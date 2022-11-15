Read full article on original website
racer.com
Hamilton leads Mercedes one-two in Abu Dhabi first practice
Lewis Hamilton led teammate George Russell in a Mercedes one-two in opening practice for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Both drivers surged on soft tires to take the top two spots with around 15 minutes remaining, with Hamilton 0.22s ahead of Russell. Charles Leclerc was a close third, 0.035s adrift...
racer.com
Kelley Earnhardt Miller joins list of speakers for Race Industry Week
Kelley Earnhardt Miller, co-owner/Chief Executive Officer, JR Motorsports, has joined the list of featured speakers during the 3rd Annual RACE INDUSTRY WEEK, Monday through Friday, Nov 28 – Dec 2, 2022. Considered one of the most prominent businesswomen in NASCAR today, Kelley Earnhardt Miller is the backbone to JR...
racer.com
More speakers announced for Race Industry Week
Mike Beam, President, Petty GMS and GMS Racing Team; HEenry Chilcott, Chief Marketing Officer, Formula E; Ali Russell, Chief Marketing Officer, Extreme E; Rodi Basso, co-founder & CEO, E1; Sabre Cook, professional racing driver; Adam Bailey, CEO of SX Global / World Supercross Championship have joined the list of featured speakers during the 3rd Annual RACE INDUSTRY WEEK, Monday through Friday, Nov 28 – Dec 2, 2022.
racer.com
PRUETT: What a difference a year makes
Team Penske contributed pit equipment and a setup pad. Juncos Hollinger Racing lent a large tool cart. A.J. Foyt Racing leased a chassis. DragonSpeed brought its sports car crew. Cusick Motorsports delivered the funding and the driver, Stefan Wilson. The crash course in assembling the No. 25 DragonSpeed/Cusick Motorsports Chevy...
racer.com
New Detroit IndyCar layout taking shape
Progress continues to be made with the construction of next year’s Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix. The move from Belle Isle to a new downtown layout will feature a unique pit lane arrangement with NTT IndyCar Series teams positioned on a short 1000-foot stretch of road that splits the field into pit stalls on opposing sides.
racer.com
Horner confirms Ricciardo Red Bull return plan
Christian Horner has confirmed plans for Daniel Ricciardo’s return to Red Bull in 2023 as one of the team’s reserve drivers. Ricciardo will not be racing in Formula 1 next season after having his McLaren contract terminated one year early, and not finding a seat that he was motivated by after a number of tough seasons.
racer.com
PRUETT: IndyCar silly season update, November edition
There isn’t much to offer that brings us closer to completing the 2023 IndyCar field in our latest silly season update, but there’s been plenty of developments going on behind the scenes to pique our interest as teams try to fill the last few full-time seats that remain available.
racer.com
INSIGHT: Gragson dives head first into the Nitro RX spotters stand
A NASCAR presence at last weekend’s Nitro Rallycross double header at Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Part in Phoenix was always expected, with Chase Elliott and Austin Cindric both returning to the series one week after the Cup series wrapped up 30 miles away. But there was another familiar face...
racer.com
Inside the SCCA, with Goodyear's Jay Chapman
My guest on episode 76 of Inside the SCCA is one of the key people SCCA racers go to when it comes to race tires. He’s Jay Chapman, the Sales Account Manager; Global Race Tires at the Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company. We talked about Goodyear’s commitment to sports car racing and the SCCA. We also talk about their big plans for next month’s PRI show in Indianapolis and why Goodyear decided to feature an SCCA car in one of their most high profile displays.
racer.com
Team TGM, TF Sport pairing up for Rolex 24 GT Daytona entry
Team TGM and Ted Giovanis will partner with TF Sport for a GT Daytona entry in next year’s Rolex 24 at Daytona. Giovanis will join Matt Plumb, Hugh Plumb, and Owen Trinkler in an Aston Martin Vantage. TF Sport, meanwhile, is coming off of a hugely successful weekend at the World Endurance Championship season finale in Bahrain that saw the team capture the GTE Am title.
racer.com
Hulkenberg to replace Schumacher at Haas F1 for 2023
Nico Hulkenberg will return to Formula 1 in 2023 after being named by Haas as its replacement for Mick Schumacher. The 35-year-old lost his Renault drive at the end of the 2019 season but has since made a number of substitute appearances in his role as reserve driver for Aston Martin – including under its previous guise of Racing Point in 2020 – and will add to his 181 race starts with Haas. Hulkenberg holds the record for the most F1 starts without a podium, but has scored 521 points in his career and says he is motivated to fight in the midfield to try and boost Haas’ scoring options.
