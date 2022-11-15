Ryan Day and Jim Knowles preview Ohio State vs. Maryland in press conference

Ohio State football is going on the road for the final time during the 2022 regular season.

Ohio State will take on Maryland in College Park Saturday at 3:30 p.m. on ABC.

Ohio State coach Ryan Day previewed the Buckeyes' matchup with the Terrapins in his weekly press conference Tuesday at noon. Day was followed by defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Jim Knowles.

The Buckeyes' matchup against Maryland will be Ohio State's third 3:30 p.m. kickoff of the 2022 season, having already beaten Rutgers 49-10 at home and Michigan State 49-20 on the road.

Ohio State has won each of three true road games in 2022, beating the Spartans, Penn State and Northwestern.

Ohio State has won all seven of its meetings against Maryland dating back to their first matchup in 2014.

The Buckeyes beat the Terrapins 66-17 at home in 2021.

Ohio State's last trip to College Park, Maryland ended with a 52-51 victory against the Terrapins: the only meeting between the two teams that has been decided by less than 10 points.

