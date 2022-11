Julius Randle powers the Knicks to victory as New York wins in Denver for the first time since 2006. On the second night of a back-to-back, the New York Knicks (8-7) traveled to Denver to face off against the Nuggets (9-5). In a thrilling 106-103 victory that ended a 16-year winless drought in the Mile High City, the Knicks also gave the Nuggets their first home loss of the season just like they did the Jazz the previous night. After an excellent all-around team performance in Utah, the Knicks again looked to prove the doubters wrong against another tough Western conference squad that is currently without their former MVP Nikola Jokic but caught a break as sophomore standout Nah’Shon “Bones” Hyland returned to the line up after missing the previous two games.

