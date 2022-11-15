ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billboard

Taylor Swift Holds Atop Billboard Artist 100, Sparked by ‘Anti-Hero’ Sales Surge

By Xander Zellner
Billboard
Billboard
 4 days ago

Taylor Swift continues her record run at No. 1 on the Billboard Artist 100 chart (dated Nov. 19), as she spends a record extending 53rd week at the summit.

Related

Taylor Swift's 'Anti-Hero' Holds Atop Hot 100, Drake Debuts 8 Songs in Top 10

11/15/2022

Swift leads thanks to the continued success of her newest LP Midnights , which ranks at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 with 299,000 equivalent album units earned, according to Luminate. The album spent its first two weeks at No. 1, having debuted with 1.578 million units, the largest one-week total since the opening frame of Adele’s 25 in December 2015 (3.482 million).

Swift charts nine total albums on the latest Billboard 200, the most among all acts this week. After Midnights , she appears with Folklore (No. 19), Red (Taylor’s Version) (No. 23), Lover (No. 25), 1989 (No. 35), Evermore (No. 50), reputation (No. 70), Fearless (Taylor’s Version) (No. 105) and Speak Now (No. 124).

Swift also tallies 18 of Midnights ‘ 20 songs (from the set’s standard version and “3am Edition”) on the latest Billboard Hot 100, led by “Anti-Hero,” which logs a third week at No. 1 . The song sold 327,000 downloads – up 1,793% – Nov. 4-10, sparked by seven new remixes made available for purchase during the tracking week. The sum is the greatest for a song in a single week in over five years, since her own “Look What You Made Me Do” bounded in with 353,000 (Sept. 16, 2017).

Here’s a recap of Swift’s haul on the Nov. 19-dated Hot 100. All 20 tracks from Midnights ranked on the chart the previous two weeks; in the set’s debut frame (Nov. 5), Swift made history as the first artist to claim the entire top 10 in a single week.

Rank, Title:
No. 1, “Anti-Hero”
No. 23, “Lavender Haze”
No. 30, “Midnight Rain”
No. 33, “Bejeweled”
No. 36, “Maroon”
No. 39, “Karma”
No. 40, “Snow on the Beach” feat. Lana Del Rey
No. 42, “You’re On Your Own, Kid”
No. 51, “Vigilante Shit”
No. 56, “Question…?”
No. 65, “Mastermind”
No. 67, “Labyrinth”
No. 71, “Sweet Nothing”
No. 76, “Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve”
No. 85, “Bigger Than the Whole Sky”
No. 87, “The Great War”
No. 90, “Paris”
No. 98, “High Infidelity”

Drake and 21 Savage rank at Nos. 2 and 3 on the Artist 100, respectively, as their new collaborative LP Her Loss launches at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 (404,000 units). The set starts as Drake’s 12th No. 1 album, the third-most in the chart’s history, and 21 Savage’s third.

Plus, Joji re-enters the Artist 100 at No. 5, nearly matching his No. 4 peak, thanks to his new album Smithereens . The LP arrives at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 (57,000 units), marking his third top 10.

The Artist 100 measures artist activity across key metrics of music consumption, blending album and track sales, radio airplay and streaming to provide a weekly multi-dimensional ranking of artist popularity.

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
Billboard

Live Nation Chairman Apologizes to Taylor Swift Fans For Ticket Meltdown: ‘We Are Working Hard on This’

Liberty Media CEO and Live Nation chairman Greg Maffei appeared on CNBC on Thursday morning (Nov. 17) to discuss the issues with Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan program that resulted in frustrated Taylor Swift fans queuing up for hours in an effort to score pre-sale tickets to the singer’s anticipated Eras Tour. Related Ticketmaster Postpones Sales For Taylor Swift's 'Eras' Tour Due to 'Historically Unprecedented… 11/17/2022 “I apologize to all our fans. We are working hard on this,” Maffei told Squawk on the Street on Thursday morning (Nov. 17) about the company’s efforts to straighten out the situation that caused fan (and parent) consternation from coast-to-coast....
TENNESSEE STATE
Billboard

