Weekend Picks: Visit the world’s top museums from the Twin Cities
The news tells us that air travel prices are skyrocketing. If you can’t afford to go to a faraway place, here’s an alternative approach: visit some of the top museums in the world right here in Minneapolis. Get a passport to the Minneapolis Institute of Art for your foray through Florence, or head to the Mall of America for an interactive exploration of The Louvre. Also this week, holiday programming is beginning at The Jungle with the third installment of the “Christmas at Pemberley” series. Also this week, Womenfolk Radio turns 20, the Twin Cities Flamenco collective takes over the Icehouse, and The Arts Partnership heralds groundbreaking Black opera singers.
Native filmmaker seeks to bring attention to missing and murdered Indigenous women through provocative documentary
Indigenous women are murdered at significantly higher rates than white women; yet, when those women go missing, there often isn’t a push to find them. From 2010 to 2018, 8% of all murdered girls and women in Minnesota were Indigenous, making Indigenous women seven times more likely than white women to be murdered, according to a report submitted to the state Legislature.
A rare bias-enhanced charge for attempted salsa assault in Waite Park
At MPR News, Kirsti Marohn says a recent incident in Waite Park sparked a bias-enhanced charge, though “Minnesota doesn’t have a specific hate crime law. But it does allow prosecutors to pursue harsher penalties for certain crimes committed because of the victim’s race, gender, religion or sexual orientation. Reports of hate crimes have been on the rise in Minnesota and across the U.S. But advocacy groups say the actual number is likely much higher, and want action to address obstacles to reporting and prosecuting hate crimes. In 2016, the Legislature passed an increased penalty for felony assault motivated by bias. However, as of Oct. 21, the enhanced charge had been filed fewer than two dozen times statewide, according to data from the Minnesota court system.”
Legalizing tent encampments to support unhoused residents
Imagine you and your belongings being thrown out of the only place you currently call home. Imagine having 40 minutes of warning while the police hover over you as you collect your items. This is what recently happened to the residents of a Near North Minneapolis tent encampment. This is...
Hennepin County suburbs, Minneapolis key in DFLer Ellison’s win over GOP’s Schultz for attorney general
When election results for the attorney general’s race started rolling in last week, Sam Winter was stationed behind two large monitors in a busy room at a hotel in Minnetonka, watching closely how Republican candidate Jim Schultz was faring in each part of the state. A model Winter built...
How Moriarty won the race for Hennepin County Attorney
Mary Moriarty won the race to be the next Hennepin County Attorney Tuesday night, roundly defeating Martha Holton Dimick by nearly 16 percentage points, a feat accomplished by winning Minneapolis and most suburban cities in the county. That Moriarty, the progressive favorite, outperformed expectations in some of the less lefty...
MPD workers comp claims hit $26 million as many ex-cops seek disability payments for PTSD
KMSP’s Nathan O’Neal reports hundreds of former Minneapolis police officers have claimed PTSD in order to seek disability benefits in the wake of George Floyd’s murder. The average payout is $167,000 per officer. The Star Tribune’s Christopher Snowbeck and Jeremy Olson report that the Sanford and Fairview...
Hennepin County sheriff-elect Dawanna Witt’s plans for the office
The Strib’s David Chanen looks at Hennepin County Sheriff-elect Dawanna Witt’s plan for the office. The Pioneer Press’ Josh Verges has an analysis of how conservative school board candidates did in Tuesday’s election. At MPR, Bill Enderson says to expect a cold weekend ahead. In a...
Richfield moratorium illustrates the pickle cities are in when it comes to regulating THC
The most surprising outcome from Minnesota’s 2022 Minnesota legislative session was the (some say accidental) legalization of certain tetroahydrocannabionol (THC) edibles, a.k.a. pot gummies. As reported here by Peter Callaghan the policy originally intended to clarify rules around “Delta 8” – a milder, legal cannabis compound – but ended up legalizing the sale of a wider range of THC products.
How every city in Hennepin County voted for county attorney
On Tuesday, former public defender Mary Moriarty won the Hennepin County attorney’s race against former prosecutor and judge by nearly 16 percentage points. Here’s a look at how each city in Hennepin County voted in the race. 🗳️ Keep Minnesota election news paywall-free. Thank you for...
Moriarty is new Hennepin County attorney; Witt the next sheriff
Voters in Hennepin County chose Mary Moriarty as their next county attorney by a wide margin Tuesday night, handing her a nearly 16 percentage point victory over opponent Martha Holton Dimick. The race was an early call in a night of slow results around the state. Moriarty declared victory in...
Supporters of Holton Dimick and Moriarty on who they support for Hennepin County attorney and why
The race for Hennepin County Attorney comes to a close on Tuesday as former chief Hennepin County defender Mary Moriarty and Martha Holton Dimick, a former judge, vie to win the office. The hotly contested race has been colored by increased criminal activity in recent years and the spotlight on...
Businesses can increase voter participation
Here’s a political reality – despite the fact the Minnesota frequently leads the nation in voter turnout, far too many people still don’t vote. We believe that businesses can play a powerful role in encouraging everyone to make their voice heard this election year. Minnesota businesses, like Target, have shown how companies can increase voter participation in a nonpartisan way.
Brooklyn Center to vote on charter amendment to stifle mayor’s emergency powers
Brooklyn Center residents will be voting on several ballot initiatives in Tuesday’s election – one of which stems from the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright last year and how the city responded in the aftermath. The ballot question asks voters if the charter should be amended to remove...
