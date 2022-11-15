Read full article on original website
Albert Jackson
3d ago
he is a good boy, he was just having a bad day..he just need therapy, growing up he was such a sweet boy, he is not like those animals out there
robert haber
4d ago
Again with head and neck tattoos. Speaks volumes.
mycbs4.com
Woman hit by car dies after attempting to cross State Road 20
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — A pedestrian walking across State Road 20 west of Webster Street in Interlachen died Friday after being hit by a sedan traveling eastbound, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The 82-year-old driver of the sedan was traveling on the outside lane at 4:14 p.m. when...
villages-news.com
Golf cart driver transported from scene of crash near Freedom Pointe
A golf cart driver was transported from the scene of a crash Friday afternoon near Freedom Pointe. The Atomic golf cart struck a light pole at about 3 p.m. at the intersection of El Camino Real and Buenos Aires Boulevard. The Villages Public Safety Department removed the driver from the...
fox35orlando.com
Driver arrested hours after hitting, killing Florida teen waiting for school bus
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - The driver involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed a 14-year-old Lake County teen was arrested just hours following the incident. Florida Highway Patrol said they arrested 57-year-old Enrique Ramirez Thursday on charges of leaving the scene involving death. The teen was killed after being hit...
villages-news.com
Wildwood police arrest woman after alleged attack on live-in man friend
Wildwood police arrested a woman after an alleged attack on her live-in man friend. Amanda Byram, 44, was arrested Wednesday afternoon at her home in the 800 block of Ridge Avenue after she became “irate” and punched her boyfriend “approximately six times on the left side of his face,” according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. Prior to that, she had texted him photos of damage to his television and a hole in the wall of the home.
fox13news.com
Woman caught on video stealing puppy from Lakeland store, investigators say
LAKELAND, Fla. - Investigators are searching for a woman who was seen stealing a Dachshund puppy from "All About Puppies" in Lakeland. The woman, who has not been identified, was caught on the store's surveillance video stealing the puppy on October 13 at around 2:45 p.m., the Lakeland Police Department said.
ocala-news.com
Dunnellon woman arrested after relative accuses her of stealing lawn mower
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 36-year-old Dunnellon woman after she was accused of stealing a relative’s riding lawn mower. On Thursday, an MCSO deputy responded to a residence in the 9900 block of SW 202nd Circle in Dunnellon in reference to a possible theft incident. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with Michaele Erin-Isom Tidd who was inside a vehicle near the property.
leesburg-news.com
Driver tracked down after fleeing scene of crash that left 14-year-old dead
A driver has been tracked down after fleeing the scene of a crash that left a 14-year-old dead Thursday morning in Lake County. The teen had been walking in the vicinity of County Road 455 at Willow Pines Lane near Clermont at about 6:30 a.m. when he stepped into the path of a 2007 Pontiac G6, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. He was knocked onto the southbound lane of County Road 455.
click orlando
‘Thoughts about killing:’ Kissimmee boy, 17, fatally stabbed teen girl going to school, police say
KISSIMMEE, Fla. – A 17-year-old boy who had been thinking about killing someone was arrested after fatally stabbing a 16-year-old girl leaving her Kissimmee apartment for school Thursday, police said. Anas Muhammad was arrested on a charge of murder in the death of Paola Pagan, who was found Thursday...
WESH
Officials: 14-year-old boy waiting for school bus dies in Lake County hit-and-run
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol said a teenager was killed in a hit-and-run crash Thursday. According to the highway patrol, on Thursday morning, a 14-year-old boy was struck by a vehicle. "I'm calling today with a message no principal ever wants to deliver," Linda Shepherd-Miller said. That's...
Orange County mother believes group of ATV, dirt bike riders ran over her son
ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orange County mother believes a group of ATV and dirt bike riders are responsible for running over her son. Nykowanna Sloan said her 21-year-old son was walking down Apopka-Vineland Road over Halloween weekend when he was hit. He was just released from the hospital on...
villages-news.com
Spruce Creek South man arrested at Wawa after alleged attack over $10
A Spruce Creek South man was arrested at a local Wawa gas station and convenience store after an alleged confrontation over $10. A man who said he had been struck in the face by 37-year-old James Lee Stiger met with Sumter County sheriff’s deputies at 7:15 p.m. Monday at UF Health-The Villages Hospital. The man had suffered a laceration on his lower and upper lips, according to the arrest report.
WCJB
Marion County Sheriff’s deputies investigate after teen shot in Silver Springs Shores
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A teenager was rushed to the hospital in Marion County after a shooting on Wednesday night. Marion County Sheriff’s Office is not releasing much information on the shooting. Deputies did confirm the shooting happened on Pine Pass Lane around 10 p.m. The teenager was taken...
WESH
2 arrested in Orlando homicide investigation
ORLANDO, Fla. — Two people are under arrest Thursday in connection with a murder last month in Orlando. Twenty-four-year-old Kelonshay Watson and a 17-year-old are charged with first-degree murder in the death of Sean Ruben Acosta. WESH 2 will not name the teen because of their age. Police said...
Florida teen arrested after 16-year-old girl stabbed to death
Police said the 17-year-old confessed to stabbing Pagan and showed them evidence.
click orlando
Man found dead on shoulder of road in Orange County
ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was found dead on the shoulder of an Orange County road early Wednesday morning, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said a passerby saw the man on the grass shoulder of South Westmoreland Drive — just north of 34th Street near Pineloch Elementary School — around 7:16 a.m.
Florida police officer arrested on DUI charge
An Apopoka police officer has been placed on leave after being arrested on a DUI charge in Orlando.
pasconewsonline.com
PORT RICHEY: Police say cocaine found inside man during body cavity search
PORT RICHEY, FLa.- Officers from the city of Port Richey arrested a man that was operating a vehicle without a valid driver's license in trafficking in Fentanyl. According to officers, they observed 26-year-old Ethan Ely operating and abandoning a motor vehicle at the Circle K located at 8011 U.S. Highway 19. Upon making contact with Ely, it was confirmed that he did not possess a valid driver license.
alachuachronicle.com
Woman arrested for stealing car because her car was almost out of gas
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Shayna Lacie Prescott, 23, was arrested early this morning and charged with grand theft of an automobile after allegedly stealing the car of her friend’s roommate because her car was almost out of gas. The victim told a Gainesville Police Department Officer that Prescott was...
WCJB
Parents outraged after two teens accused of sodomizing another boy return to school
WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) -Marion County Sheriff’s deputies reported that the students involved in violating another boy, attend Williston Middle-High school but the incident actually happened in Marion county. According to several parents, two eighth graders sodomized a sixth-grade boy with a pipe, recorded it, and posted the video on...
Citrus County Chronicle
Homosassa man tries destroying evidence in front of deputy before arrest
After being pulled over for driving a dirt bike down West Grover Cleveland Boulevard without a vehicle tag, a Homosassa man tried emptying a syringe filled with Methamphetamine onto the ground as he walked to the deputy’s patrol car. The deputy was patrolling Friday, Nov. 11, when he saw...
