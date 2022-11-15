ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Simpson County, MS

Hattiesburg Concert Association Named Top Nonprofit for 2022

Hattiesburg Concert Association Named Top Nonprofit for 2022. The Hattiesburg Concert Association(HCA), presenter of FestivalSouth and the Meistersingers, has been named...
HATTIESBURG, MS
Partnership Helps Smooth Pathway for Co-Lin Students to USM Honors College

Partnership Helps Smooth Pathway for Co-Lin Students to USM Honors College. The University of Southern Mississippi (USM) and Copiah-Lincoln Community College...
HATTIESBURG, MS
Magee Elementary School Garden Yields Big Crops

From seedlings to colossal crops, the Magee Elementary School Garden yielded a grand harvest during its second year of existence. Maintained...
MAGEE, MS
Co-Lin Wesson Campus Commercial Truck Driving class completes; upcoming dates set

Co-Lin Wesson Campus Commercial Truck Driving class completes; upcoming dates set. WESSON- Copiah-Lincoln Community College Workforce Education Department facilitated Commercial Truck...
WESSON, MS
SCSD Presents Innovative Teacher Award

Simpson County School District recently celebrated six teachers for receiving the inaugural Innovative Teacher Award during its School Board Meeting on Nov. 10.
SIMPSON COUNTY, MS
CO-LIN CROWNS MOST BEAUTIFUL

Vivian McRee of Wesson (center) was recently crowned Copiah-Lincoln Community College's 2022-2023 Most Beautiful at the annual Trillium Beauty Pageant held on the college's Wesson Campus. McRee is a freshman on the Wesson Campus majoring in Biology. She serves as Vice President of the Alpha Omega Science Club, is a Co-Lin Cheerleader, and is a member of the Baptist Student Union and Phi Theta Kappa. She is the daughter of Jon and Johnna McRee.
WESSON, MS
Jackson VA to giveaway 400 turkeys Saturday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The G. V. (Sonny) Montgomery VA Medical Center and the Humana Mississippi MarketPoint office are hosting a veteran drive-thru food pantry event Saturday. Volunteers are expected to giveaway 400 turkeys during the event. “We have hosted our drive-thru food pantry events every third Saturday for the...
JACKSON, MS
Eugie Larry Palmer, 84 of Mendenhall, Mississippi

(April 10, 1938 – November 17, 2022) Eugie Larry Palmer, 84 of Mendenhall, Mississippi passed away from his earthly home...
MENDENHALL, MS
Baptist invests $35 million for new Madison location

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – Baptist Memorial Health Care broke ground on a new medical office building in Madison on Tuesday, November 15. According to officials, the 100,000-square-foot medical office building will provide general and specialty medical care to neighbors in Madison County. The $35 million project is expected to be completed in December 2023. “We’re […]
MADISON COUNTY, MS
Tyson Foods Makes $18M Investment in Walnut Grove

Tyson Foods is pleased to announce an $18 million investment in the Mississippi economy, expanding the company’s hatchery in Walnut Grove, Mississippi. The project is expected to increase the hatchery’s capacity to hold chicks and eggs, specifically contributing to operational efficiency at its nearby Forest and Carthage, Mississippi poultry processing facilities.
WALNUT GROVE, MS
Blackburn Middle School student attacked by two girls

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A 13-year-old student that attends Blackburn Middle School was attacked Monday while class was in session. Madison Henderson says she’s now afraid to go back to school. “The students didn’t belong in the classroom; they came from somewhere else,” said Marquita Moore, Madison’s mother. “That’s...
JACKSON, MS
Angels Have Arrived @ the Library

Salvation Army Angels have arrived at Magee Library. 25 angels are waiting to be picked up! Angel gifts need to be returned unwrapped by December 9th.
MAGEE, MS
Grants Ferry Parkway officially opens in Brandon

MORNING BUSINESS REPORT: Parents miss work for kids, home prices could drop, EV least reliable vehicles. More parents have been missing work for sick kids, home prices could drop, and electric vehicles are the least reliable. Here's the Morning Business Report for Nov. 16. Fire at Mountain Brook Village. Updated:...
BRANDON, MS
Happenings at the Board of Aldermen Meeting 11/15/2022

Lawana Thompson appeared before the board requesting a street light near her house. Mayor Berry is to contact Entergy. Susan Walker...
MAGEE, MS
Grandparent carjacked after dropping student off at Mississippi school

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Jackson Public School District (JPS) said a grandparent was carjacked while dropping a student off at a school. The incident happened just after 8:00 a.m. at Cardozo Middle School on Tuesday, November 15. According to Sherwin Johnson, executive director of Public Engagement at JPS, a suspect reportedly came […]
JACKSON, MS

