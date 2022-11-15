ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wgxa.tv

A middle Georgia baker is baking his way onto the Food Network

UNADILLA, Ga. (WGXA)- One local middle Georgian has made his way to the Food Network. Unadilla, Georgia is getting nationwide attention thanks to local Corey Jones being on the Food Network's Christmas Cookie Challenge. He's among four contestants who could win the title of cookie champion and 10,000 dollars. I...
UNADILLA, GA
wgxa.tv

The Library Tap House and Kitchen wins the 2022 Macon Burger Week competition

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - After a week of tasty burger tasting, the top burger in Macon has been announced. The Georgia Beef Board has announced The Library Tap House and Kitchen as the winning restaurant for the 2022 Macon Burger Week competition. Voters selected their “Berenstain’s Bear Burger” burger as their favorite with 1,423 votes.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

State mourns passing of prominent Middle Georgia peach farmer

MACON, Ga. (WGXA)- An influential agribusiness man who carried on his family's farming legacy and promoted agriculture across Georgia has died. Robert "Bob" Lee Dickey II passed away Wednesday, November 16. He was 94-years-old. Arrangements for Dickey have been published in his online obituary. Today, Governor Brian Kemp expressed his...
GEORGIA STATE
wgxa.tv

Overturned semi-truck impacting travel along I-75 in Macon

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A wreck involving a tractor-trailer is impacting traffic along I-75 in Macon Friday morning. The wreck involves an overturned semi-truck on I-75 southbound at the Bass Road interchange. The truck is in the exit ramp median. Travel is impacted, but traffic is flowing, although slower than normal.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

The Mistletoe Market makes its merry way to the Perry Fairgrounds

PERRY, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Mistletoe Market is coming to the Perry Fairgrounds and Agricenter this weekend and are offering a whole cornucopia of arts, crafts, clothes, decor, food, and more. Tickets are $40 at the door and admission includes a shopping bag and return ticket that's good for the...
PERRY, GA
wgxa.tv

Historic Dublin motel added to 'Places in Peril' list

A state agency has announced a group of ten places they consider this year's 'Places in Peril.'. Published Thursday, the Georgia Trust list includes the Dudley Motel, Cafe and Service Station in Dublin. Places in Peril is designed to raise awareness about Georgia’s significant historic, archaeological and cultural resources, including...
DUBLIN, GA
wgxa.tv

Piedmont cuts ribbon on 2nd Urgent Care in Macon

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Piedmont Urgent Care by WellStreet and the Greater Macon Chamber of Commerce have come together to cut the ribbon on a brand new Urgent Care center in Macon, the second under the Piedmont banner in the city. “We are excited to add our second clinic to...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Macon's walk away initiative to prevent violence to be held Saturday

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Macon resident, Stanley Stewart, has lived in Macon for years and says that crime is mainly affecting one community: the black community. Many people don't want to talk about that. Executive Director, Herbert Dennard, of Changing Mindset Inc., says "Ignoring the crime won't get much done....
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

A Cochran home was badly damaged in a fire

COCHRAN, Ga. (WGXA) -- A home was heavily damaged by a fire on Ash Street but, thankfully, the homeowner escaped the flames to safety. The City Fire Department got a call about a structure fire at a "1940's" house at 7:30 on Friday morning and, after calling on the Bleckley County Fire Department for "mutual aid," firefighters sprang into action.
COCHRAN, GA
wgxa.tv

Warner Robins residents donate new toys for families in need

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- Emergency responders kicked off their third annual, "Stuff the Engine" Christmas toy donations on Thursday. This charitable event encourages members of the community to bring new, unwrapped gifts for emergency responders to deliver to families in need. Participants enjoyed a festive atmosphere decked out with...
WARNER ROBINS, GA
wgxa.tv

City of Warner Robins hosts Lunch & Learn for home developers

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- The City of Warner Robins is working to address home shortages and taking a proactive approach to workforce housing with a Single Family Home Developer Lunch & Learn. On Wednesday, city officials hosted nearly 50 single-family home developers for an informational meeting to discuss the...
WARNER ROBINS, GA
wgxa.tv

MMHM: provides equine therapy to seniors with horse-drawn carriage rides

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Elain Luca Senior Center held a Polar Express holiday event for seniors on Thursday. Seniors rode in horse-drawn carriages around Carolyn Crayton Park, took pictures with and petted the horses. Clinical Director of Macon Mental Health Matters, Gloria Smith Cisse, said of the event, “It’s an...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Macon-Bibb wants 3 early-voting sites, preps for possible Saturday vote

The Board of Elections met Thursday when the prospect of Saturday voting in Georgia was not yet settled. The Macon-Bibb County Board of Elections is racing against the clock to prepare for the Dec. 6 runoffs, early voting and possible Saturday voting that was permitted by a Friday court decision.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Westside High School goes virtual for remainder of the week

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Westside High School is shifting to virtual learning for the remainder of the week following an incident with a man with a gun who fled campus on Wednesday. According to a statement from the Bibb County School District, students and faculty of Westside High School should...
BIBB COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy