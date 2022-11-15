Read full article on original website
Council Given Radium Reduction Project Update, Selects Randy Batten as Interim Police Chief
NOTE - This article has been updated and edited. Mayor Groves opened Tuesday’s Brady City Council meeting at 6PM. Following the approval of the minutes from the November 1 meeting by Council, Public Works Director Steven Miller gave an update to Council in regard to the status of the radium reduction project. Keith Kindle and Josh Berryhill from Enprotec/Hibbs and Todd were present and also spoke concerning certain delays incurred over the past year as a result of COVID-19. Approval has been from the FAA for the new water tower at the airport; city staff is now waiting for the contractor to mobilize in the spring of 2023.
Special Weather Statement Issued by National Weather Service
The National Weather Service has issued a Special Weather Statement that will be in effect for Brady and the surrounding area until 9PM. A light mix of rain and snow is possible late Friday night through at least midday Saturday. Precipitation should start off as rain showers across the Concho Valley and southward to the Interstate 10 corridor by Friday evening. After midnight, light snow and sleet may start to mix in, with freezing rain possible by Saturday morning. Regardless of precipitation type, accumulation will be light, and will occur mainly on vegetation and elevated surfaces. Please use caution if you are driving on bridges and overpasses on Saturday morning.
Dorthy Rice, 96
Dorthy Johanson Rice, age 96 of Brady, was called onto heaven on November 12, 2022. Born on January 25, 1926, Dorthy was the youngest child of Henry and Annie Marie (Johnson) Johanson. She was the last descendant of the full blood Swede Johanson family of East Sweden. Her beloved siblings were brothers Charles, Thomas, and George Johanson and sisters Helen Bitters and Drusilla Miller.
