Adam Laxalt concedes to Sen. Cortez Masto in US Senate race

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Republican Adam Laxalt conceded on Tuesday morning to Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto in the U.S. Senate race, one week after the election.

The two were locked in a tight race but the ballots counted on Saturday pushed Cortez Masto ahead, giving her enough votes to be declared the winner and securing a 50-seat majority in the U.S. Senate for Democrats.

The following statement was released from what appeared to be Adam Laxalt’s Twitter account.

The latest results separate Cortez Masto and Laxalt by 7,928.