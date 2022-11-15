Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine wasn't pleased with head coach Billy Donovan's decision to bench him late in Friday's narrow 108-107 loss to the Orlando Magic. "I got to do a better job at the beginning of the game to make my shots, but you play a guy like me down the stretch," LaVine said postgame, according to ESPN's Jamal Collier. "That's what I do. Do I like the decision? No. Do I have to live with it? Yeah. Be ready to put my shoes on and play the next game."

CHICAGO, IL ・ 4 HOURS AGO