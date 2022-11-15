Read full article on original website
wypr.org
Baltimore parents fight to keep their neighborhood elementary school open
Southwest Baltimore parent Krissy Herbet isn’t looking forward to next school year. That’s because the neighborhood elementary school where two of her children attend is slated to close in the coming months. “My children have been at Steuart Hill since we moved to Baltimore City. That's the only...
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore County Public Schools' newest safety manager is former SRO
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Baltimore County Public Schools hired another safety manager to help head off any potential violence. The district is one of a number of Maryland school systems that have noticed an increase in disciplinary problems. District officials said the new hire is evidence of its ongoing commitment to put safety first.
mocoshow.com
Montgomery Blair High School Student Malaika Wande Named “Councilmember for a Day”
Per Montgomery County: Montgomery County Councilmember Craig Rice selected Malaika Wande from Montgomery Blair High School in Silver Spring as the winner of his Councilmember for a Day V.O.I.C.E.S (Virtual Online Innovative & Civically Engaged Storytelling) challenge. Councilmember Rice, who chairs the Council’s Education and Culture Committee, developed the annual Councilmember for a Day challenge in 2016 to engage youth to write about an issue they care about and connect with local government to enact change. Last year, in partnership with Montgomery County Public Schools, Montgomery College and others, the Council enhanced the challenge to include V.O.I.C.E.S, a free afterschool digital storytelling program for all students in grades 8 through 12. Participants were provided a loaner iPad and mentored by an instructor as they learned to create a short video highlighting an important public policy issue and ways to help address it.
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore City Schools CEO earns nearly $445,000 due to perks buried in contract
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City student test scores have dropped to some of the lowest in the country. Meanwhile, the CEO of the school system continues to see her earnings hit new highs. Project Baltimore dug into Dr. Sonja Santelises’s employment contract and found taxpayers are paying her over...
Washington City Paper
There’s ‘An End in Sight’ for the Lengthy Contract Fight Between DCPS and the Teachers’ Union. But Plenty of Bad Blood Remains.
The last time D.C. had an up-to-date contract with its biggest teachers’ union, the Washington Nationals had yet to win a World Series, Lizzo’s first single was still topping the charts, and hardly anyone had ever heard of COVID-19. The two sides have been negotiating ever since, with a resolution to this saga now increasingly likely to stretch into a fourth year of debate.
Hilltop
Howard Student Named Glamour’s College Women Of The Year
Howard University junior Evolone Layne was named one of Glamour Magazine’s College Women of the Year. Layne’s accomplishments in the STEM field led to the honor. The nomination process included submitting a resume, a statement about a social issue she was passionate about and an interview to discuss her application.
wnav.com
Newly Elected Governor Wes Moore's Innauguration Date Set
The inauguration of Governor-Elect Wes Moore and Lt.-Governor-Elect Aruna Miller is set for Wednesday, January 18, in Annapolis, Maryland. The inaugural ball will also be on the same day, following days of other festivities, according to a release from the Moore-Miller team. Earlier this week the team released more information...
coppin.edu
Coppin State University Announces $3.7 Million Federal Grant Award to Support Diverse Educators in Maryland
Coppin State University has received a $3.7 million Teacher Quality Partnership grant from the U.S. Department of Education. The grant will be used to support Coppin’s Pathways to Professions (P2P) initiative over the next five years. The P2P program aims to increase teacher diversity while also boosting student success in high-needs urban and rural schools across Maryland.
Prince George’s County Board of Education approves school rezoning initiative
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (DC News Now) — The Prince George’s County Board of Education unanimously passed a rezoning proposal on Thursday to tackle overcrowding classrooms and issues with older school buildings. The plan includes closing and consolidating some schools in the area like Concord, Pointer Ridge and Rose Valley Elementary school. Many parents are not […]
LOOK: Resource Officer Captures Massive Snake on Maryland High School Campus
A school resource officer has saved the day at one Baltimore high school recently, stepping in to send a slithery non-authorized visitor on its way!. The commotion began Friday afternoon at around 1:45 when the Howard County School Resource Officer, Cliff Macer heard shouting coming from the high school lobby which sat just outside Macer’s office. Soon, however, the shouts turned into frightened screams, which sent Officer Macer running.
