UN climate deal: Calamity cash, but no new emissions cuts
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — (AP) — For the first time, the nations of the world decided to help pay for the damage an overheating world is inflicting on poor countries, but they finished marathon climate talks on Sunday without further addressing the root cause of those disasters — the burning of fossil fuels.
COP27 Deal Delivers Landmark on 'Loss and Damage', but Little Else
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) -Countries adopted a hard-fought final agreement at the COP27 climate summit early on Sunday that sets up a fund to help poor countries being battered by climate disasters - but does not boost efforts to tackle the emissions causing them. After tense negotiations that ran through...
Tracking CO2 emissions from space could help support climate agreements
The central objective of the Paris Agreement is to limit Earth’s warming to well below 2 C above pre-industrial levels, but preferably 1.5 C. This challenging task will require policies and tools to enable every sector of society to drastically reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions to eventually reach net-zero. Enacting the most effective and efficient strategies to reduce emissions starts with knowing in detail where, when and how much of these greenhouse gases we are emitting, followed by implementing emission reduction policies and tracking our progress. Is it possible to track carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions and emission reductions from space?...
Silver Heads for Biggest Deficit in Decades, Silver Institute Says
LONDON (Reuters) - Global demand for silver is expected to rise 16% this year to 1.21 billion ounces, creating the biggest deficit in decades, according to the Silver Institute on Thursday night. Use of silver by industry, for jewellery and silverware and for bars and coins for retail investors were...
US envoy urges Chinese cooperation on emissions cuts
US climate envoy John Kerry called on Beijing Sunday to "accelerate progress together" on reducing greenhouse gas emissions, following a meeting with his Chinese counterpart at COP27 in Egypt. "The United States and China should be able to accelerate progress together, not only for our sake, but for future generations," Kerry added.
How the Russian economy is defying and withstanding western sanctions
Since Russia first invaded Ukraine in February 2022, western media has frequently suggested that economic sanctions against the Russians are going to stifle the war effort or even bring the country to its knees. As recently as early November, for example, the Wall Street Journal reported that “mobilization, sanctions and falling energy prices” were hurting the Russian economy and that the economic outlook “bodes poorly for Vladimir Putin’s ability to fund Russia’s war in Ukraine.” Credit agency Standard and Poor’s so-called Global Russia Services Purchasing Managers’ Index is a good example of the sort of data being used to argue that...
VP Harris to visit front-line Philippine island in sea feud
Vice President Kamala Harris is visiting the Philippines to underscore America's commitment to defend its treaty ally
Ontario's Bill 23 proposes more homes built faster, but this comes at an environmental cost
The Ontario government recently proposed a new bill, the More Homes Built Faster Act, or Bill 23. This bill contains some positive elements, like the removal of duplicate plan approval requirements and adding measures aimed at increasing urban density and housing mix. However, Bill 23 also proposes weakening or eliminating many housing development regulations, such as site plan controls, that protect us and our natural environment from the negative effects of poorly built development. If implemented as tabled, the bill will severely disrupt the province’s environmental housing regulations. The housing sector is one of the largest contributors to Ontario’s greenhouse gas emissions....
Sporadic violence, low turnout mar Nepal's elections
Sporadic violence and lower-than-expected turnout have marred Nepal's parliamentary elections, which many hoped would bring political stability in the Himalayan nation that has changed 13 governments in the last 16 years
Explainer-Why U.S. Seeks Closer Security Cooperation With the Philippines
WASHINGTON/MANILA (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris visits the Philippines this week in the Biden administration's latest high-level engagement with America's oldest Asian ally and an increasingly vital strategic partner as tensions rise with China over Taiwan. The following are some of the main issues surrounding her visit:. Why...
Cellnex Says Inflation Has Shut Down European Phone Masts Market - FT
MADRID (Reuters) - The European mobile towers market is "pretty much closed" as rising inflation makes it harder for companies to finance new deals and the availability of assets declines, the chief executive of Cellnex told the Financial Times. "M&A activity is over. Material, inorganic growth, for the next 24...
Iran to Help Russia Build Drones for Ukraine War, Washington Post Reports
LONDON (Reuters) - Russia has reached agreement with Iran to begin manufacturing hundreds of unmanned weaponised aircraft on Russian soil, The Washington Post reported, citing intelligence seen by U.S. and other Western security agencies. The Post said Russian and Iranian officials finalized the deal during a meeting in Iran in...
Iran Leader Says 'Enemies' May Target Workers as Protests Rage
DUBAI (Reuters) -Protests raged on at Iranian universities and in some cities on Saturday as Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned the country's "enemies" may try to mobilise workers after failing to topple the Islamic government in more than two months of unrest. One of the boldest challenges to Iran's...
Polish Villagers Bury Man Killed in Blast Near Ukrainian Border
PRZEWODOW, Poland (Reuters) -One of the men killed by a missile that hit a southeastern Polish village this week was buried on Saturday, the first of two funerals this weekend following a blast that raised fears that the war in Ukraine could spiral into a wider conflict. Poland and other...
Beijing's Chaoyang District Urges Residents to Stay Home Monday
BEIJING (Reuters) - An official of Beijing's Chaoyang district on Sunday urged residents to remain at home on Monday, as a continued rise in COVID-19 infections tests China's strict containment policy. Chaoyang district is the capital's worst hit in the fresh COVID wave. People had been advised by local government...
U.S. VP Harris: United States Has Enduring Economic Commitment to Indo-Pacific
BANGKOK (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris told a CEO summit during an APEC summit in Bangkok on Friday that her country has an "enduring economic commitment" to the Indo-Pacific region. The United States will continue to work to increase foreign direct investment and increase free flow of capital...
Ukraine Nuclear Plant Shelled, U.N. Warns: 'You're Playing With Fire!'
LONDON (Reuters) -Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which is under Russian control, was rocked by shelling on Sunday, drawing condemnation from the U.N. nuclear watchdog which said such attacks risked a major nuclear disaster. More than a dozen blasts shook Europe's biggest nuclear power plant on Saturday evening and Sunday,...
Russia Warms to U.S. Prisoner Swap for Weapons Trader Bout
LONDON (Reuters) - Russia said on Friday it hoped to clinch a prisoner swap with the United States to return convicted Russian weapons trafficker Viktor Bout, known as the "Merchant of Death", in an exchange that would likely include U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner. Amid the deadliest war in Europe...
Turkish Air Strikes Destroy 89 Kurdish Militant Targets in Syria, Iraq - Ministry
ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey's defence ministry said on Sunday that 89 targets, including shelters and ammunition depots, were destroyed in air strikes on Kurdish militant bases in northern Iraq and northern Syria. The strikes had targeted Qandil, Asos and Hakurk in Iraq and Kobani, Tal Rifat, Cizire and Derik in...
How to support Human Rights during the Qatar World Cup
Football World Cups are known for sparking rollercoasters of emotions, but not usually before they’ve even kicked off.On the one hand, many of us can’t wait for the games to begin this weekend, on the other, we’re not sure we should watch them at all.The reason for our internal conflict lies within the host nation and its shameful record on human rights.The Gulf state is notorious for its treatment of migrant workers and criminalisation of same-sex relationships, and it has been dividing pundits and fans alike since it was awarded the event back in 2010.Sign up for our free Indy100...
