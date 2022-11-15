ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Related
WIBW

RCPD attempts to identify woman connected to theft of Manhattan Target

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley County Police Department is looking to identify a woman who is accused of stealing items from a Manhattan Target. RCPD said they are attempting to speak with the woman about a theft of an iRobot Braava jet and an Ember Smart Mug from Target on Friday, November 11 at around 8:00 p.m. The woman was seen driving the vehicle in the following picture:
MANHATTAN, KS
1350kman.com

Ogden teen charged in apparent string of gas station burglaries

Riley County Police say a Riley County teenager accused of burglarizing the Ogden Casey’s store early Thursday morning is facing additional charges, stemming from a string of similar burglaries dating back to late October in town. Estevan Rochin, 16, was arrested Thursday on charges of burglary, interference with law...
RILEY COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Sheriff spends $159K, makes issuing tickets faster

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office wants to cut the time in half to issue tickets and has asked the county commission for $159,068.00 to purchase an Enforcement Mobile. The system allows deputies to scan a driver’s license and print tickets instead of handwriting them. The sheriff’s office believes the new software will […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Search finds meth, marijuana at home of Kansas felon

MORRIS COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas felon on new charges after an arrest. On Nov. 10, police executed a search warrant at 124 South 4th Street in Council Grove, according to a media release from police. Officers found meth, marijuana and drug paraphernalia and arrested 61-year-old Scott A. Berry. In addition to the requested drug charges, additional charges are expected, according to police. The Morris County Sheriff's office assisted with the search and arrest.
COUNCIL GROVE, KS
KVOE

Lyon County Game Warden now investigating second deer poaching incident this month

Already investigating one deer poaching incident, the Lyon County Game Warden’s Office is now investigating a second case since the start of the month. Warden Aaron Scheve says a deer was shot and killed Wednesday night near the intersection of Roads 170 and T, about two miles east of Emporia. Scheve says early indications are the hunter used a high-powered rifle and shot in the direction of Interstate 35 with vehicles on the highway at the time.
LYON COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Saline County Booking Activity, Nov. 17

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Allen, Brandi Marie; 28; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Failure to appear. NAME: Baier,...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Man sentenced to life in prison for 2006 rape of family member in Topeka

SHAWNEE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay announced on Wednesday the sentencing of Efrain Garcia-Castillo, in relation to the 2006 sexual abuse of a minor in Topeka. On July 18, 2006, law enforcement was called to Stormont Vail hospital for a report that a 12-year-old girl...
TOPEKA, KS
Little Apple Post

Riley County Arrest Report November 15

The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. SARAH DENISE NEVILLS, 29, Manhattan, Domestic battery; knowing or reckless bodily harm to family/person in dating relationship; Bond $2,000. ELISHA LEE ANN PITTMAN,...
RILEY COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Request for murder affidavit denied, document sealed

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 13 NEWS has been denied a request to view the arrest affidavit for Bruce Holloway, the man accused of murdering Keith Gaylord Jr. Holloway has been charged with first-degree murder in the Sept. 30 shooting death of Gaylord at the Meadowlark Apartments. The Court told us...
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Man douses car with gas before lighting it on fire

RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department is looking for a man that poured gasoline on a car and lit it on fire. Police reported an unknown man dumped gasoline on a car in the 400 block of Poyntz Avenue Saturday around 8:00 p.m. The Manhattan Fire Department quickly put out the fire, […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Fire Department indentifies man killed in Topeka blaze

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The man killed in an early-morning house fire has been identified as Kenneth L. Lindeen, 68, of Topeka. The blaze was reported around 5 a.m. at 1814 SW Randolph Rd. on Thursday, Nov. 17, in the single-story residence. Fire crews found heavy smoke and flames coming from the home.
TOPEKA, KS
JC Post

Geary County Sheriff responds to commissioner comments

Geary County Sheriff Dan Jackson is speaking out on county employee morale following remarks by Commissioner Trish Giordano earlier this week. Giordano said she had heard the rumors about the employee morale but noted that the commission has little contact with the employees. She said morale was based on their department heads, and if department heads aren't happy then the employees are not going to be happy.
GEARY COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Topeka boy asks for help after bike is stolen

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka family is looking for help after a bicycle was stolen off their property on Monday. KSNT spoke with Edward Whitlock about the theft of his 11-year-old son, Karsyn’s, bicycle. An unknown individual approached their home in central Topeka and took the bicycle before riding away on it around 4:30 a.m. […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Manhattan teen arrested after allegedly choking classmate with phone cord

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan teen was arrested after they allegedly choked a classmate with a phone cord. The Riley Co. Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15, officials were called to Manhattan High School’s West Campus in the 2100 block of Poyntz Ave. with reports of an aggravated battery.
MANHATTAN, KS
KVOE

Man accused in Lyon County District Court of firing gun, threatening woman

One man is accused of firing a gun in the Emporia city limits and threatening a woman as part of a Lyon County court case. Gabriel Antonio Salas is charged with single counts of unlawful discharge of a weapon, criminal damage, criminal threat and criminal possession of a firearm by a felon after an alleged incident Monday. Besides allegedly firing a gun after allegedly threatening the reported victim, Salas is accused of damaging a car. Salas is also a convicted felon after a drug possession and weapons use case last year.
EMPORIA, KS
Little Apple Post

Attic fire causes $30K in damage to home in Riley

RILEY, KS - UPDATE: Just before 1:15 pm on Wednesday, November 16th, crews from Riley City Fire Department and the Riley County Fire District #1 were called out to a reported structure fire in the 600 block of West Walnut Street at the intersection with Main Street. Upon arrival crews...
RILEY, KS
WIBW

Topeka man injured in hit-and-run on I-70

DOUGLAS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man was injured in a hit-and-run on I-70 in Douglas County. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15, emergency crews were called to the area of the mile 202 entry ramp on I-70 in Douglas Co.
TOPEKA, KS

