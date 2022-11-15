ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
hudsontv.com

Stolen E-Bike & Broken Door Land Suspects In County Jail In Separate Incidents

According to Hoboken Detective / Lieutenant Jonathan Mecka, three people have been arrested and sent to the Hudson County Correctional Center in Kearny in separate incidents. In the first incident, Mecka says 45-year old Heather Trautz of Hoboken and 46-year old Roberto Burgos of Jersey City were arrested yesterday at approximately 4 pm for Theft of a delivery person’s E-Bike. The incident occurred on Wednesday, November 16 in the area of 11th and Grand Streets.
HOBOKEN, NJ
hudsontv.com

Jersey City Man Assaults Hoboken Police Officers

43-year old, Angel Sanchez of Jersey City was arrested yesterday at approximately 5:45 pm for an active warrant issued for an incident that occurred on November 6, 2022 on the 200 Block of Washington Street in Hoboken. During that incident, Detective / Lieutenant Jonathan Mecka says Sanchez threatened another person...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

U.S. Marshals task force captures and arrests fugitive wanted for fatal Jersey City shooting

A U.S. Marshals task force as captured and arrested a fugitive wanted for a fatal Jersey City shooting earlier this month, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez announced. Earlier today, members of the U.S. Marshals Service of New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested a 22-year-old man in connection with the fatal shooting of Jovahn Horne, Suarez said in a statement.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
BronxVoice

Motel Rapist Found Victims Online

BRONX - Cops are looking for a sex fiend who targeted women online and then raped them in a Castle Hill motel. The NYPD released surveillance video of the man, they say, raped two women at knife point inside the 7 Days Hotel two months apart.
BRONX, NY
hudsontv.com

Man Arrested In Connection With Fatal Shooting In Jersey City

On Thursday, November 17, 2022, members of the United States Marshals Service of New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested a 22-year-old man in connection with the fatal shooting of Jovahn Horne in Jersey City. According to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez, Roger Pickett Jr., of Newark, is charged...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

How the Grinch tried to steal one Jersey City street’s Christmas spirit

“Then he growled, with his Grinch fingers nervously drumming, ‘I must find some way to keep Christmas from coming!’” — Dr. Seuss, How The Grinch Stole Christmas!. Theodor Seuss Geisel’s Christmas villain did not pay a visit to New York Avenue in Jersey City this week, but someone — perhaps also with a heart two sizes too small — did their best impression.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
CBS New York

NYPD: Mistaken identity led to deadly Bronx shooting

NEW YORK -- Police said Thursday two young men were shot in the Bronx in a case of mistaken identity. The NYPD released video of the suspects on a moped shooting toward two 21-year-old men on the sidewalk. It happened Nov. 13 on 149th Street and Jackson Avenue in Mott Haven. One of the men, Jayden Goodridge, a former basketball player, was hit in the stomach and died the next day. Goodridge's friend suffered a graze wound. Investigators said the victims were mistaken for rival gang members.So far, no arrests have been made. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

Gunman sentenced to 15 years in death of Moussa Fofana

NEWARK, N.J. -- A man accused of killing a New Jersey high school student and promising young soccer player last year was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Wednesday.Back in the fall, Yohan Hernandez pleaded guilty to the killing of 18-year-old Moussa Fofana in Maplewood.But as CBS2's Nick Caloway reported, the victim's family does not believe justice was served."It breaks my heart," mother Hawa Fofana said.As she faced her son's killer, Hawa Fofana was understandably emotional. She was processing grief most people could never understand."And my world came crashing down June 6, 2021, and it has not been the...
MAPLEWOOD, NJ
NBC New York

3 Women Found Stabbed to Death in NYC Home

Three women were found stabbed to death in a Queens home Friday, authorities say. Each of the victims was pronounced dead at the 182nd Street scene in Springfield Gardens shortly before 11 a.m. They were 26, 47 and 68 years old, police said. The victims' identities weren't immediately made public,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

