Rapides Parish, LA

APD seeking missing juvenile

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is asking for help in finding a missing teen, Tyler Southern. Tyler is 15 years old, described as being about 5′7″ and weighs about 130 lbs. He has been missing since early last week and was last seen in the area of Culpepper Drive and Sallie Street.
Suspected Drug Trafficker Arrested in Louisiana After K-9 Unit Reportedly Discovers 90 Pounds of Marijuana in Vehicle

Suspected Drug Trafficker Arrested in Louisiana After K-9 Unit Reportedly Discovers 90 Pounds of Marijuana in Vehicle. Louisiana – The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on November 16, 2022, that on the evening of November 15, 2022, a Woodworth Police Department K-9 unit currently assigned to the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Unit working Highway Interdiction conducted a traffic stop on I-49 South near Airbase Road for a minor traffic offense.
Louisiana Man and Woman Arrested in Connection with Allegedly Luring Man to Their Home and Shooting Him

Louisiana Man and Woman Arrested in Connection with Allegedly Luring Man to Their Home and Shooting Him. Vernon Parish, Louisiana – The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office revealed on November 16, 2022, that at approximately 8:03 a.m. the Vernon Parish E911 Communications Center received a call from a male subject saying he had just shot an intruder at his home on McConathy Road in Anacoco, Louisiana.
Suspect arrested in Vick community after barricading from APSO

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A man from the Vick Community near Effie has been arrested after barricading himself from police officers, according to the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office. Joshua Franks, 30, was arrested pursuant to an arrest warrant for criminal damage to property and illegal use of weapons...
La. corrections officer arrested for alleged relationship with inmate

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A corrections officer in Avoyelles Parish was arrested for having a relationship with an inmate, according to the Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections. Officials say that 30-year-old Christy Edwards admitted to having sexual conversations with the inmate through email. Edwards worked at...
APD Arrests Suspect in Sunday Afternoon Murder

Alexandria, La. (Nov. 14, 2022) – The Alexandria Police Department arrested an Alexandria man in connection with a murder and attempted murder Sunday afternoon. Marion Peterson, 71, of Alexandria, was arrested late Sunday evening on charges of second degree murder and attempted second degree murder. At approximately 4 p.m....
