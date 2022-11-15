Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Everyone is not your friend; Charlotte woman loses her life after going on vacation with alleged friends.BLOCK WORK MEDIACharlotte, NC
3 Great Pizza Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasCharlotte, NC
Australian Shepherd pup Ivy Kite paints for charity and has raised thousandsB.R. ShenoyCharlotte, NC
Lowe's Creating a new tech hub in Charlotte, NCJus4NetCharlotte, NC
Related
WCNC
Easy exercises to squeeze in during the holidays
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — When is the best time to workout during the Holidays?. -Start your day with exercise and enjoy your time with your family and friends!. But, if you're the chef and have limited time, throw in those exercises where you can, it doesn't have to be a straight 45 min:
WCNC
Leaf Burrito: the year round yard bag
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by:. Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. Cleaning yard debris has never been easier thanks to Leaf Burrito. Here with more is the owner Marc Mataya. Marc invented the Leaf Burrito® in his front yard in Charlotte, NC in 2015, out of frustration and strong resistance to filling and wasting single-use bags. He didn't have time to bag up about 25 bags of leaves before a party at his home the next day. Instead, he raked and blew the leaves into a Costco-purchased tarp, which was blue on one side and brown on the other. After "burritoing" it up, the outside-brown color of the tarp looked like...well, exactly like a burrito. The Leaf burrito was born.
WCNC
Recycling the Right Plastics the Right Way
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by:. Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. According to Republic Services, the majority of Americans feel guilty when tossing an item in the trash that could be recycled, but confusion about what types of plastic can be recycled has led to a lack of trust that plastic actually gets recycled. A recent survey revealed that the confusion is widespread, as more than 60% of consumers believe that flexible plastics such as plastic grocery bags and bubble wrap, some of the most common contaminants in today’s recycling stream, are recyclable in their curbside bin.
Mooresville charity fighting food insecurity, helping to educate community
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Inside a Mooresville warehouse, what started as a simple soup kitchen in 1987 is now something much bigger. It's now a food bank, a food delivery service and a job training center. Feed NC serves about 150 people daily. On average, 50 new families apply a...
WCNC
Let YAFO Kitchen do the cooking this Thanksgiving
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Thanksgiving is just ONE WEEK away! Are you ready? Don’t fret, we have Shai Fargian of YAFO Kitchen here to help us out and show us a few things off their Thanksgiving to-go menu. MENU. Shawarma Turkey. Greek Yogurt Mac & Cheese. Mashed Potatoes. Brussels...
WCNC
Choosing the perfect Christmas tree
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by:. Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. Next week is Thanksgiving, and then Christmas will be here before we know it! Jordan Seals from Pike Nurseries is here with some tips on how to choose the best, freshest Christmas tree.
WCNC
Join the fight against blood disorders
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by:. Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. D-K-M-S is a non-profit working to save lives here in Charlotte, and their DOORS ARE NOW OPEN! Here with more is Maya Ward. DKMS is dedicated to the fight against blood cancers and blood disorders by creating awareness, recruiting bone marrow donors to provide a second chance at life, raising funds to match donor registration costs, and supporting the improvement of blood cancer therapies by our own research.
QC Happenings: 8 ways to enjoy your weekend in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — We've got a sunny, but chilly weekend ahead. Here are a few ways you can enjoy it in the Queen City. See what's happening!. Start your weekend with good eats, live music and fun for the whole family at various Food Truck Friday events happening all over the Queen City. Popular spots this Friday include Cabarrus County Food Truck Friday, Plaza Midwood Food Truck Friday, and South End Food Truck Friday.
WCNC
The Good Feet Store is on a Referral Quest
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. The Good Feet Store is on a referral quest! According to their website, for existing customers the quest is to find those who aren’t wearing Good Feet premium arch supports. For every five referrals that give us your name at their first personalized fitting, you score a free $499 premium arch support to add to your collection.
