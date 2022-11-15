ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mother, 28, is charged with child neglect and murder of her three-year-old son

By Natasha Anderson For Mailonline
 4 days ago

A mother has been charged with the murder and child neglect of her three-year-old son.

Christina Robinson, 28, appeared before Newton Aycliffe Magistrates' Court today in connection with the death of Dwelaniyah Robinson, who passed away in hospital nine days ago.

She also faces a separate alleged offence of child neglect.

Robinson did not enter pleas and her case was adjourned to Newcastle Crown Court on Thursday.

The chairman of the bench, Suzanne Chivers, told the defendant that the magistrates' court had no power to consider bail and Robinson was remanded in custody.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XrAtq_0jBdGuW800
Christina Robinson, 28, was charged with the murder and child neglect of her three-year-old son, Dwelaniyah Robinson. Pictured: Investigators at the scene in Ushaw Moor on Nov. 11

Durham Police said emergency services were called to a house in Bracken Court, in Ushaw Moor, Durham on November 5.

Dwelaniyah was taken by ambulance to the University Hospital of North Durham, but was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Forensics officers were seen carrying out investigations near the property after Dwelaniyah's death.

Durham Constabulary said police were also in the area again today.

The force said a police presence will remain at the scene while inquiries continue.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u8sr1_0jBdGuW800
Durham Police said emergency services were called to a house in Bracken Court, in Ushaw Moor, Durham on November 5. Pictured: Police forensic officers at the scene on Nov. 11
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22ZcCE_0jBdGuW800
Dwelaniyah was taken by ambulance to the University Hospital of North Durham, but was pronounced dead shortly after arrival. Pictured: Investigators at the scene on Nov. 11

Daily Mail

Comments / 0

