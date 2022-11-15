ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Adam Laxalt concedes to Sen. Cortez Masto in US Senate race

By Caroline Bleakley
8 News Now
 4 days ago
FILE – Republican Nevada Senate candidate Adam Laxalt speaks at a news conference on Aug. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. Less than a month before election day,… Read More

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Republican Adam Laxalt conceded on Tuesday morning to Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto in the U.S. Senate race, one week after the election.

The two were locked in a tight race but the ballots counted on Saturday pushed Cortez Masto ahead, giving her enough votes to be declared the winner and securing a 50-seat majority in the U.S. Senate for Democrats.

The following statement was released from what appeared to be Adam Laxalt’s Twitter account.

The latest results separate Cortez Masto and Laxalt by 7,928.

8 News Now