3 ways to help fight hunger in the Charlotte area
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Volunteers gathered at the Charlotte Greenville Center near Uptown Charlotte on Wednesday to participate in the Hendrick Hunger Heroes Drive. Hendrick Automotive Group is in its 21st year of fighting hunger across the Charlotte area. As part of this year's service, volunteers from Hendrick Automotive Group and Hendrick Motorsports helped to distribute 1,500 meals to those facing hunger this holiday season.
WCNC
Caroline's Roost takes center stage on Charlotte Today
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Caroline’s Roost is a band out of Clinton South Carolina! They consist of Andrew Wooten on vocals and rhythm guitar, Taylor Alexander as lead guitar, and Braeden Webb on the drums. They cover a lot of music genres, but generally play country music. They play some of their own songs when they perform, as well as many covers! They plan to come out with their first album as a group coming up in January so keep a look out for that.
Speedway Christmas 2022: Dates, times and admission info
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One of the Charlotte area's biggest holiday traditions is almost here. Speedway Christmas at Charlotte Motor Speedway starts Friday, Nov. 18. The annual event is always a hometown favorite, allowing families to drive on the track. Crews are putting the finishing touches on the display, which includes more than 4 million lights and music. In addition to the lights, Charlotte Motor Speedway shows movies on the big screen Speedway TV, plus the infield garage area includes vendors and displays for families to enjoy.
'We never thought anything like this would happen to a child' | Charlotte family fights to bring orphaned niece to live with them from London
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte family is facing a heartbreaking and unthinkable situation. The couple is trying to bring their British niece to live with them after she lost both of her parents from separate illnesses. But because she’s 16, the U.S. won’t allow it, leaving the orphaned teen...
Roz Singleton, whose battle with cancer went viral, passes away
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Roslyn Singleton, a Charlotte woman whose battle with brain cancer stole the hearts of millions around the country, died on Tuesday, her husband Ray Singleton confirmed in an Instagram post. Singleton caught the attention of millions when Ray posted a viral video a few years ago...
'They have been trending up' | More guns being discovered at Charlotte TSA checkpoint
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Despite signs at security checkpoints saying, "Firearms and firearm parts are not allowed through security checkpoints," police records indicate Charlotte's airport is on track to beat a record for the number of weapons discovered at airport security. "They have been trending up. I think that's in...
Charlotte couple featured in painting after getting engaged at the Goodyear House
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — When Emma Kenney left work to meet Mike Hanson for dinner at the Goodyear House in Charlotte's NoDa neighborhood in October, she had a feeling something was up. He told her what he'd be wearing, which was out of character for him. She figured a proposal might be coming.
Larry Sprinkle surprises the firefighter who saved him six years ago as the firefighter retires
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Six years after the wreck that almost took the life of Larry Sprinkle, he was able to thank the firefighter who saved him on a special day for that firefighter. On May 4, 2016, Sprinkle was driving on I-485 during the late afternoon rush, with traffic...
How to donate to family of the slain UVA football player from Cornelius
CORNELIUS, N.C. — Mothers of Murdered Offspring held a vigil Friday afternoon in Charlotte on the Johnson C. Smith's University campus for the victims of the deadly mass shooting at the University of Virginia. Devin Chandler, one of the three young men killed, was a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools graduate of...
WCNC
Charlotte woman dies in Mexico while traveling with friends
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A nationwide call for justice has been shared through social media posts as more people learn about 25-year-old Shanquella Robinson of Charlotte, North Carolina, who died during a vacation to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico in October. Many posts are using the hashtag #JusticeforShanquella in hopes her story will reach national headlines.
2 sea turtle hatchlings found on Carolina beach have new purpose
KURE BEACH, N.C. — The life of a sea turtle hatchling can be a tough one. While they hatch year-round, a majority of them do so in the summer months. They use their temporary egg tooth (or carbuncle) to break open the hard shell encasing them. Then, over the course of three to seven days, the little hatchlings dig their way to the beach surface at night to avoid predators that often stalk their prey during the day.
Comments / 0