Taylor Swift Extends Chart Reign In Australia

Taylor Swift retains the chart double in Australia with Midnights and “Anti-Hero,” as Louis Tomlinson beats Bruce Springsteen to the runner-up spot on the national albums chart. Tomlinson can claim bragging rights in his duel with the Boss, as the former One Direction star debuts at No. 2 on the ARIA Chart with Faith In The Future. The British pop singer’s second album manages to outrun Bruce Springsteen’s latest effort Only The Strong Survive, which opens at No. 3 on the ARIA Chart. Faith In The Future bags a solo career best for Tomlinson, bettering the No. 6 peak for 2020’s Walls. Springsteen,...
Billboard

Jack Antonoff Blasts Touring Industry & Music Venue Practices: ‘Include Artists in More Areas of Revenue’

In light of fans — and Taylor Swift herself — taking issue with Ticketmaster and Live Nation’s highly publicized Verified Fan Presale failure, Jack Antonoff has a few choice words to share about the touring industry’s treatment of artists. The Bleachers frontman and producer hit Twitter on Friday (Nov. 18) to blast music venues for taking away the revenue that newer artists have the potential to make from merchandise sales during concerts. “While we are having the discussion can venues simply stop taxing merch of artists? This is literally the only way you make money when you start out touring,” he...
Billboard

Billboard Honors 2022 R&B/Hip-Hop Power Players, Blxst, SAINt JHN & More at Star-Studded LA Event

Billboard unveiled its 2022 R&B/Hip-Hop Power Players list that honors executives across the business and celebrated current cover stars SZA and Future at Billboard Live: R&B/Hip-Hop on Thursday night at Academy LA. The night’s program began with Billboard executive director of R&B/hip-hop Gail Mitchell and deputy editor of hip-hop Carl Lamarre taking the stage. The pair congratulated the night’s honorees, which numbered over 200 on the Power List, thanked the rest of Billboard‘s R&B and hip-hop team, including reporters Neena Rouhani, Heran Mamo and Cydney Lee and charts team member Trevor Anderson, and devoted a moment of silence to Takeoff,...
Billboard

Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour Public Ticket On-Sale Canceled ‘Due to Extraordinarily High Demands’

Those hoping to snag tickets for Taylor Swift‘s 2023 Eras Tour during Friday’s public on-sale got some bad news on Thursday (Nov. 17), when Ticketmaster announced that it has since been canceled. “Due to extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand, tomorrow’s public on-sale for Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour has been cancelled,” the ticketing service tweeted. The cancellation is just the latest in a string of messy circumstances surrounding ticket sales for Swift’s highly anticipated tour. On Tuesday (Nov. 15), after an unprecedented number of fans went to Ticketmaster with presale codes in...
Billboard

First Stream: New Music From Pharrell Williams & Travis Scott, Nicki Minaj, Maluma and More

Billboard’s First Stream serves as a handy guide to this Friday’s most essential releases — the key music that everyone will be talking about today, and that will be dominating playlists this weekend and beyond.  This week, Pharrell Williams tosses out another major collaboration, Nicki Minaj and Maluma headline a World Cup anthem, and Saweetie toasts to the single life. Check out all of this week’s First Stream picks below: Pharrell Williams & Travis Scott, “Down In Atlanta”  In addition to producing tracks for artists ranging from Rosalía to Kendrick Lamar to Omar Apollo this year, Pharrell Williams also dropped “Cash In Cash...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Billboard

King & Prince’s ‘Tsukiyomi’ Soars to No. 1 on Japan Hot 100

King & Prince’s “Tsukiyomi” soared 92-1 on the latest Billboard Japan Hot 100, released Nov. 16, selling 614,173 CDs this week. The five-member Johnny’s boy band’s 11th single ruled sales and look-ups, while also coming in at No. 2 for Twitter, No. 3 for video views, and No. 17 for radio airplay to topple Official HIGE DANdism’s “Subtitle” from the top spot where it reigned for three consecutive weeks. 614,173 weekly copies is about 100,000 more than the group’s previous single, “TraceTrace,” and follows its biggest hit so far, “Cinderella Girl,” which launched with 622,701 copies and currently clocks in at...
Billboard

Here Are the Lyrics to Taylor Swift’s ‘Maroon’

