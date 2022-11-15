Nico Hulkenberg will return to Formula 1 in 2023 after being named by Haas as its replacement for Mick Schumacher. The 35-year-old lost his Renault drive at the end of the 2019 season but has since made a number of substitute appearances in his role as reserve driver for Aston Martin – including under its previous guise of Racing Point in 2020 – and will add to his 181 race starts with Haas. Hulkenberg holds the record for the most F1 starts without a podium, but has scored 521 points in his career and says he is motivated to fight in the midfield to try and boost Haas’ scoring options.

2 DAYS AGO