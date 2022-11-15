Read full article on original website
A Man From Trenton, TN Claims the USPS in Memphis has 'Lost 38 Packages' & Mail Carrier 'Carjacked' in MemphisZack LoveMemphis, TN
Woman defends having 11 children by eight different dads and slams critics who called her a 'bad mom'Aabha GopanMemphis, TN
A White Woman Has 11 Children with 8 Different "Baby Daddies" And ALL 8 of the FATHERS are BLACK!!Marry EvensMemphis, TN
Jerry Lee Lewis Death Hoax: The Singer Reported Dead, But He's Alive In MemphisChrissie MasseyMemphis, TN
Kawhi returns vs. Pistons after missing 12 games
Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard was back in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Detroit Pistons after missing time with a knee issue. It was a quiet return for Leonard, who scored six points while adding five rebounds and four assists in 25 minutes during the Clippers' 96-91 victory.
Sixers' Maxey left win vs. Bucks with foot injury, set for MRI Saturday
Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey left Friday's 110-102 win over the Milwaukee Bucks after suffering a left foot injury late in the second quarter and was ruled out for the second half. An X-ray on Maxey's foot was negative, and he'll get an MRI on Saturday, sources told ESPN's Adrian...
Report: Kyrie expected to return Sunday
Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving is expected to return from suspension Sunday against the Memphis Grizzlies, sources told The Athletic's Shams Charania. Irving missed the Nets' last seven contests and will sit out Thursday's meeting with the Portland Trail Blazers, bringing the total length of the suspension to eight games.
Haliburton has 19 points, Pacers rally to beat Rockets 99-91
HOUSTON (AP) — Tyrese Haliburton had 19 points and the Indiana Pacers overcame a huge early deficit to beat the Houston Rockets 99-91 on Friday night. Myles Turner added 17 points and Jalen Smith had a career-high 18 rebounds as the Pacers won their third straight game on a night where coach Rick Carlisle was ejected before halftime for yelling at the officials.
Hornets' Ball sidelined after re-injuring ankle by stepping on fan's foot
Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball will miss Friday's contest against the Cleveland Cavaliers after re-injuring his ankle Wednesday when he stepped on the foot of a fan sitting courtside. "We'll be without him here," head coach Steve Clifford said Thursday, according to the Charlotte Observer's Rod Boone. "I don't think...
Bulls' LaVine irked by late benching: 'You play a guy like me down the stretch'
Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine wasn't pleased with head coach Billy Donovan's decision to bench him late in Friday's narrow 108-107 loss to the Orlando Magic. "I got to do a better job at the beginning of the game to make my shots, but you play a guy like me down the stretch," LaVine said postgame, according to ESPN's Jamal Collier. "That's what I do. Do I like the decision? No. Do I have to live with it? Yeah. Be ready to put my shoes on and play the next game."
Giannis explains ladder incident; 76ers' Harrell sheds light on argument
Giannis Antetokounmpo's frustrating night at the charity stripe continued after the Milwaukee Bucks' loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday, as the superstar pushed a 12-foot ladder out of his way following an argument with a Wells Fargo Center employee. Antetokounmpo was practicing free throws after a 4-of-15 performance from...
Morant helped off court after rolling ankle vs. Thunder
Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant left Friday's 121-110 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder after rolling his ankle. The 2022 Most Improved Player was helped off the floor late in the contest after landing awkwardly while attempting a floater in the paint. Morant, 23, missed one game last week after...
NBA Podcast: KD loves carrying the Nets, Kings love scoring points
Welcome to the latest edition of "Pound the Rock," an NBA podcast hosted by Joseph Casciaro and Joe Wolfond. Kevin Durant is carrying the Nets, but did he really need to publicly say so?. What has and hasn't changed since Steve Nash's departure, Jacque Vaughn's promotion, and Kyrie Irving's suspension?
Heat's Butler misses loss to Wizards, out next 2 games with knee soreness
Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler missed Friday's 107-106 loss to the Washington Wizards and is expected to miss the next two games with knee soreness, according to Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel. The Heat played just seven players against the Wizards, with guard Gabe Vincent listed as...
It's up to the T-Wolves' backcourt to make their new frontcourt work
There were plenty of good reasons for the Minnesota Timberwolves to invest heavily in a two-big frontcourt featuring Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert, a yin-yang pairing of 7-footers who each excel in exactly the ways the other is deficient. The Wolves saw other teams succeed by going big amid the NBA's downsizing trend and surmised that they could do the same.
Lamar expected to play vs. Panthers despite illness
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson missed practice Friday due to an illness but is expected to play Sunday against the Carolina Panthers, head coach John Harbaugh announced, according to Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun. "He'll be fine," Harbaugh said Friday. "He tried to get to practice but was just...
Report: Hawks open Collins trade talks amid interest from Suns, others
The Atlanta Hawks have opened preliminary trade discussions about forward John Collins, with the Phoenix Suns amid the teams showing interest in the 25-year-old, sources told The Atheltic's Shams Charania. However, the Suns are reluctant to take on Collins' contract, adds Charania. The Hawks forward is in the second year...
CFB Week 12 best bets: The 'Saturday 7'
Another 4-3 effort in the "Saturday 7" was tempered by the week's big games, which, depending on the number you got on Arkansas, either went 1-1 or 0-1-1. Our overall record sits at 74-55-2, and we're happy with 57.3% in day-to-day betting. In fact, using many of these picks, we finished 64th out of 411 contestants in the William Hill College Football Contest. The winners finished 52-28, showing novice bettors that "just" 65% is an incredibly high level of success.
Report: Oregon's Nix to be game-time call vs. Utah due to ankle injury
Oregon quarterback Bo Nix will be a game-time decision for Saturday's matchup with Utah due to an ankle injury, sources told ESPN's Pete Thamel. Nix, who suffered the injury late in the Ducks' loss to Washington last week, will reportedly go through pre-game warmups. Redshirt freshman Ty Thompson is in line to start if Nix doesn't play.
Stafford clears concussion protocol, on track to start vs. Saints
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has cleared concussion protocol, putting him on track to start Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints, the team announced. Stafford missed the Week 10 defeat to the Arizona Cardinals, and head coach Sean McVay said earlier this week that he expected the veteran to clear protocol in time to return Sunday.
Stars' Wedgewood day-to-day after being stretchered off vs. Panthers
Dallas Stars head coach Pete DeBoer announced Scott Wedgewood is day-to-day after the goaltender was stretchered off the ice during Thursday's game against the Florida Panthers, according to Matthew DeFranks of the Dallas Morning News. Wedgewood may skate Saturday but won't be available versus the New York Islanders. The 30-year-old...
Report: Cardinals' Murray expected to be game-time decision vs. 49ers
Quarterback Kyler Murray is expected to be a game-time decision when the Arizona Cardinals play the San Francisco 49ers in Mexico City on Monday, according to ESPN's Josh Weinfuss. A hamstring injury kept Murray out of action last week, and he was a limited participant in the week's first practice....
