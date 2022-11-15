Read full article on original website
wtva.com
Wendy's Giant of the Week - Isaac Smith of Itawamba AHS
FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) - The Wendy's Giant of the Week is Itawamba senior Isaac Smith. The two-way athlete for the Indians has had a monumental season leading Itawamba to an undefeated record. And he's turned up his performance for the playoffs. In the revenge win over Senatobia, the team that...
sportstalkatl.com
Ole Miss prepared to make Lane Kiffin an offer he can’t refuse
This time of the year in college football is glorious. Top teams vying for playoff spots hope to fall into the committee’s good graces if they don’t control their own destiny. On the opposite end of the spectrum, some programs are looking to pry away other high-profile coaches. Auburn is in the latter, similar to USC and LSU last season, and it seems the consensus top candidate is Lane Kiffin.
wtva.com
Execution date set for Thomas Loden Jr.
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - An execution date has been set for Thomas Loden Jr. He’s scheduled to be executed on Dec. 14 at 6 p.m. local time. Mississippi Chief Justice Michael Randolph signed the execution warrant on Thursday, Nov. 17. Loden, 58, was convicted in Itawamba County of murdering...
wtva.com
Update: Missing man with Alzheimer's found safe in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Police in Tupelo are asking for your help in finding a missing man with Alzheimer's. Curly Drake, 68, of the Prairie area, was visiting family at North Mississippi Medical Center around 4 p.m. when he disappeared. Drake was wearing a blue hooded shirt, jeans and...
wtva.com
Firefighters battled early Friday morning house fire in Pontotoc County
PONTOTOC COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - Firefighters battled an early Friday morning house fire in Pontotoc County. It happened on Lee Line Road around 1:45 a.m. Firefighters said the house was already engulfed in flames when they were notified. They also received reports that the heat from the fire busted out windows of other buildings.
wtva.com
Pedestrian struck Tuesday morning in Monroe County
WREN, Miss. (WTVA) - A pedestrian was seriously injured in an early Tuesday morning crash in Monroe County. Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) Staff Sgt. Derrick Beckom said the crash happened shortly after midnight along Highway 45 near Buchanan Road, which is south of Nettleton. Beckom said a driver saw a...
wtva.com
Highway 45 may be realigned in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The intersection of Highway 45 and McCullough Boulevard has one accident per week on average. It's a scary statistic that has convinced the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) to consider a solution. MDOT has introduced a $112 million plan to straighten Highway 45. According to MDOT...
wtva.com
VIDEO: Staying flu safe at school
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi is in the highest category when it comes to flu numbers across the U.S. Mississippi is in the highest category when it comes to flu numbers across the U.S. Reported flu cases continue to increase each week, according to the Mississippi State Department of Health....
Smithville, Mississippi: A Small Town that Survived a Monster Tornado
April 27, 2011, is a day that a lot of people in the South will never forget. That day was one of the most significant tornado outbreaks in recorded history. It’s known as the 2011 Super Outbreak. Smithville, MS, took a direct hit from an EF5 wedge-shaped tornado.
wtva.com
Man burned in Monroe County mobile home fire
MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) — A man burned his arm Friday when he ran into his burning mobile home near Nettleton to save some items. Jake King says a wood-burning stove is to blame for causing the fire on Highway 6 near Jones Chapel Cemetery before noon. King says...
breezynews.com
Supreme Court Sets Ex-Marine’s Execution
A former Marine Corps recruiter who admitted he raped and murdered a teenage waitress in Itawamba County 22 years ago has a date with death at Parchman. The State Supreme Court has set December 14th for Thomas Edwin Loden to be executed. He pleaded guilty to the crimes. Loden lived in Vicksburg but was visiting his grandmother when prosecutors say he encountered Leesa Gray, 16, at the restaurant where she worked in the Dorsey community east of Mooreville, flirted with her, then came back to flatten a tire on her car. Later, when he found her stranded on the side of a road, he forced her into his van where she was raped and strangled while Loden videotaped part of the incident. He was found the next day with the words “I’m sorry” carved into his chest. Loden had been a Marine for 18 years rising to the rank of gunnery sergeant. His execution would be the first in Mississippi since last November when David Cox was given a lethal injection for killing his wife and raping his stepdaughter.
wtva.com
One killed in Lee County crash
TUPELO, Miss (WTVA) -- The Lee County Coroner's office is investigating a two vehicle crash that caused the death of one person. The crash happened at Highway 45 and Noah Curtis Street in Shannon around 5 p.m. Friday. Coroner Carolyn Green said the person killed in the accident was an...
wtva.com
Cory Patterson, man who police said threatened to crash plane in Tupelo, has died in federal custody
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The man accused of threatening to crash a plane into a Tupelo Walmart has died in federal custody. According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, Cory Patterson died on Monday, Nov. 14 in a Miami, Florida, prison. He was there for psychological evaluation. An explanation about...
livability.com
Moving to Oxford, MS? Check Out These Neighborhoods
No matter your lifestyle, Lafayette County has a community for you. Oxford is known as the “Cultural Mecca of the South.” This charming, creative community is a top draw for young talent. Throw in charming communities and neighborhoods, and it’s easy to see why people love living here.
wtva.com
Tupelo Police: Woman arrested following robbery attempt at Bank of Okolona building
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo Police claim a woman tried to rob the Bank of Okolona with a knife. The incident happened at approximately 2:30 Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 15. It's located along South Gloster Street across from Harveys restaurant. Police said the woman demanded money and threatened employees with a...
wtva.com
Tupelo High School's Angel Tree supports fellow high school students
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo High School's student council signed up for an Angel Tree this year from the Salvation Army, and they had a special request for their angels. More than 900 children are on the Salvation Army's Angel Tree this year. The cut off for the program is 12 years old.
wtva.com
1 wounded, 1 arrested for Okolona shooting
OKOLONA, Miss. (WTVA) - One person was wounded and one person was arrested for a shooting Tuesday evening, Nov. 15 in Okolona. Okolona Assistant Police Chief Sherry Hardin said the shooting happened shortly before 9:29 at a house on West Wheeler Avenue. The victim was shot in the chest and...
Mississippi officials investigating after train collides with vehicle Sunday
Mississippi authorities are investigating after a train collided with a vehicle Sunday afternoon. Officials with the Nettleton Police Department report that the collision occurred at approximately noon Sunday afternoon near Will Robbins Highway and Buchanan Street. Officials say the vehicle was reportedly stuck on the tracks when it was hit...
wtva.com
Amory man died in Sunday night house fire
AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - An Amory man died in a Sunday night house fire. Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley said the fire happened shortly before 10:58 at a house on 109th Street in Amory. He identified the victim as Larry Daniel, 67, the only person at home. Firefighters found the...
wtva.com
Train hits woman in car, Nettleton police say
NETTLETON, Miss. (WTVA)- Authorities are investigating after a woman was hit by a train Sunday afternoon in Nettleton. The incident happened around 12 p.m. near Will Robbins Highway crossing the Buchanan Street. Nettleton Police Chief Gary Monaghan said the woman's car was stuck on the train tracks. The woman was...
