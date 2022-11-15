Read full article on original website
WIBW
RCPD attempts to identify woman connected to theft of Manhattan Target
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley County Police Department is looking to identify a woman who is accused of stealing items from a Manhattan Target. RCPD said they are attempting to speak with the woman about a theft of an iRobot Braava jet and an Ember Smart Mug from Target on Friday, November 11 at around 8:00 p.m. The woman was seen driving the vehicle in the following picture:
1350kman.com
Ogden teen charged in apparent string of gas station burglaries
Riley County Police say a Riley County teenager accused of burglarizing the Ogden Casey’s store early Thursday morning is facing additional charges, stemming from a string of similar burglaries dating back to late October in town. Estevan Rochin, 16, was arrested Thursday on charges of burglary, interference with law...
WIBW
Trial set for Topeka man accused of shooting 3 teenagers for allegedly stealing political signs
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A trial date has been set for the man accused of shooting a group of teenagers who allegedly stole his political signs of former President Donald Trump on Halloween night in 2020. Robert Sinner was in court on Thursday, November 18 for a Criminal Assignment Docket...
Sheriff spends $159K, makes issuing tickets faster
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office wants to cut the time in half to issue tickets and has asked the county commission for $159,068.00 to purchase an Enforcement Mobile. The system allows deputies to scan a driver’s license and print tickets instead of handwriting them. The sheriff’s office believes the new software will […]
Search finds meth, marijuana at home of Kansas felon
MORRIS COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas felon on new charges after an arrest. On Nov. 10, police executed a search warrant at 124 South 4th Street in Council Grove, according to a media release from police. Officers found meth, marijuana and drug paraphernalia and arrested 61-year-old Scott A. Berry. In addition to the requested drug charges, additional charges are expected, according to police. The Morris County Sheriff's office assisted with the search and arrest.
KVOE
Lyon County Game Warden now investigating second deer poaching incident this month
Already investigating one deer poaching incident, the Lyon County Game Warden’s Office is now investigating a second case since the start of the month. Warden Aaron Scheve says a deer was shot and killed Wednesday night near the intersection of Roads 170 and T, about two miles east of Emporia. Scheve says early indications are the hunter used a high-powered rifle and shot in the direction of Interstate 35 with vehicles on the highway at the time.
Saline County Booking Activity, Nov. 17
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Allen, Brandi Marie; 28; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Failure to appear. NAME: Baier,...
WIBW
Man sentenced to life in prison for 2006 rape of family member in Topeka
SHAWNEE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay announced on Wednesday the sentencing of Efrain Garcia-Castillo, in relation to the 2006 sexual abuse of a minor in Topeka. On July 18, 2006, law enforcement was called to Stormont Vail hospital for a report that a 12-year-old girl...
Riley County Arrest Report November 15
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. SARAH DENISE NEVILLS, 29, Manhattan, Domestic battery; knowing or reckless bodily harm to family/person in dating relationship; Bond $2,000. ELISHA LEE ANN PITTMAN,...
WIBW
Request for murder affidavit denied, document sealed
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 13 NEWS has been denied a request to view the arrest affidavit for Bruce Holloway, the man accused of murdering Keith Gaylord Jr. Holloway has been charged with first-degree murder in the Sept. 30 shooting death of Gaylord at the Meadowlark Apartments. The Court told us...
Man douses car with gas before lighting it on fire
RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department is looking for a man that poured gasoline on a car and lit it on fire. Police reported an unknown man dumped gasoline on a car in the 400 block of Poyntz Avenue Saturday around 8:00 p.m. The Manhattan Fire Department quickly put out the fire, […]
WIBW
Fire Department indentifies man killed in Topeka blaze
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The man killed in an early-morning house fire has been identified as Kenneth L. Lindeen, 68, of Topeka. The blaze was reported around 5 a.m. at 1814 SW Randolph Rd. on Thursday, Nov. 17, in the single-story residence. Fire crews found heavy smoke and flames coming from the home.
Geary County Sheriff responds to commissioner comments
Geary County Sheriff Dan Jackson is speaking out on county employee morale following remarks by Commissioner Trish Giordano earlier this week. Giordano said she had heard the rumors about the employee morale but noted that the commission has little contact with the employees. She said morale was based on their department heads, and if department heads aren't happy then the employees are not going to be happy.
Topeka boy asks for help after bike is stolen
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka family is looking for help after a bicycle was stolen off their property on Monday. KSNT spoke with Edward Whitlock about the theft of his 11-year-old son, Karsyn’s, bicycle. An unknown individual approached their home in central Topeka and took the bicycle before riding away on it around 4:30 a.m. […]
WIBW
Manhattan teen arrested after allegedly choking classmate with phone cord
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan teen was arrested after they allegedly choked a classmate with a phone cord. The Riley Co. Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15, officials were called to Manhattan High School’s West Campus in the 2100 block of Poyntz Ave. with reports of an aggravated battery.
KVOE
Man accused in Lyon County District Court of firing gun, threatening woman
One man is accused of firing a gun in the Emporia city limits and threatening a woman as part of a Lyon County court case. Gabriel Antonio Salas is charged with single counts of unlawful discharge of a weapon, criminal damage, criminal threat and criminal possession of a firearm by a felon after an alleged incident Monday. Besides allegedly firing a gun after allegedly threatening the reported victim, Salas is accused of damaging a car. Salas is also a convicted felon after a drug possession and weapons use case last year.
Attic fire causes $30K in damage to home in Riley
RILEY, KS - UPDATE: Just before 1:15 pm on Wednesday, November 16th, crews from Riley City Fire Department and the Riley County Fire District #1 were called out to a reported structure fire in the 600 block of West Walnut Street at the intersection with Main Street. Upon arrival crews...
WIBW
Topeka man injured in hit-and-run on I-70
DOUGLAS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man was injured in a hit-and-run on I-70 in Douglas County. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15, emergency crews were called to the area of the mile 202 entry ramp on I-70 in Douglas Co.
Man sentenced to life in prison for rape of 12-year-old in Topeka after fleeing to Mexico
TOPEKA (KSNT) – After 16 years on the run, a man has been sentenced to life in prison for the rape of an underage girl. The Shawnee County District Attorney announced that on Wednesday Efrain Garcia-Castillo was sentenced to life in prison for raping a 12-year-old girl in 2006. He must serve a minimum of […]
Feds abandon forfeiture effort of $165K of marijuana sales seized in KS stop
Federal prosecutors this week dismissed a case this week in which they were seeking to pursue the forfeiture of more than $165,000 seized in May 2021 traffic stop in Kansas.
