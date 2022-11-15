Per Montgomery County: Montgomery County Councilmember Craig Rice selected Malaika Wande from Montgomery Blair High School in Silver Spring as the winner of his Councilmember for a Day V.O.I.C.E.S (Virtual Online Innovative & Civically Engaged Storytelling) challenge. Councilmember Rice, who chairs the Council’s Education and Culture Committee, developed the annual Councilmember for a Day challenge in 2016 to engage youth to write about an issue they care about and connect with local government to enact change. Last year, in partnership with Montgomery County Public Schools, Montgomery College and others, the Council enhanced the challenge to include V.O.I.C.E.S, a free afterschool digital storytelling program for all students in grades 8 through 12. Participants were provided a loaner iPad and mentored by an instructor as they learned to create a short video highlighting an important public policy issue and ways to help address it.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO