You can name the plows in Northern Kentucky
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is launching its first-ever “Name the Plow” program, offering Kentuckians a chance to name one of 14 snow trucks in the state.
fox56news.com
Gov. Beshear said 13 Perry County families are among the first approved for a buyback. FEMA buying property following eastern Kentucky floods. Gov. Beshear said 13 Perry County families are among the first approved for a buyback. Julie Jensen with Cakes By Julie. Out & About with DeAnn Stephens. Morning...
thelevisalazer.com
Kentucky Power helps families in need with bills this winter through energy assistance programs. ASHLAND, Ky., November 17, 2022 – Kentucky Power-funded home energy assistance programs provide financial aid to families in need of help with wintertime electric bills. Applications for HEART, Home Energy Assistance in Reduced Temperatures (HEART), are now being accepted by Community Action groups, which administer these programs through their regional agencies. Applications for THAW, Temporary Heating Assistance in Winter, will be accepted starting January 9.
KFVS12
Gov. Beshear gives Team Kentucky update
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear updated Kentuckians through a Team Kentucky update on November 17. Beshear included updates on Kentucky National Guard members returning home; economic development progress; executive orders regarding medical cannabis; disaster recovery and rebuilding efforts in Eastern Kentucky; wildfires; public health; and shopping local this Christmas season. He also named both the Bourbon County High School Marching Band and journalist Deborah Yetter this week’s Team Kentucky All-Stars.
fox56news.com
Kentucky weather tomorrow: Some snowflakes Wednesday, winterlike feel settles in
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — After an ugly weather day across the area, we’ll see another weak disturbance slide through the region Wednesday while bringing more chances for some flakes to fly. Tuesday night, areas of drizzle linger at times with cold temperatures in the low to mid-30s....
wevv.com
Heating equipment such as space heaters are the second leading cause of home fires according to the National Fire Protection Association. Officials warn about the dangers of space heaters ahead of the winter season. Heating equipment such as space heaters are the second leading cause of home fires according to...
WLKY.com
KENTUCKY — Nearly four months after the devastating floods in eastern Kentucky, FEMA is getting ready to leave town. The seven in-person FEMA recovery centers will close next Tuesday, two days before Thanksgiving. Right now, more than 2,000 homeowners and renters are not eligible for help because they aren't...
wevv.com
Humbug! High gas taxes to persist in Indiana through December
Hoosiers hoping for a holiday miracle to reduce the taxes they pay when they pull their internal combustion sleigh up to the gas pump in December clearly didn't get their message through to Santa Claus. The Indiana Department of Revenue announced Friday the applied 7% sales tax on gasoline purchases...
spectrumnews1.com
Flood survivor explains finding a safe, warm place to stay after flooding hasn't been easy
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. — Many families that lost everything in July’s flooding in eastern Kentucky remain in temporary housing as they work to rebuild. Wesley Godsey, who’s lived in Perry County all his life, wants those outside of eastern Kentucky to know how hard it is for many to find temporary housing that’s safe and secure.
wevv.com
Thanksgiving travel expected to be busiest since 2005
It's not just the stomachs that will be stuffed this Thanksgiving. The highways also will be clogged with drivers as Thanksgiving travel returns to pre-pandemic levels. AAA is predicting that 54.6 million Americans will travel more than 50 miles from home this Thanksgiving, mostly by car, in the busiest year for Thanksgiving travel since 2005.
15 Fascinating Destinations To See Christmas Lights in Kentucky & Indiana
If you are a fan of Christmas lights we've mapped out 15 fascinating destinations in Kentucky and Indiana that you do not want to miss and they're within driving distance!. Take the family to enjoy over 700,000 lights and more than 50 displays as you drive through Panther Creek Park, 5160 Wayne Bridge Road, for the annual outdoor family-lighted holiday displays. The lights will be on display from November 27-January 2.
WKYT 27
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Tracking Snow Showers and Cold Temps
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Snow showers and flurries are flying across Kentucky as a weak system zips through the Ohio Valley. This continues to be part of a very cold and wintry pattern across the country. Those snow showers and flurries out there this afternoon can put down some hit...
How has Kentucky improved school bus safety?
Kentucky tightened school bus safety laws after a deadly crash in Carroll County in 1988.
wdrb.com
Kentucky and Indiana police are collecting license plate data. Some have no policies for it.
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- In certain parts of this Hardin County city, police are working to install 20 cameras that will record every car in view. Officers will have access to photos showing not only vehicles' license plates, but unique details like roof racks and stickers and and how often a car passes by.
kyweathercenter.com
Tracking Some Ugly and Wintry Weather
Good Tuesday, everyone. Another messy system is rolling across the Ohio Valley today and it’s bringing rain and a little wintry stuff to Kentucky. Once this moves away, snow showers and frigid temps take center stage for the rest of the week. Rain rolls in early this morning from...
Rain and Snow Moving into West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio
(WOWK) — Cold northerly winds gave us a cold weekend in the Mountain State, and colder temperatures will be sticking around for next week. Storm Tacker 13 Meteorologists say the colder weather and below freezing low temperatures means we could see some more snow flurries with the next system. Our predictor shows the next system […]
wkyufm.org
High electricity bill? Kentucky utility regulators are looking into that
Among the fees tacked onto your monthly electricity bill, there’s a little-understood charge that allows utilities to automatically pass on the costs they pay for fuels like coal and natural gas. When prices for natural gas spike, as they have over the last two years, utilities pass those costs...
wdrb.com
'Empty the Shelters Holiday Hope' event planned at 10 Kentucky animal shelters Dec. 1-11
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- If you're looking to add to your family this holiday season, how about adopting a pet in need?. The Bissell Pet Foundation is hosting its "Empty the Shelters Holiday Hope" adoption event Dec. 1 to 11, 2022. The nationwide event will include reduced adoption fees to help get homeless pets into loving homes.
wevv.com
Energy assistance available to low-income families
If you are struggling with your energy bill this winter, the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP, is available to help if you qualify. "Individuals that are at or below 130% of the federal poverty guidelines can visit one of our offices. They need to bring with them there bill, and it doesn't have to be past due or disconnect - it can be a current bill," said Robyn Mattingly of Audubon Area Community Services.
14news.com
Daviess Co. among 10 other Kentucky counties chosen for behavioral pilot program
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A new behavioral pilot program is coming to select Kentucky counties. Officials from the Administrative Office of the Courts and Department for Behavioral Health announced the program this week. Daviess County is one of 11 counties that were selected to participate in the program. The...
