Read full article on original website
Related
racer.com
Horner confirms Ricciardo Red Bull return plan
Christian Horner has confirmed plans for Daniel Ricciardo’s return to Red Bull in 2023 as one of the team’s reserve drivers. Ricciardo will not be racing in Formula 1 next season after having his McLaren contract terminated one year early, and not finding a seat that he was motivated by after a number of tough seasons.
racer.com
Haas confirms Schumacher exit after Abu Dhabi
Haas F1 has confirmed that Mick Schumacher will leave the team following this weekend’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, paving the way for Nico Hulkenberg to replace him for 2023. Schumacher has been at Haas since 2021, outperforming teammate Nikita Mazepin in difficult machinery in his rookie year before the new regulations this season allowed Haas to give him a much more competitive car. However in his second season a number of expensive crashes brought Schumacher’s future into question, and it has now been confirmed that the German will depart after this weekend’s season finale.
CBS Sports
Mick Schumacher will not return to Haas F1 Team in 2023
Haas F1 Team announced Thursday that Mick Schumacher, the son of seven-time Formula One champion Michael Schumacher, will not return in 2023 after two seasons driving for the team. Schumacher will be replaced by journeyman driver Nico Hulkenberg, who returns to the F1 grid for the first time since 2019.
racer.com
Hulkenberg to replace Schumacher at Haas F1 for 2023
Nico Hulkenberg will return to Formula 1 in 2023 after being named by Haas as its replacement for Mick Schumacher. The 35-year-old lost his Renault drive at the end of the 2019 season but has since made a number of substitute appearances in his role as reserve driver for Aston Martin – including under its previous guise of Racing Point in 2020 – and will add to his 181 race starts with Haas. Hulkenberg holds the record for the most F1 starts without a podium, but has scored 521 points in his career and says he is motivated to fight in the midfield to try and boost Haas’ scoring options.
racer.com
Verstappen takes pole for the Abu Dhabi GP ahead of Perez
Max Verstappen lead Sergio Perez in a Red Bull front-row lockout for the Abu Dhabi grand prix. Red Bull’s qualifying supremacy never looked in doubt throughout the hour-long session, the only hiccup in Verstappen’s run plan was his car suddenly switching itself off at the beginning of Q3, delaying him joining the session.
racer.com
Hamilton escapes punishment over red flag infringement
Lewis Hamilton has escaped punishment after overtaking a car under red flag conditions during practice at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. A failure for Pierre Gasly left debris on the track in FP3 and caused the session to be stopped, with Hamilton on a flying lap and approaching two cars just as the red flag was about to come out. Lando Norris complained the Mercedes had overtaken both himself and the Haas of Kevin Magnussen ahead, with the stewards investigating but deciding no penalty was required.
racer.com
Hulkenberg's midfield experience behind Haas signing - Steiner
Haas team principal Guenther Steiner says experience of improving midfield teams is the main reason Nico Hulkenberg was chosen to replace Mick Schumacher. Hulkenberg will join Haas in 2023 alongside Kevin Magnussen, with Schumacher leaving the team after two years in Formula 1. Steiner insists Schumacher was given as long as possible to try and retain the seat- only signing contracts and confirming the news on Wednesday – but says Hulkenberg’s history racing for Williams, Force India, Sauber and Renault won out.
racer.com
Red Bull defends Verstappen after team orders controversy
Red Bull has issued a statement defending Max Verstappen’s actions in the Sao Paulo Grand Prix and taking the blame for putting him “in a compromising situation”. Verstappen was asked to give a position back to Sergio Perez on the final lap having overtaken his teammate late in the race but been unable to make further progress up the order.
racer.com
Team TGM, TF Sport pairing up for Rolex 24 GT Daytona entry
Team TGM and Ted Giovanis will partner with TF Sport for a GT Daytona entry in next year’s Rolex 24 at Daytona. Giovanis will join Matt Plumb, Hugh Plumb, and Owen Trinkler in an Aston Martin Vantage. TF Sport, meanwhile, is coming off of a hugely successful weekend at the World Endurance Championship season finale in Bahrain that saw the team capture the GTE Am title.
racer.com
W Series welcomes F1 Academy announcement
The founder and CEO of the W Series says the creation of the all-female F1 Academy championship is a sign of opportunities growing for women in motorsport. Although W Series is currently facing an uncertain financial future – curtailing its 2022 season due to a lack of funds in order to try and focus on 2023 – Catherine Bond Muir (pictured above, right) has welcomed the announcement that Formula 1 is launching the F1 Academy and will subsidize race seats in the F4 category to the tune of over $2million per season.
racer.com
INTERVIEW: Ken Block goes electric with Audi
In 1932 German auto manufacturer Audi merged with automobile companies Horch, DKW and Wanderer to form Auto Union. During the period, Auto Union created the line: ‘Vorsprung durch Technik’, or ‘Being ahead through technology.’ The modern era for Audi began in the 1960s when Auto Union was acquired by Volkswagen. In 1965 the brand was relaunched as Audi with the “Being Ahead through Technology” line stamped into the company’s processes and products.
racer.com
Verstappen fastest in Abu Dhabi FP2
Max Verstappen has ended Friday practice at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix with he fastest time after rocketing to top spot in FP2 in Yas Marina. Verstappen took control of the time sheet a quarter of the way through the session on his first soft tire run but improved that time twice more, including with another fresh set of tires, to secure top spot with a time of 1m 25.146s.
racer.com
Braun completes MSR Acura GTP lineup
Colin Braun will join the IMSA DPi champions at Meyer Shank Racing next season as the full-time teammate for Tom Blomqvist in the No. 60 Acura ARX-06. Braun, regarded as one of the best sports car drivers in North America for more than a decade, shifts to the Ohio-based team after the recent closing of CORE autosport and reunites with the Shank team after racing for the outfit at the Rolex 24 At Daytona in 2009 and set a closed-course record at Daytona in an MSR prototype in 2013.
racer.com
Porsche creates new North American Selected Driver and Junior programs
With Porsche once again involved in American sports car racing from development series such as Porsche Sprint Challenge and Carrera Cup through GT4, GT3 and all the way to IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship GTP class with the new 963 LMDh car, Porsche Motorsports North America (PMNA) has embarked on creating a pathway from karting to GTP. As part of that, PMNA has bestowed upon two of the stars from the 2022 season of Porsche Carrera Cup North America Presented by the Cayman Islands, Parker Thompson and Trenton Estep, the title of “Selected Driver” for 2023.
racer.com
All-female F1 Academy junior series to launch in 2023
Formula 1 will launch a junior category called the F1 Academy in 2023, giving female drivers better opportunities to progress up the single-seater ladder. The series will run a Tatuus T421 chassis – making it an F4 level championship – with five teams of three cars making for a 15-car grid in its inaugural season. The championship will be managed by F2 and F3 boss Bruno Michel and the teams run by experienced current F2 and F3 teams, and is set to feature seven events of three races each, one of which is expected to be on an F1 weekend.
racer.com
Technical updates: Abu Dhabi GP
Ferrari and McLaren are the only two teams to bring new parts to the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. The previous race at Interlagos marked the first time no team had introduced any new parts this year, as budget cap constraints and the fact it was a Sprint weekend – with only one practice session before qualifying – combining to mean they stuck with known quantities. However, with a return to the normal race weekend schedule in Abu Dhabi, two teams have new parts to analyze.
racer.com
PRUETT: IndyCar silly season update, November edition
There isn’t much to offer that brings us closer to completing the 2023 IndyCar field in our latest silly season update, but there’s been plenty of developments going on behind the scenes to pique our interest as teams try to fill the last few full-time seats that remain available.
Comments / 0