Taylor Swift brought fans a more mature version of “Red” with “Maroon,” off her new album Midnights. With her 10th studio album, Swift made one of the most historic weeks in the 64-year history of the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart, as she became the first artist to claim the survey’s entire top 10 in a single frame. “Maroon” came in at No. 3. If you need a guide to follow along with Taylor Swift’s “Maroon,” find the lyrics below: When the morning came we were cleaning incense off your vinyl shelf‘Cause we lost track of time againLaughing with my feet in your lapLike you were my closest...
NEW YORK STATE
Billboard

Lady Gaga ‘Fully Cried’ Over ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Grammy Nominations

Lady Gaga took to social media on Wednesday (Nov. 16) to react to her latest pair of Grammy nominations for “Hold My Hand” and the Top Gun: Maverick soundtrack. Related 2023 Grammy Nominations: The Complete List 11/17/2022 “I am so honored to be nominated for 2 Grammys for ‘Hold My Hand’ and the Top Gun: Maverick Soundtrack with my fellow composers,” the superstar wrote on Instagram alongside a black-and-white shot of the single’s cover art. “It’s a real dream to be included in this celebration of music with a song and musical theme so close to my heart thank you… I fully cried,...
Billboard

Muni Long Opens Up About the ‘Hrs & Hrs’ of Hard Work That Led to a Trio of 2023 Grammy Nods

After years of being behind the scenes as the music industry’s secret weapon for other artists, Muni Long (born Priscilla Renea Hamilton) is ready for her moment to shine. The songwriter, who has written hits for Rihanna, Mariah Carey, Selena Gomez and many more, finally made noise as the face of her own music with the smash hit “Hrs and Hrs.” The buzzy R&B track landed the No. 1 spot on Billboard‘s Hot R&B Songs chart back in February and hit the Billboard Hot 100 top 20, and as of Tuesday, it’s nominated for best R&B performance and best R&B song...
Billboard

Could Taylor Swift & Doja Cat Earn Oscar Nominations in 2023?

The 94th annual Academy Awards telecast in March got off to a strong start, with Beyoncé singing her best original song contender, “Be Alive,” from King Richard on the tennis courts where Venus and Serena Williams practiced as children. Depending on how the 2023 Oscar nominations shake out, the producers of next year’s telecast just might be able to book an opening number with comparable star power. When the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences reveals its shortlists of 15 contenders for best original song and best original score (as well as 10 other categories) on Dec. 21, Rihanna is...
MISSOURI STATE
Billboard

Avicii’s ‘Waiting for Love’ Music Video Hits 1 Billion YouTube Views

Avicii‘s 2015 music video for his dance hit “Waiting for Love” has joined YouTube’s Billion Views Club. The achievement marks the late DJ and producer’s second clip to reach one billion views on the video sharing platform following 2013’s “Wake Me Up.” The song, which peaked at No. 7 on Billboard’s Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart, was featured on Avicii’s 2015 album Stories and features English singer Simon Aldred as an uncredited vocalist. In 2021, nearly three and a half years after the producer’s untimely death at age 28, the Avicii estate announced an upcoming documentary on the life and music of the Swedish...
Billboard

Here Are the Lyrics to Drake & 21 Savage’s ‘Rich Flex’

Drake and 21 Savage went viral on TikTok thanks to “Rich Flex,” off their recent Billboard 200-topping joint album, Her Loss. The song also launched at No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200 chart, and No. 2 on the Hot 100 songs chart. If you need a guide to follow along with Drake and 21 Savage’s “Rich Flex,” find the lyrics below: Go buy a zip of weed, hit the clubPay for ’bout ten n—as to get in, we crunk, lit, in this bi—, yeahKnow we walk around the worldSteppin’, not givin a damn ’bout where our feet land at, yeahGet you’re a– mushed, smooshed...
Billboard

TEN Talks Embracing New Sides of His Personality on New Single ‘Birthday’

While some of history’s greatest artists have a distinct look for fans to recall instantly, many musical greats are shape-shifting chameleons, finding different looks, styles and eras throughout their careers. TEN falls strictly in the latter category, with the Thailand-born K-pop star using his songs and music videos to express the different creative concepts, characters, and, at times, confusion inside his mind. After trying out shouty punk-pop with “Paint Me Naked,” festival-ready EDM on “New Heroes,” and the hypnotic “Dream in a Dream” with fusions of traditional East-Asian instruments, TEN has paired sultry R&B sound with vigorous group choreography. His new...
Billboard

