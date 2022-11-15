ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

North West, 9, Dances With Lizzo In Adorable Video: Watch

North West, 9, busted some epic movies with Lizzo, 34, in her new TikTok video, which was posted on Nov. 20! The daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West wore a pink and black checkered oversized shirt, jeans, and black boots as she kicked her feet with the singer, who wore a sparkly light pink catsuit with sheer parts and black and pink platform boots. They were joined by North’s stylish pal, who wore a pink jacket over a black top, white pants, and black and white checkered slip-ons.

