Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Motel Rapist Found Victims OnlineBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Bronx Cabbie Robbed at Gunpoint, CrashesBronxVoiceBronx, NY
New York Residents to Receive $1,000 MonthlyAneka DuncanNew York City, NY
Baby squirrel bonds with veteran after getting rejected by her motherAmy ChristieQueens, NY
New York Mets Make Trade To Acquire PitchingOnlyHomersMiami, FL
Related
hudsontv.com
Stolen E-Bike & Broken Door Land Suspects In County Jail In Separate Incidents
According to Hoboken Detective / Lieutenant Jonathan Mecka, three people have been arrested and sent to the Hudson County Correctional Center in Kearny in separate incidents. In the first incident, Mecka says 45-year old Heather Trautz of Hoboken and 46-year old Roberto Burgos of Jersey City were arrested yesterday at approximately 4 pm for Theft of a delivery person’s E-Bike. The incident occurred on Wednesday, November 16 in the area of 11th and Grand Streets.
IN COLD BLOOD: Killers Stalked Single Dad Gunned Down In Hackensack, Investigators Say
UPDATE: Two men stalked a dollar store clerk from Maywood before one of them is seen on video shooting the 28-year-old victim dead outside a Hackensack barber shop, authorities charged. Footage retrieved from several area surveillance cameras show Dior Alston and Malik Abel, both 21, following Vidal Nieves down Essex...
Two arrested after police find 400 pounds of weed
Police arrested Tongdeng Lu, 63 of Brooklyn, and Hongqiang Shi, 28 of Flushing on November 10. The pair allegedly had 400 pounds of cannabis.
hudsontv.com
Jersey City Man Assaults Hoboken Police Officers
43-year old, Angel Sanchez of Jersey City was arrested yesterday at approximately 5:45 pm for an active warrant issued for an incident that occurred on November 6, 2022 on the 200 Block of Washington Street in Hoboken. During that incident, Detective / Lieutenant Jonathan Mecka says Sanchez threatened another person...
hudsoncountyview.com
U.S. Marshals task force captures and arrests fugitive wanted for fatal Jersey City shooting
A U.S. Marshals task force as captured and arrested a fugitive wanted for a fatal Jersey City shooting earlier this month, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez announced. Earlier today, members of the U.S. Marshals Service of New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested a 22-year-old man in connection with the fatal shooting of Jovahn Horne, Suarez said in a statement.
Motel Rapist Found Victims Online
BRONX - Cops are looking for a sex fiend who targeted women online and then raped them in a Castle Hill motel. The NYPD released surveillance video of the man, they say, raped two women at knife point inside the 7 Days Hotel two months apart.
Newark man is charged with Marion Gardens murder of Bergen County man
A Newark man has been charged in the fatal shooting of a Bergen County man at a Jersey City public housing complex earlier this month, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. Roger Pickett Jr., 22, of Newark, was arrested Thursday by members of the United States Marshals Service of New...
Bronx cabbie accelerates into parked car as armed robbers put him in chokehold
The NYPD is looking to identifying two men who put a Bronx livery cab driver in a chokehold and robbed him at gunpoint earlier this month, authorities said.
hudsontv.com
Man Arrested In Connection With Fatal Shooting In Jersey City
On Thursday, November 17, 2022, members of the United States Marshals Service of New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested a 22-year-old man in connection with the fatal shooting of Jovahn Horne in Jersey City. According to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez, Roger Pickett Jr., of Newark, is charged...
Police: Ambulance overturned at Union County toll plaza
An ambulance overturned at the Union County toll plaza, police say.
HACKENSACK HOMICIDE: Three Charged In Targeted Barbershop Shooting
UPDATE: On the day when loved ones laid to rest a Maywood man who was gunned down outside a Hackensack barber shop last weekend, authorities announced the arrests of his alleged killer and two accomplices. A Catholic prayer service and burial were held on Thursday morning, Nov. 17, for Vidal...
Sea of blue: City pays final respects to Bayonne Police Capt. Paul Jamolawicz (PHOTOS)
For a few hours Thursday, it was as if time stopped in Bayonne. Bayonne law enforcement, first responders, city officials past and present, friends and family all converged at St. Vincent de Paul Church to pay their final respects to Paul T. Jamolawicz, a decorated Bayonne police captain who devoted his life to protecting the city.
How the Grinch tried to steal one Jersey City street’s Christmas spirit
“Then he growled, with his Grinch fingers nervously drumming, ‘I must find some way to keep Christmas from coming!’” — Dr. Seuss, How The Grinch Stole Christmas!. Theodor Seuss Geisel’s Christmas villain did not pay a visit to New York Avenue in Jersey City this week, but someone — perhaps also with a heart two sizes too small — did their best impression.
Police: Bergen County family targeted in armed home invasion
A Bergen County family was victimized in an armed home invasion Thursday morning, police say.
NYPD: Mistaken identity led to deadly Bronx shooting
NEW YORK -- Police said Thursday two young men were shot in the Bronx in a case of mistaken identity. The NYPD released video of the suspects on a moped shooting toward two 21-year-old men on the sidewalk. It happened Nov. 13 on 149th Street and Jackson Avenue in Mott Haven. One of the men, Jayden Goodridge, a former basketball player, was hit in the stomach and died the next day. Goodridge's friend suffered a graze wound. Investigators said the victims were mistaken for rival gang members.So far, no arrests have been made. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
Man accused of raping 2 women in the Bronx sought by police
Police are searching for the man accused of raping two women in the Bronx. The most recent incident happened last week and the suspect was allegedly armed.
Man tried to deposit forged $161K check at N.J. bank ATM, authorities say
A 21-year-old Paterson man attempted to deposit a forged U.S. Treasury check for more than $161,000 at an ATM machine at a Bergen County bank, authorities said. The fraudulent check was caught before Joshua Salazar Moreno or anyone else could withdrawn any of the money, the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office said Thursday.
Grandson sought for questioning after 3 women found stabbed to death in Queens
Three women were found stabbed to death in a Queens home on Friday morning, police said. All three are related and were stabbed in the neck.
Gunman sentenced to 15 years in death of Moussa Fofana
NEWARK, N.J. -- A man accused of killing a New Jersey high school student and promising young soccer player last year was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Wednesday.Back in the fall, Yohan Hernandez pleaded guilty to the killing of 18-year-old Moussa Fofana in Maplewood.But as CBS2's Nick Caloway reported, the victim's family does not believe justice was served."It breaks my heart," mother Hawa Fofana said.As she faced her son's killer, Hawa Fofana was understandably emotional. She was processing grief most people could never understand."And my world came crashing down June 6, 2021, and it has not been the...
NBC New York
3 Women Found Stabbed to Death in NYC Home
Three women were found stabbed to death in a Queens home Friday, authorities say. Each of the victims was pronounced dead at the 182nd Street scene in Springfield Gardens shortly before 11 a.m. They were 26, 47 and 68 years old, police said. The victims' identities weren't immediately made public,...
Comments / 2