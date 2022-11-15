Read full article on original website
NASCAR makes announcement regarding new series
NASCAR made a huge announcement on Wednesday, revealing that they are launching a new international series in Brazil. With the “NASCAR Brasil Sprint Race,” Brazil will become the sanctioning body’s fourth international division and first in South America, joining Canada, Mexico, and Europe. From NASCAR’s official announcement: “Brazil is a vibrant country, rich in motorsports culture and Read more... The post NASCAR makes announcement regarding new series appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
JR Motorsports makes big changes to Xfinity teams for 2023
JR Motorsports has made sweeping changes to its four teams in the NASCAR Xfinity Series ahead of the 2023 season opener at Daytona International Speedway.
NASCAR’s talks with Dodge have stalled, update on new manufacturers
NASCAR's talks with Dodge about returning to the sport have stalled. Meanwhile, let's dive into the latest updates on any other new manufacturers.
NASCAR's 24 Hours of Le Mans race car revealed testing with big changes
NASCAR has revealed the latest iteration of the modified Cup Series car that will race in the 2023 24 Hours of Le Mans as part of the experimental Garage 56 program.
NASCAR Veteran Really Wants To Be Most 'Popular' Driver
Chase Elliott has won the National Motorsports Press Association Most Popular Driver Award four years in a row. This year, Ryan Blaney is hoping to change that. On Wednesday, the Team Penske driver took to Twitter with a hilarious campaign-ad style video stating his case for the 2022 award. The...
Fast Friends: Dale Earnhardt Jr. Once Got Jeff Gordon out of a Speeding Ticket
From Richard Petty to Joey Logano, NASCAR drivers are pretty much fueled by one thing: the desire to go really, really fast. Now, once they get off the track, that need for speed doesn't just go away. The only issue is that now they're forced to abide by the rules of the road, which makes it a lot harder to push 100 MPH and not get noticed for it. This makes NASCAR drivers, past and present, especially susceptible to speeding tickets.
Brian France discusses the arrest that changed his life
France had plans to step away from the NASCAR CEO role. Brian France became the CEO of NASCAR in 2003. He led the sport, bringing a number of game-changing systems such as stage racing and the playoffs. His 15th year as CEO, ended in flames. France drove through a stop...
racer.com
Kelley Earnhardt Miller joins list of speakers for Race Industry Week
Kelley Earnhardt Miller, co-owner/Chief Executive Officer, JR Motorsports, has joined the list of featured speakers during the 3rd Annual RACE INDUSTRY WEEK, Monday through Friday, Nov 28 – Dec 2, 2022. Considered one of the most prominent businesswomen in NASCAR today, Kelley Earnhardt Miller is the backbone to JR...
racer.com
Hamilton leads Mercedes one-two in Abu Dhabi first practice
Lewis Hamilton led teammate George Russell in a Mercedes one-two in opening practice for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Both drivers surged on soft tires to take the top two spots with around 15 minutes remaining, with Hamilton 0.22s ahead of Russell. Charles Leclerc was a close third, 0.035s adrift...
JR Motorsports provides big update on NASCAR Cup Series
JR Motorsports provides a significant update on racing in the NASCAR Cup Series as early as 2024 with charter prices skyrocketing.
Road & Track
The Crash That Changed Everything for Kyle Busch
Kyle Busch knew it was going to hurt. He was careening toward a concrete wall at Daytona International Speedway at 176 mph, with only a few seconds and a strip of grass between himself and a head-on hit. Busch’s car, unable to fully buffer him from such an unnatural impact, would compress. His body would slam forward into his seat belts.
NASCAR: Denny Hamlin and FedEx’s contracts expire after 2023
Denny Hamlin and FedEx's contracts with Joe Gibbs Racing are reportedly set to expire at the conclusion of the 2023 NASCAR season.
NASCAR’s charters reportedly around big mark of $30 million
NASCAR's charters are reportedly priced at around $30 million which has the market in a standoff, according to Adam Stern.
NASCAR Could Seek Close To $1B Annually For Next Rights Deal
NASCAR will be seeking a 10% to 15% increase in rights fees for its next long-term media deal, sources tell Front Office Sports. The stock car racing giant is set to kick off negotiations with incumbent TV partners Fox Sports and NBC Sports in early 2023. Fox and NBC pay...
Jalopnik
NASCAR, IndyCar Developer Motorsport Games Has Lost Its Entire Board of Directors
Motorsport Games is angling to become the de-facto hub for racing esports and licensed simulators based on real-world racing series, but its efforts to grow have met considerable resistance in 2022. Months after the company’s stock price dropped so low it was in danger of being kicked off the Nasdaq stock exchange, Insider Gaming reported Monday that its entire board of directors has been ousted.
NBC Sports
Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway moves closer to hosting NASCAR
The Nashville Mayor’s office has reached an agreement with Bristol Motor Speedway to renovate and lease Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway so that it can host NASCAR races and other events. The contract is subject to approval by the Board of Fair Commissioners, Metropolitan Council and Sports Authority. The mayor’s office...
racer.com
Hulkenberg's midfield experience behind Haas signing - Steiner
Haas team principal Guenther Steiner says experience of improving midfield teams is the main reason Nico Hulkenberg was chosen to replace Mick Schumacher. Hulkenberg will join Haas in 2023 alongside Kevin Magnussen, with Schumacher leaving the team after two years in Formula 1. Steiner insists Schumacher was given as long as possible to try and retain the seat- only signing contracts and confirming the news on Wednesday – but says Hulkenberg’s history racing for Williams, Force India, Sauber and Renault won out.
racer.com
Haas confirms Schumacher exit after Abu Dhabi
Haas F1 has confirmed that Mick Schumacher will leave the team following this weekend’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, paving the way for Nico Hulkenberg to replace him for 2023. Schumacher has been at Haas since 2021, outperforming teammate Nikita Mazepin in difficult machinery in his rookie year before the new regulations this season allowed Haas to give him a much more competitive car. However in his second season a number of expensive crashes brought Schumacher’s future into question, and it has now been confirmed that the German will depart after this weekend’s season finale.
racer.com
More speakers announced for Race Industry Week
Mike Beam, President, Petty GMS and GMS Racing Team; HEenry Chilcott, Chief Marketing Officer, Formula E; Ali Russell, Chief Marketing Officer, Extreme E; Rodi Basso, co-founder & CEO, E1; Sabre Cook, professional racing driver; Adam Bailey, CEO of SX Global / World Supercross Championship have joined the list of featured speakers during the 3rd Annual RACE INDUSTRY WEEK, Monday through Friday, Nov 28 – Dec 2, 2022.
racer.com
Hulkenberg to replace Schumacher at Haas F1 for 2023
Nico Hulkenberg will return to Formula 1 in 2023 after being named by Haas as its replacement for Mick Schumacher. The 35-year-old lost his Renault drive at the end of the 2019 season but has since made a number of substitute appearances in his role as reserve driver for Aston Martin – including under its previous guise of Racing Point in 2020 – and will add to his 181 race starts with Haas. Hulkenberg holds the record for the most F1 starts without a podium, but has scored 521 points in his career and says he is motivated to fight in the midfield to try and boost Haas’ scoring options.
