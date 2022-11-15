Read full article on original website
Opelousas 19-year-old arrested in undercover bust, 4 pounds of marijuana
A 19-year-old from Opelousas has been arrested on several charges following an undercover investigation, according to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office (SLPSO).
kalb.com
APD seeking missing juvenile
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is asking for help in finding a missing teen, Tyler Southern. Tyler is 15 years old, described as being about 5′7″ and weighs about 130 lbs. He has been missing since early last week and was last seen in the area of Culpepper Drive and Sallie Street.
St. Landry man arrested after allegedly altering checks
A St. Landry man has been arrested after allegedly altering checks, according to the Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office (EPSO).
Suspected Drug Trafficker Arrested in Louisiana After K-9 Unit Reportedly Discovers 90 Pounds of Marijuana in Vehicle
Suspected Drug Trafficker Arrested in Louisiana After K-9 Unit Reportedly Discovers 90 Pounds of Marijuana in Vehicle. Louisiana – The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on November 16, 2022, that on the evening of November 15, 2022, a Woodworth Police Department K-9 unit currently assigned to the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Unit working Highway Interdiction conducted a traffic stop on I-49 South near Airbase Road for a minor traffic offense.
kalb.com
40-year-old found dead at Paragon Casino Resort, 2nd reported death at resort in 2 months
MARKSVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Avoyelles Parish Coroner’s Office confirmed to News Channel 5 that a person was found dead at the Paragon Casino Resort in one of the hotel rooms Friday, November 18. The coroner’s office identified the person as 40-year-old Jacob Paul. The cause of death is...
Louisiana Man and Woman Arrested in Connection with Allegedly Luring Man to Their Home and Shooting Him
Louisiana Man and Woman Arrested in Connection with Allegedly Luring Man to Their Home and Shooting Him. Vernon Parish, Louisiana – The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office revealed on November 16, 2022, that at approximately 8:03 a.m. the Vernon Parish E911 Communications Center received a call from a male subject saying he had just shot an intruder at his home on McConathy Road in Anacoco, Louisiana.
Opelousas Man Already in Lafayette Jail Charged in Shooting
ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KPEL News) - 21-year-old Lamarc Amos of Opelousas is now behind a different set of jail bars following an arrest by the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office for a shooting that happened on July 7, 2021. Deputies with the Sheriff's Office say Amos was identified multiple...
Driver who escaped Opelousas train collision wants to set record straight, ‘ I did not do it for insurance money’
Driver who escaped Opelousas train collision wants to set record straight, ' I did not do it for insurance money'
Opelousas man arrested for attempted second degree murder
Lamarc Amos, 21, of Opelousas, was arrested by the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office on an attempted second degree murder charge on Nov. 14.
kalb.com
Suspect arrested in Vick community after barricading from APSO
AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A man from the Vick Community near Effie has been arrested after barricading himself from police officers, according to the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office. Joshua Franks, 30, was arrested pursuant to an arrest warrant for criminal damage to property and illegal use of weapons...
Train hits car stalled on tracks in Opelousas, passengers escape
A rail train slammed into a car on the tracks in Opelousas late Wednesday evening
brproud.com
La. corrections officer arrested for alleged relationship with inmate
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A corrections officer in Avoyelles Parish was arrested for having a relationship with an inmate, according to the Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections. Officials say that 30-year-old Christy Edwards admitted to having sexual conversations with the inmate through email. Edwards worked at...
kalb.com
March calling for justice for Derrick Kittling set for Thursday in Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A march set for Thursday in Alexandria is calling for justice for Derrick Kittling, the man shot and killed by a Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy during a traffic stop earlier this month. The march is set to start at Alexandria City Hall at 3...
klax-tv.com
APD Arrests Suspect in Sunday Afternoon Murder
Alexandria, La. (Nov. 14, 2022) – The Alexandria Police Department arrested an Alexandria man in connection with a murder and attempted murder Sunday afternoon. Marion Peterson, 71, of Alexandria, was arrested late Sunday evening on charges of second degree murder and attempted second degree murder. At approximately 4 p.m....
DA: Ville Platte City Councilwoman arrested
Christina Sam's arrest "is related to election fraud, forgery and illegally procuring and submitting voter registration applications that are known to be materially false," a release says.
Tragedy in St. Landry Parish as an Opelousas Man Died in a Crash
Louisiana State Police officials investigated a fatal crash in St. Landry Parish Wednesday night that claimed the life of an Opelousas man. Louisiana State Police Troop I Spokesman Trooper Thomas Gossen says that 44-year-old Scott W. Edwards crossed the center line of US Highway 190 near Frank Road. When that...
