Minneapolis, MN

MinnPost

Weekend Picks: Visit the world’s top museums from the Twin Cities

The news tells us that air travel prices are skyrocketing. If you can’t afford to go to a faraway place, here’s an alternative approach: visit some of the top museums in the world right here in Minneapolis. Get a passport to the Minneapolis Institute of Art for your foray through Florence, or head to the Mall of America for an interactive exploration of The Louvre. Also this week, holiday programming is beginning at The Jungle with the third installment of the “Christmas at Pemberley” series. Also this week, Womenfolk Radio turns 20, the Twin Cities Flamenco collective takes over the Icehouse, and The Arts Partnership heralds groundbreaking Black opera singers.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MinnPost

Native filmmaker seeks to bring attention to missing and murdered Indigenous women through provocative documentary

Indigenous women are murdered at significantly higher rates than white women; yet, when those women go missing, there often isn’t a push to find them. From 2010 to 2018, 8% of all murdered girls and women in Minnesota were Indigenous, making Indigenous women seven times more likely than white women to be murdered, according to a report submitted to the state Legislature.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MinnPost

A rare bias-enhanced charge for attempted salsa assault in Waite Park

At MPR News, Kirsti Marohn says a recent incident in Waite Park sparked a bias-enhanced charge, though “Minnesota doesn’t have a specific hate crime law. But it does allow prosecutors to pursue harsher penalties for certain crimes committed because of the victim’s race, gender, religion or sexual orientation. Reports of hate crimes have been on the rise in Minnesota and across the U.S. But advocacy groups say the actual number is likely much higher, and want action to address obstacles to reporting and prosecuting hate crimes. In 2016, the Legislature passed an increased penalty for felony assault motivated by bias. However, as of Oct. 21, the enhanced charge had been filed fewer than two dozen times statewide, according to data from the Minnesota court system.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MinnPost

How Moriarty won the race for Hennepin County Attorney

Mary Moriarty won the race to be the next Hennepin County Attorney Tuesday night, roundly defeating Martha Holton Dimick by nearly 16 percentage points, a feat accomplished by winning Minneapolis and most suburban cities in the county. That Moriarty, the progressive favorite, outperformed expectations in some of the less lefty...
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
MinnPost

Richfield moratorium illustrates the pickle cities are in when it comes to regulating THC

The most surprising outcome from Minnesota’s 2022 Minnesota legislative session was the (some say accidental) legalization of certain tetroahydrocannabionol (THC) edibles, a.k.a. pot gummies. As reported here by Peter Callaghan the policy originally intended to clarify rules around “Delta 8” – a milder, legal cannabis compound – but ended up legalizing the sale of a wider range of THC products.
RICHFIELD, MN
MinnPost

Businesses can increase voter participation

Here’s a political reality – despite the fact the Minnesota frequently leads the nation in voter turnout, far too many people still don’t vote. We believe that businesses can play a powerful role in encouraging everyone to make their voice heard this election year. Minnesota businesses, like Target, have shown how companies can increase voter participation in a nonpartisan way.
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

MinnPost

