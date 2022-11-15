Taylor Swift Holds Atop Billboard Artist 100, Sparked by ‘Anti-Hero’ Sales Surge

Taylor Swift continues her record run at No. 1 on the Billboard Artist 100 chart (dated Nov. 19), as she spends a record extending 53rd week at the summit.

Swift leads thanks to the continued success of her newest LP Midnights , which ranks at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 with 299,000 equivalent album units earned, according to Luminate. The album spent its first two weeks at No. 1, having debuted with 1.578 million units, the largest one-week total since the opening frame of Adele’s 25 in December 2015 (3.482 million).

Swift charts nine total albums on the latest Billboard 200, the most among all acts this week. After Midnights , she appears with Folklore (No. 19), Red (Taylor’s Version) (No. 23), Lover (No. 25), 1989 (No. 35), Evermore (No. 50), reputation (No. 70), Fearless (Taylor’s Version) (No. 105) and Speak Now (No. 124).

Swift also tallies 18 of Midnights ‘ 20 songs (from the set’s standard version and “3am Edition”) on the latest Billboard Hot 100, led by “Anti-Hero,” which logs a third week at No. 1 . The song sold 327,000 downloads – up 1,793% – Nov. 4-10, sparked by seven new remixes made available for purchase during the tracking week. The sum is the greatest for a song in a single week in over five years, since her own “Look What You Made Me Do” bounded in with 353,000 (Sept. 16, 2017).

Here’s a recap of Swift’s haul on the Nov. 19-dated Hot 100. All 20 tracks from Midnights ranked on the chart the previous two weeks; in the set’s debut frame (Nov. 5), Swift made history as the first artist to claim the entire top 10 in a single week.

Rank, Title:

No. 1, “Anti-Hero”

No. 23, “Lavender Haze”

No. 30, “Midnight Rain”

No. 33, “Bejeweled”

No. 36, “Maroon”

No. 39, “Karma”

No. 40, “Snow on the Beach” feat. Lana Del Rey

No. 42, “You’re On Your Own, Kid”

No. 51, “Vigilante Shit”

No. 56, “Question…?”

No. 65, “Mastermind”

No. 67, “Labyrinth”

No. 71, “Sweet Nothing”

No. 76, “Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve”

No. 85, “Bigger Than the Whole Sky”

No. 87, “The Great War”

No. 90, “Paris”

No. 98, “High Infidelity”

Drake and 21 Savage rank at Nos. 2 and 3 on the Artist 100, respectively, as their new collaborative LP Her Loss launches at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 (404,000 units). The set starts as Drake’s 12th No. 1 album, the third-most in the chart’s history, and 21 Savage’s third.

Plus, Joji re-enters the Artist 100 at No. 5, nearly matching his No. 4 peak, thanks to his new album Smithereens . The LP arrives at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 (57,000 units), marking his third top 10.

The Artist 100 measures artist activity across key metrics of music consumption, blending album and track sales, radio airplay and streaming to provide a weekly multi-dimensional ranking of artist popularity.