Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
4 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Veracity Foodie Report – Applebee’s Bar & Grill - 6235 Zebulon Rd, Macon, GA 31210Brooklyn LassiterMacon, GA
Veracity Foodie Report – Fajitas Mexican Grill - 4696 Presidential Pkwy, Macon, GA 31206Brooklyn LassiterMacon, GA
Related
wgxa.tv
A middle Georgia baker is baking his way onto the Food Network
UNADILLA, Ga. (WGXA)- One local middle Georgian has made his way to the Food Network. Unadilla, Georgia is getting nationwide attention thanks to local Corey Jones being on the Food Network's Christmas Cookie Challenge. He's among four contestants who could win the title of cookie champion and 10,000 dollars. I...
wgxa.tv
The Library Tap House and Kitchen wins the 2022 Macon Burger Week competition
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - After a week of tasty burger tasting, the top burger in Macon has been announced. The Georgia Beef Board has announced The Library Tap House and Kitchen as the winning restaurant for the 2022 Macon Burger Week competition. Voters selected their “Berenstain’s Bear Burger” burger as their favorite with 1,423 votes.
wgxa.tv
State mourns passing of prominent Middle Georgia peach farmer
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)- An influential agribusiness man who carried on his family's farming legacy and promoted agriculture across Georgia has died. Robert "Bob" Lee Dickey II passed away Wednesday, November 16. He was 94-years-old. Arrangements for Dickey have been published in his online obituary. Today, Governor Brian Kemp expressed his...
wgxa.tv
Warner Robins: community comes together for Christmas tree lighting ceremony
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Warner Robins community joined Mayor Patrick and city council members in the annual Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony on Thursday. Residents enjoyed live music, pictures with Santa, and other holiday treats that arrive during this time of year. It was a time for families to...
wgxa.tv
Overturned semi-truck impacting travel along I-75 in Macon
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A wreck involving a tractor-trailer is impacting traffic along I-75 in Macon Friday morning. The wreck involves an overturned semi-truck on I-75 southbound at the Bass Road interchange. The truck is in the exit ramp median. Travel is impacted, but traffic is flowing, although slower than normal.
wgxa.tv
The Mistletoe Market makes its merry way to the Perry Fairgrounds
PERRY, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Mistletoe Market is coming to the Perry Fairgrounds and Agricenter this weekend and are offering a whole cornucopia of arts, crafts, clothes, decor, food, and more. Tickets are $40 at the door and admission includes a shopping bag and return ticket that's good for the...
wgxa.tv
Historic Dublin motel added to 'Places in Peril' list
A state agency has announced a group of ten places they consider this year's 'Places in Peril.'. Published Thursday, the Georgia Trust list includes the Dudley Motel, Cafe and Service Station in Dublin. Places in Peril is designed to raise awareness about Georgia’s significant historic, archaeological and cultural resources, including...
wgxa.tv
Piedmont cuts ribbon on 2nd Urgent Care in Macon
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Piedmont Urgent Care by WellStreet and the Greater Macon Chamber of Commerce have come together to cut the ribbon on a brand new Urgent Care center in Macon, the second under the Piedmont banner in the city. “We are excited to add our second clinic to...
wgxa.tv
Macon's walk away initiative to prevent violence to be held Saturday
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Macon resident, Stanley Stewart, has lived in Macon for years and says that crime is mainly affecting one community: the black community. Many people don't want to talk about that. Executive Director, Herbert Dennard, of Changing Mindset Inc., says "Ignoring the crime won't get much done....
wgxa.tv
Numbered markers being added along Ocmulgee River in Macon as new safety measure
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Bibb County leaders are taking new steps to ensure additional safety at Amerson River Park. In a media release, it was announced that the Parks and Beautification Department is partnering with the Macon-Bibb County FIre Department to add markers along the Ocmulgee River. Officials say...
wgxa.tv
A Cochran home was badly damaged in a fire
COCHRAN, Ga. (WGXA) -- A home was heavily damaged by a fire on Ash Street but, thankfully, the homeowner escaped the flames to safety. The City Fire Department got a call about a structure fire at a "1940's" house at 7:30 on Friday morning and, after calling on the Bleckley County Fire Department for "mutual aid," firefighters sprang into action.
wgxa.tv
Separated by 37,000 votes, Warnock makes his rounds around Middle Georgia ahead of runoff
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- From the pulpit to the polls, Senator Raphael Warnock is preaching: Every vote matters. "Don't just pray with your lips pray with your legs, show up," Warnock exclaimed to a congressional crowd in Macon. In his second bid to maintain his seat as senator, the reverend...
wgxa.tv
Great American Smokeout helped middle Georgian quit smoking after a 50 year addiction
MACON, Ga (WGXA)- The Great American Smokeout is an event that happens yearly on the third Thursday of November and its cause is to help people stop a habit that many say is hard to quit. Gaye Ethridge told WGXA that a habit that took 50 years for her to...
wgxa.tv
Warner Robins residents donate new toys for families in need
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- Emergency responders kicked off their third annual, "Stuff the Engine" Christmas toy donations on Thursday. This charitable event encourages members of the community to bring new, unwrapped gifts for emergency responders to deliver to families in need. Participants enjoyed a festive atmosphere decked out with...
wgxa.tv
City of Warner Robins hosts Lunch & Learn for home developers
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- The City of Warner Robins is working to address home shortages and taking a proactive approach to workforce housing with a Single Family Home Developer Lunch & Learn. On Wednesday, city officials hosted nearly 50 single-family home developers for an informational meeting to discuss the...
wgxa.tv
MMHM: provides equine therapy to seniors with horse-drawn carriage rides
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Elain Luca Senior Center held a Polar Express holiday event for seniors on Thursday. Seniors rode in horse-drawn carriages around Carolyn Crayton Park, took pictures with and petted the horses. Clinical Director of Macon Mental Health Matters, Gloria Smith Cisse, said of the event, “It’s an...
wgxa.tv
Macon-Bibb wants 3 early-voting sites, preps for possible Saturday vote
The Board of Elections met Thursday when the prospect of Saturday voting in Georgia was not yet settled. The Macon-Bibb County Board of Elections is racing against the clock to prepare for the Dec. 6 runoffs, early voting and possible Saturday voting that was permitted by a Friday court decision.
wgxa.tv
BSO: Suspect caught after hours-long manhunt following gun on Macon school campus
UPDATE: 8:40 P.M. Thursday- We are getting a new look at the moment Hardwick was captured and taken into custody by the Bibb County Sheriff's Department. UPDATE: 1:00 p.m. Thursday - New details have been released about Wednesday's manhunt following an incident at Westside High School. The Bibb County School...
wgxa.tv
Westside High School goes virtual for remainder of the week
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Westside High School is shifting to virtual learning for the remainder of the week following an incident with a man with a gun who fled campus on Wednesday. According to a statement from the Bibb County School District, students and faculty of Westside High School should...
wgxa.tv
A church in Dublin is giving away free meals and Thanksgiving food boxes
DUBLIN, Ga. (WGXA) -- Jefferson Street Baptist Church in Dublin wants the whole community to know that no one needs to eat alone or go without this Thanksgiving season. On Wednesday night, the church will be serving hot meal plates to-go and food boxes for Thanksgiving, all for free. You...
Comments / 0