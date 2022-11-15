Read full article on original website
WVNews
Falcon tradition inspires passion in World Cup host Qatar
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Qatar has become a focal point for soccer since winning the right to host the World Cup. But another sport is flying high in the historic center of the capital, Doha, as over a million foreign fans flock to the tiny emirate: Falconry. At the...
WVNews
Infantino says double standard behind World Cup critics
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — FIFA president Gianni Infantino targeted European critics of World Cup host Qatar on Saturday and suggested a moral double standard in his home continent. Infantino listed Europe's problems on the eve of Qatar kicking off its home tournament that has been dogged for years by criticism of the emirate’s record on human rights and treatment of migrant workers who built stadiums and infrastructure.
WVNews
Canada enters 1st World Cup in 36 years plagued by injuries
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Canada coach John Herdman spoke of the thrill that striker Alphonso Davies felt arriving this week in Doha — Canada's first appearance in the World Cup in 36 years. “He's really excited," Herdman said Saturday with Canada opening next week against Belgium. "Who wouldn’t...
WVNews
Qatar coach: Team must shut out 'noise' in World Cup opener
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Qatar coach Felix Sanchez says criticism of the World Cup host will not be allowed to destabilize his team. Qatar kicks off the tournament against Ecuador on Sunday with the eyes of the world on the emirate, which has faced criticism for its human rights record, including its treatment of migrant workers and the LGBTQ community.
WVNews
Italian referee Orsato picked to officiate World Cup opener
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Italian referee Daniele Orsato was chosen Friday to handle the opening game of the World Cup. FIFA picked Orsato for Sunday's match between host Qatar and Ecuador, describing him as “one of Europe’s most experienced referees.” He turns 47 on Wednesday.
WVNews
Saka ready to thrive at World Cup after racist attacks
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Bukayo Saka has put the racist abuse he experienced at last year's European Championship behind him, England teammate Aaron Ramsdale said Friday. The Arsenal forward was targeted on social media after missing a penalty in the shootout loss to Italy in the Euro 2020 final. Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho were also subjected to attacks.
WVNews
Germany goalkeeper Neuer to defy FIFA on captains' armbands
MADINAT ASH SHAMAL, Qatar (AP) — Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer is set to defy FIFA’s campaign for captains to wear only official armbands with selected slogans at World Cup games. “Yes,” the veteran goalkeeper said when asked at the Germany training camp about overriding a new FIFA project...
WVNews
Asia-Pacific leaders condemn war, renew calls for open trade
BANGKOK (AP) — Leaders from around the Asia-Pacific called for an end to Russia’s war on Ukraine and pledged to steer the region’s economies toward sustainable growth as they wrapped up summit meetings Saturday. Host Thailand garnered a diplomatic coup in managing to bridge divisions among the...
WVNews
UK PM Sunak on surprise trip to Ukraine, meets Zelenskyy
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak paid an unannounced visit Saturday to Ukraine's snow-blanketed war-time capital for talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who described the two countries as “the strongest of allies.”. Zelenskyy posted a video of the meeting in Kyiv and said “we...
WVNews
Palestinian leader quietly in Qatar for World Cup opening
RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas arrived in Doha on Saturday to attend the World Cup opening ceremony, Qatar’s news agency reported, in a visit unannounced by the Palestinians. Wafa, the official Palestinian news agency, with a highlighted section dedicated to covering the daily activities...
WVNews
Analysis: Have China and India shifted stance on Russia war?
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — China and India, after months of refusing to condemn Russia’s war in Ukraine, did not stand in the way of the release this week of a statement by the world’s leading economies that strongly criticizes Moscow. Could this, at last, signal a...
WVNews
UN climate talks drag into extra time with scant progress
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — United Nations climate talks ran into extra time on Saturday with little sign of a breakthrough, as negotiations remain hung up on key issues including funds for the loss and damage suffered by poorer vulnerable countries hit by extreme weather. Officials from country delegations...
WVNews
Despair, lack of progress at climate talks, yet hope blooms
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — It’s a desert, where little grows. It’s a climate conference, where water is scarce inside buildings and out, lines are long, tempers are short, meetings go late and above all progress comes in one-drop drips. Yet hope springs forth in the strangest...
