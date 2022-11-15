Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
dukefmduluth.com
Minnesota Unemployment Rate Stays Low
ST. PAUL, MN (KDAL) – Minnesota gained 17,400 jobs in October, up six-tenths of a percent from September on a seasonally adjusted basis, according to numbers released by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED). Minnesota’s unemployment rate for October remains historically low at 2.1%, up one-tenth...
dukefmduluth.com
Give To The Max Day Is Thursday
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – Thousands of non profit organizations and schools around Minnesota will benefit from the 2022 Give to the Max Day on Thursday. The online donation event raises millions of dollars each year. According to the sponsor, GiveMN, they raised 14.5 million dollars during the first Give...
dukefmduluth.com
Lincoln Park Fiber Project Announced
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – The City of Duluth is giving residents and businesses in the Lincoln Park area a chance to join a pilot project that will provide them with a high speed internet connection. The planned city-owned fiber network would provide an estimated 1900 customers internet service at...
dukefmduluth.com
Bentleyville Opens For Season Saturday
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – A skydiving Santa and fireworks will open the 2022 edition of the Bentleyville Tour of Lights at Bayfront Park in Duluth Saturday evening. The popular attraction features five million lights on displays that surround a giant lighted Christmas tree. Bentleyville will be open from 5...
dukefmduluth.com
Christmas City Parade On Friday
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – The annual Christmas City of the North Parade will be held Friday evening through downtown Duluth. The parade begins at 6:30 in front of Fitgers at 6th Avenue East and will continue down Superior Street to 4th Avenue West. Several road closures and parking restrictions...
Comments / 0