Joe Jonas Says He’ll ‘Get In Line’ on Ticketmaster To Buy Taylor Swift Tour Tickets For Wife Sophie Turner

It’s been nearly 15 years since Taylor Swift and Joe Jonas dated, but she’ll be in his life “Forever & Always.” That’s because the DNCE frontman’s wife, actress Sophie Turner, is a certified Swiftie, meaning he’ll likely soon be waiting in line on Ticketmaster for Eras Tour tickets with the rest of the world — at least, that’s what he told E! News at the Wednesday (Nov. 15) premiere for his Korean war drama Devotion. Related Live Nation Chairman Apologizes to Taylor Swift Fans For Ticket Meltdown: 'We Are Working Hard on… 11/17/2022 When asked if he planned on securing seats at one...
Billboard

Bruce Springsteen Opens Up About Ticketmaster’s Dynamic Pricing: ‘Ticket Buying Has Gotten Very Confusing’

Following the ticket chaos of Taylor Swift’s The Eras tour this week, the conversation has shifted to Ticketmaster’s monopoly in the business and their out-of-control “dynamic pricing” model. It’s hardly the first time that an artist’s tour tickets have been blown into wildly expensive territory on Ticketmaster. When Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band’s 2023 tour tickets went on sale a few months back, some ended up costing thousands of dollars. In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Springsteen gave his two cents on the struggle between balancing affordable tickets and making enough money for his band. “What I do is...
Billboard

Nicki Minaj, Maluma & Myriam Fares to Join Forces for New World Cup Anthem

After fans had been speculating about a new World Cup-inspired song by Nicki Minaj, Maluma and Lebanese artist Myriam Fares, FIFA has officially confirmed that the trio is set to release a new official World Cup anthem that will be out Friday (Nov. 18), via Universal Arabic Music/Universal Music Group/ Republic Records.  Titled “Tukoh Taka,” the track will make history as the first FIFA World Cup song featuring English, Spanish and Arabic lyrics. This cross-continental collaboration features a high-energy synergy between Minaj, Maluma and Fares as they rap and sing about uniting fans worldwide and celebrating together. Fans can also expect a “cinematic” music...
Billboard

Sebastian Yatra & John Legend Debut ‘Tacones Rojos’ Live at 2022 Latin Grammys

Eight months after unleashing their first-ever collaboration, Sebastian Yatra and John Legend debuted the track live for the first time at the 2022 Latin Grammys on Thursday night (Nov. 17). Accompanied by 10 female dancers dressed in long blazers and top hats, and with a full-on cabaret stage setting, Yatra and Legend’s bromance oozed as they sang the feel-good Spanglish bop live. Both artists not only flaunted their vocal chemistry on stage but also rocked matching bow ties. Yatra and Legend performed the track shortly after Yatra won best vocal pop album for Dharma. “John is miraculously talented and musically...
Billboard

P!nk Promises That Upcoming ‘TRUSTFALL’ Album Is Her Most Fun to Date: ‘It’s Very, Very True To What I Believe’

P!nk has always been about having fun. But on her upcoming 9th studio album, TRUSTFALL, the singer says she’s having the most fun she’s ever had. “It’s very, very true to what I believe and where I am and what I’m feeling and what I think a lot of people are feeling,” she told Good Morning America on Friday morning (Nov. 18) about the vibe of the collection. Related P!nk to Pay Tribute to Olivia Newton-John on 2022 American Music Awards 11/18/2022 The follow-up to 2019’s Hurts 2B Human is due out on Feb. 17 and it will feature her bouncy new double-negative-into-a-positive single,...
Billboard

How BROCKHAMPTON Said a Bittersweet Goodbye With Two New Albums

There are some who, to this day, side eye the description of BROCKHAMPTON as a boy band, but Kevin Abstract and his ragtag collection of rappers, singers, producers, videographers and creatives have proudly owned the moniker since much of the world first discovered them through the 2017 Vice documentary series American Boyband. And why not? Hip-hop had never seen anything quite like them: multiracial, matter-of-fact straight and gay, equally adept at bar slinging and soulful singing, each member bringing his own skill set and distinct personality, with an audience that locked in on their favorites. They were capable of biting, rowdy...
TEXAS STATE
Billboard

Billboard

8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy