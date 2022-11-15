CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by:. Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. Cleaning yard debris has never been easier thanks to Leaf Burrito. Here with more is the owner Marc Mataya. Marc invented the Leaf Burrito® in his front yard in Charlotte, NC in 2015, out of frustration and strong resistance to filling and wasting single-use bags. He didn't have time to bag up about 25 bags of leaves before a party at his home the next day. Instead, he raked and blew the leaves into a Costco-purchased tarp, which was blue on one side and brown on the other. After "burritoing" it up, the outside-brown color of the tarp looked like...well, exactly like a burrito. The Leaf burrito was born.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 19 HOURS AGO