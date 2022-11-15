Read full article on original website
mageenews.com
Hattiesburg Concert Association Named Top Nonprofit for 2022
Hattiesburg Concert Association Named Top Nonprofit for 2022. The Hattiesburg Concert Association(HCA), presenter of FestivalSouth and the Meistersingers, has been named...
mageenews.com
Partnership Helps Smooth Pathway for Co-Lin Students to USM Honors College
Partnership Helps Smooth Pathway for Co-Lin Students to USM Honors College. The University of Southern Mississippi (USM) and Copiah-Lincoln Community College...
mageenews.com
Magee Elementary School Garden Yields Big Crops
From seedlings to colossal crops, the Magee Elementary School Garden yielded a grand harvest during its second year of existence. Maintained...
mageenews.com
Co-Lin Wesson Campus Commercial Truck Driving class completes; upcoming dates set
Co-Lin Wesson Campus Commercial Truck Driving class completes; upcoming dates set. WESSON- Copiah-Lincoln Community College Workforce Education Department facilitated Commercial Truck...
mageenews.com
SCSD Presents Innovative Teacher Award
Simpson County School District recently celebrated six teachers for receiving the inaugural Innovative Teacher Award during its School Board Meeting on Nov. 10.
Hernando Desoto and neglected part of Mississippi past to be highlighted in history program
A USM professor will shine a light on an often neglected part of Mississippi history during the November meeting of the Natchez Hostorical Society. Max Grivno, faculty member of the University of Southern Mississippi, Hattiesburg, will talk about Spanish explorer Hernando De Soto. Grivno’s presentation is titled, “Hernando De Soto...
mageenews.com
CO-LIN CROWNS MOST BEAUTIFUL
Vivian McRee of Wesson (center) was recently crowned Copiah-Lincoln Community College's 2022-2023 Most Beautiful at the annual Trillium Beauty Pageant held on the college's Wesson Campus. McRee is a freshman on the Wesson Campus majoring in Biology. She serves as Vice President of the Alpha Omega Science Club, is a Co-Lin Cheerleader, and is a member of the Baptist Student Union and Phi Theta Kappa. She is the daughter of Jon and Johnna McRee.
WLBT
Jackson VA to giveaway 400 turkeys Saturday
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The G. V. (Sonny) Montgomery VA Medical Center and the Humana Mississippi MarketPoint office are hosting a veteran drive-thru food pantry event Saturday. Volunteers are expected to giveaway 400 turkeys during the event. “We have hosted our drive-thru food pantry events every third Saturday for the...
mageenews.com
Eugie Larry Palmer, 84 of Mendenhall, Mississippi
(April 10, 1938 – November 17, 2022) Eugie Larry Palmer, 84 of Mendenhall, Mississippi passed away from his earthly home...
Postal Service job fair to be hosted Nov. 17 for positions in eastern Mississippi
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WKRG) – The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) will host a job fair for position openings in east Mississippi from Bay Springs to Lucedale. The event is scheduled at the Hattiesburg Post Office, 220 S 40th Avenue, on Thursday, November 17 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.. USPS locations hiring include Bay Springs, Beaumont, […]
Baptist invests $35 million for new Madison location
MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – Baptist Memorial Health Care broke ground on a new medical office building in Madison on Tuesday, November 15. According to officials, the 100,000-square-foot medical office building will provide general and specialty medical care to neighbors in Madison County. The $35 million project is expected to be completed in December 2023. “We’re […]
kicks96news.com
Tyson Foods Makes $18M Investment in Walnut Grove
Tyson Foods is pleased to announce an $18 million investment in the Mississippi economy, expanding the company’s hatchery in Walnut Grove, Mississippi. The project is expected to increase the hatchery’s capacity to hold chicks and eggs, specifically contributing to operational efficiency at its nearby Forest and Carthage, Mississippi poultry processing facilities.
WLBT
Blackburn Middle School student attacked by two girls
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A 13-year-old student that attends Blackburn Middle School was attacked Monday while class was in session. Madison Henderson says she’s now afraid to go back to school. “The students didn’t belong in the classroom; they came from somewhere else,” said Marquita Moore, Madison’s mother. “That’s...
mageenews.com
Co-Lin’s Ninth Class of the Certified Clinical Medical Assistant (CCMA) program graduates
Co-Lin's Ninth Class of the Certified Clinical Medical Assistant (CCMA) program graduates. WESSON – Copiah-Lincoln Community College Workforce Education division...
mageenews.com
Angels Have Arrived @ the Library
Salvation Army Angels have arrived at Magee Library. 25 angels are waiting to be picked up! Angel gifts need to be returned unwrapped by December 9th.
beckersasc.com
Ground broken on $35M Mississippi medical office building with 2 eye clinics, surgery centers
Ground has been broken on a $35 million medical office building in Madison, Miss., that will hold offices for Jackson Eye Associates and Mississippi Retina Associates, according to a Nov. 16 report from the Madison County Journal. The facility will be open in December of 2023. Jackson Eye Associates, the...
Top MS Football Recruit Suntarine Perkins of Raleigh Receives All-American Jersey
Top Mississippi football recruit and Ole Miss commit Suntarine Perkins of Raleigh High School received his All-American jersey Tuesday. Perkins is one of four Mississippi student-athletes to make the US Army team this year, which coaches say is the most-ever from the Magnolia State in a single season. The other three are Oxford linebacker Alex […]
WLBT
Grants Ferry Parkway officially opens in Brandon
MORNING BUSINESS REPORT: Parents miss work for kids, home prices could drop, EV least reliable vehicles. More parents have been missing work for sick kids, home prices could drop, and electric vehicles are the least reliable. Here's the Morning Business Report for Nov. 16. Fire at Mountain Brook Village. Updated:...
mageenews.com
Happenings at the Board of Aldermen Meeting 11/15/2022
Lawana Thompson appeared before the board requesting a street light near her house. Mayor Berry is to contact Entergy. Susan Walker...
Grandparent carjacked after dropping student off at Mississippi school
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Jackson Public School District (JPS) said a grandparent was carjacked while dropping a student off at a school. The incident happened just after 8:00 a.m. at Cardozo Middle School on Tuesday, November 15. According to Sherwin Johnson, executive director of Public Engagement at JPS, a suspect reportedly came […]