racer.com
Perez tops final Abu Dhabi practice
Sergio Perez led a Red Bull one-two in final practice at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in a close contest with Mercedes. In a quiet session in unrepresentative daytime conditions Perez set the benchmark at 1m 24.982s on a set of soft tires to beat teammate Max Verstappen by 0.152s.
racer.com
Braun completes MSR Acura GTP lineup
Colin Braun will join the IMSA DPi champions at Meyer Shank Racing next season as the full-time teammate for Tom Blomqvist in the No. 60 Acura ARX-06. Braun, regarded as one of the best sports car drivers in North America for more than a decade, shifts to the Ohio-based team after the recent closing of CORE autosport and reunites with the Shank team after racing for the outfit at the Rolex 24 At Daytona in 2009 and set a closed-course record at Daytona in an MSR prototype in 2013.
racer.com
Porsche creates new North American Selected Driver and Junior programs
With Porsche once again involved in American sports car racing from development series such as Porsche Sprint Challenge and Carrera Cup through GT4, GT3 and all the way to IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship GTP class with the new 963 LMDh car, Porsche Motorsports North America (PMNA) has embarked on creating a pathway from karting to GTP. As part of that, PMNA has bestowed upon two of the stars from the 2022 season of Porsche Carrera Cup North America Presented by the Cayman Islands, Parker Thompson and Trenton Estep, the title of “Selected Driver” for 2023.
racer.com
Verstappen takes pole for the Abu Dhabi GP ahead of Perez
Max Verstappen lead Sergio Perez in a Red Bull front-row lockout for the Abu Dhabi grand prix. Red Bull’s qualifying supremacy never looked in doubt throughout the hour-long session, the only hiccup in Verstappen’s run plan was his car suddenly switching itself off at the beginning of Q3, delaying him joining the session.
racer.com
Verstappen fastest in Abu Dhabi FP2
Max Verstappen has ended Friday practice at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix with he fastest time after rocketing to top spot in FP2 in Yas Marina. Verstappen took control of the time sheet a quarter of the way through the session on his first soft tire run but improved that time twice more, including with another fresh set of tires, to secure top spot with a time of 1m 25.146s.
racer.com
Hulkenberg's midfield experience behind Haas signing - Steiner
Haas team principal Guenther Steiner says experience of improving midfield teams is the main reason Nico Hulkenberg was chosen to replace Mick Schumacher. Hulkenberg will join Haas in 2023 alongside Kevin Magnussen, with Schumacher leaving the team after two years in Formula 1. Steiner insists Schumacher was given as long as possible to try and retain the seat- only signing contracts and confirming the news on Wednesday – but says Hulkenberg’s history racing for Williams, Force India, Sauber and Renault won out.
racer.com
Cusick, DRR team up to run Wilson in 2023 Indy 500
Stefan Wilson and Don Cusick have formed a new partnership with Dennis Reinbold and the Dreyer & Reinbold Racing team for the Indianapolis 500. The 33-year-old Wilson will pilot the No. 24 DRR/Cusick Motorsports Chevy, which carries branding from many of the same companies featured on the last two Wilson/Cusick Indy 500 entries along with CareKeepers, which has stepped up to serve as the co-primary sponsor.
racer.com
Lyn St. James backs F1 Academy plan
Lyn St. James has backed Formula 1’s plans to launch F1 Academy, an all-female development class from next year. St. James, co-founder of the Women in Motorsports NA charity which encourages, supports and mentors women to pursue careers in motorsport, said that “anything that provides an opportunity for women to get more racing experience is a good thing.”
racer.com
Hamilton escapes punishment over red flag infringement
Lewis Hamilton has escaped punishment after overtaking a car under red flag conditions during practice at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. A failure for Pierre Gasly left debris on the track in FP3 and caused the session to be stopped, with Hamilton on a flying lap and approaching two cars just as the red flag was about to come out. Lando Norris complained the Mercedes had overtaken both himself and the Haas of Kevin Magnussen ahead, with the stewards investigating but deciding no penalty was required.
