelion, was the passenger in a car that left the roadway and overturned around 9:42pm Thursday night.
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Temporary Lane Closures announced ahead of Columbia Daybreak Run

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Ahead of the Columbia Daybreak 5K and 10K runs, the Columbia Police Department has announced Temporary Road Closures at the following intersections. The first run starts at 8 a.m. according to officials. Devine and Queen. Devine and King. Devine and Woodrow. Woodrow and Lee. Woodrow...
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

Lexington County coroner identifies victim in Old Cherokee Road fatality

Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher positively identified the individual who died in a single-vehicle accident in Lexington shortly after 9:30 p.m. on Thursday. According to Fisher, Brier Murray Hudson, 19, of Pelion, was a passenger traveling westbound on the 1500 block of Old Cherokee Road just west of Lexington when the car left the roadway and overturned.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Escaped inmate from Clarendon County captured in Lexington County

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The Clarendon County Sheriff’s office says escaped inmate Shaun Wiles has been captured in Lexington County. The U.S. Marshals office has been working to capture Wiles. He was captured Friday afternoon, according to the Sheriff’s office. The 42 year old escaped from the Clarendon County...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
coladaily.com

24-year-old inmate dies at Broad River Correctional Institution

A 24-year-old inmate was found dead in his cell at Broad River Correctional Institution. According to the South Carolina Department of Corrections, Robert Andrew Todd died at the Columbia prison early Friday. He did not have a roommate and his death is being investigated as a suspected suicide. An autopsy...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Columbia Fire Department respond to Rusty Mill home fire

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia-Richland Fire Department responded to a fire at a home in Northeast Richland County around 5 p.m. on Thursday evening. Officials say the fire on Rusty Mill Drive was coming from the rear of the home and then eventually broke through the roof. Everyone inside...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

SC inmate dies in cell at Columbia prison, no roommate reported

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — An inmate has been reported dead in his cell Friday at the Broad River Correctional Institution. According to the South Carolina Department of Corrections, Robert Andrew Todd, 24, did not have a roommate. His death is being investigated as a suspected suicide. An autopsy will...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

COMET Dart services suspended amid contractor negotiations

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Central Midlands Regional Transit Authority (The COMET) announced DART transportation services in Richland and Lexington Counties will be paused today due to contractor negotiations. The company says services were forced to a stop at 5:30 a.m. after the employer was made aware that its DART...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

1 dead after early morning shooting at Broad River nightclub

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Department (RCSD) is investigating an early morning shooting that left one person dead at a nightclub on Broad River Road. Deputies were called to the scene at Club Rose Gold, 2219 Broad River Rd., around 2 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16. Arriving at the scene, they found an unresponsive man in the parking lot. The man appeared to have suffered multiple gunshot wounds. EMS responding to the call determined the man was deceased.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Cayce Fire crews work to clear a fuel spill near 1 77

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Cayce Fire crews worked Thursday morning to clear a fuel spill near 1 77. According to the Cayce Fire Department, Cayce along with Columbia’s HazMat 1 are on scene of a fuel spill from a tractor trailer on I 77 north bound at mile marker 2.
COLUMBIA, SC
FOX Carolina

Coroner identifies man hit while working on stalled car in Union Co.

UNION COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person was hit while working on a stalled vehicle in Union County Wednesday night. According to troopers, the pedestrian was working on their car in the middle of SC 215 at 11 p.m. when a Honda sedan hit the person while trying to pass.
UNION COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Overnight shooting leaves one dead at Broad River Rd club

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A late-night shooting left a man dead Wednesday in Richland County. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said deputies responded around 2 a.m. to the 2200 block of Broad River Rd at Club Rose Gold. They investigated reports of a shooting and found an unresponsive man with gunshot wounds in the parking lot.
COLUMBIA, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy