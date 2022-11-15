ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, FL

Nine Polk State Baseball Players Sign With Four-Year Schools

By Local News Desk
 4 days ago
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – During Al Corbeil’s tenure as head baseball coach, Polk State has prided itself on watching players move on from the diamond of Bing Tyus Yard to four-year schools.

For the fall semester, nine Polk State sophomores have signed to do just that.

That includes seven NCAA Division I signees:

  • Gage Allen, P, Bethune-Cookman
  • Jaydon Bishop, P, Florida International
  • Breton Cusic, P, Winthrop
  • Cole Griffith, C/1B, Winthrop
  • Ray Mercer, OF, Tampa
  • J’Quann Smith, OF, Florida International
  • Nelson Taylor, OF, Florida State
  • Josh Texidor, P, Florida Gulf Coast
  • Dawson Turner, P, St. Leo.

“I always enjoy watching these guys develop and take the next step,” Corbeil said. “I’ve been really pleased with our sophomore class this fall. These guys have all seemed to have gelled pretty well.”

Entering its 13th season under Corbeil, Polk State is coming off a 34-19 campaign in which it reached the FCSAA Tournament for a second straight year.

The Eagles will be searching for their first Suncoast Conference title since 2017.

