Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins on struggles, verbal abuse: 'This is a new life challenge'

The Blue Jackets are barely a month in the season and it’s already the worst that goalie Elvis Merzlikins has ever experienced, personally and as a team.

Going into Tuesday’s game against the Philadelphia Flyers, the Blue Jackets are last in the Metropolitan Division at 4-9-1 and Merzlikins hasn’t started in three straight games while posting a 2-5-0 record with a 4.82 goals-against average and .863 save percentage in seven starts.

“This is a new life challenge, a hockey challenge, where everybody together has to find a way out,” said Merzlikins, whose emotions boiled over Oct. 28 during a 4-0 loss to the Boston Bruins. “If we (break) apart, we’re not going to find our way. That would be catastrophic, but I’m positive we’re going to find a way out. We just have to keep working hard and find a way out.”

That’s the story on the ice.

Off the ice, Merzlikins was shocked to learn that his wife, Aleksandra, and their young son, were allegedly subjected to verbal abuse and threats at Nationwide Arena. Aleksandra Merzlikins posted about it on Instagram in October, saying she no longer felt safe taking their son to games.

The Blue Jackets issued a statement saying they would investigate her concerns and allegations, which included a depiction of fans stating: “You, your kid and your husband should die,’ and ‘You and your husband are trash.’ ”

The situation was a gut punch for Merzlikins, who has enjoyed closely interacting with fans and often feeds off the “energy” of the crowd. It’s a different vibe this year.

“I didn’t expect something to happen like that,” he said. “My family, my wife and my kid, they are out. They have nothing to do with this. They don’t have to pay the price for it. I didn’t expect that.”

Similar to his struggles in net, Merzlikins’ relationship with fans is now complicated. He doesn’t want to let those who have behaved poorly spoil his connection with supporters, but his wife’s experience can’t be ignored.

“I’m always going to love The Fifth Line no matter what,” Merzlikins said. “If they want to sting me or sting the guys in the back, they can do whatever they want. I’m still going to love them, because I’m never going to forget my first win here (in 2019).”

That happened on New Year’s Eve that year, as Merzlikins was pressed into the starter’s role because of Joonas Korpisalo’s knee injury. Facing former Blue Jackets star Sergei Bobrovsky, Merzlikins dazzled during a 4-1 victory at raucous Nationwide Arena, which was filled with dancing, high fives and Elvis Presley songs.

That was the start of Merzlikins’ best stretch in the NHL, which he’s trying to recreate now while the injury-riddled Blue Jackets flounder defensively.

“The atmosphere for my first win … (fans) were waiting for that first win with me,” Merzlikins said. “We were together. They never left me alone. They never criticized me. They always were with me.”

Three years later, it’s a mixed bag.

Many still ardently support Merzlikins, especially those empathetic of what he experienced after the tragic death of Matiss Kivlenieks, but the critics are growing for him and the Blue Jackets.

“It’s not how we want it, right?” Merzlikins said. “They start booing us? OK, we deserve it, but we are trying to get out of this situation. It’s not like we are enjoying the moment, losing every single game. We want to win. We want to get confidence and start rolling. That’s our goal.”

Blue Jackets ‘need more’ from Roslovic

Jack Roslovic signed a two-year extension in June worth $8 million, which is a $2 million per year raise against the Blue Jackets’ salary-cap number.

Roslovic rallied last season late to post career-high offensive numbers for the second year in a row and earn his new salary, which included higher expectations. Blue Jackets coach Brad Larsen didn’t feel the 25-year old center from Upper Arlington had met them with just one goal and five assists in 14 games.

Roslovic wasn’t included on any forward line Monday at practice and was a healthy scratch against the Flyers.

“He and I had a real … I’d say ‘candid’ talk this morning,” Larsen said. “I need more.”