Nottingham MD
Maryland State Police Superintendent Colonel Jerry Jones to retire, Lt. Colonel Roland Butler named Acting Superintendent
ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan on Wednesday announced that Maryland State Police Superintendent Colonel Woodrow W. “Jerry” Jones, III, has notified him of his intent to retire at the end of the year after 35 years in law enforcement. The governor has named Lt. Colonel Roland L. Butler, Jr. to serve as acting superintendent.
WJLA
DC warming shelter for men draws community concern for kids
WASHINGTON (7News) — As the District opens warming centers, one community is worried their recreation center could become a shelter. “The only thing I know at this point is that this shelter is supposed to be for 70-men. And I heard it is going to be open for an extended period of time because it is hypothermia season. So my understanding is they will be allowed to stay here throughout the day,” Ward 6 ANC Rhonda Hamilton, shared her frustration with other community leaders.
Nottingham MD
Major Cities Chiefs Association ranks Baltimore County number 1 in homicide reduction
TOWSON, MD—The Major Cities Chiefs Association recently released its 2022 third quarter crime survey results. MCCA is a collaboration of the 79 largest law enforcement agencies in the United States and Canada. The survey highlights the work of the Baltimore County Police Department, in collaboration with community partners, in...
Lawmakers In Maryland Condemn New Anti-Semitic Graffiti Found Painted In The Region
Some of the top elected officials in Maryland are speaking out after new anti-Semitic graffiti was found spray-painted in a popular area park. For the second time in nearly as many months, anti-Semitic graffiti was found spray-painted along the Bethesda Trolley Trail in the Wildwood neighborhood. County Executive Marc Elrich...
Wbaltv.com
Meeting in Baltimore, US Catholic bishops to pivot on anti-abortion messaging, efforts
Baltimore's archbishop took center stage Tuesday during several key developments on the first day of the annual fall assembly of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops. The agenda includes American politics and domestic policy -- and their reach can influence elections and grassroots activism. Church leaders are meeting for the first time since the so-called Dobbs decision overturning Roe v. Wade.
Young Doctors Demonstrate Outside D.C.’s Children’s National Amidst Surge In Respiratory Viruses
Off-shift resident physicians and fellows from Children’s National Hospital demonstrated last night, saying they’re overworked, underpaid, and stretched thin amidst staff shortages. Despite the pouring rain, almost 40 physicians gathered across the street from the hospital’s entrance in what they say is a show of solidarity in their fight for a fair contract. Physicians from Howard University Hospital and St. Elizabeths Hospital joined them at the demonstration. In recent weeks, the hospital has been pushed to maximum capacity as respiratory viruses in the area surge.
Wbaltv.com
Raising Cane's moves forward with plans for 3 greater Baltimore locations
Raising Cane's is moving forward with plans to open three restaurants in greater Baltimore over the coming months as the popular restaurant chain makes its entrance into the region. The Baton Rouge, Louisiana-based company said Monday it plans to open its first area location in a 3,900-square-foot space at Towson...
Marylanders prepare for influx of cannabis smokers following marijuana legalization
BALTIMORE -- Change is in the air, and some Marylanders don't care if it stinks.Nearly a week after Maryland voted to legalize recreational marijuana the focus of state residents is shifting to the smell of cannabis.Some people say the smell is ubiquitous in Baltimore.Other people have a problem with it.The debate over the social aspect of lighting up in public has been thrust back into the spotlight after Maryland voted 2 to 1 to legalize recreational cannabis—a move set to go into effect for people 21 and older in July 2023.Bruce Barcott, a senior editor at Leafly, says cannabis policy...
WTOP
A week after Election Day, county exec races in Frederick, Anne Arundel Co. still up in the air
A week after Election Day, the outcome of two closely-watched county executive races in Maryland remain up in the air. In both Frederick County and Anne Arundel County, Republican candidates have the lead over their Democratic opponents — but the margins are shrinking as thousands of mail-in ballots are tallied.
washingtoninformer.com
An Update on Mayor Bowser’s Strikeforce on Black Homeownership
D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser has been reelected to serve a third term. She’s the first to match the record three terms “Mayor for Life” Marion Barry won when he led the District. Since first taking office, Bowser’s commitment to ensuring Black homeowners that they can stay...
