ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildwood, FL

Comments / 19

Albert Jackson
3d ago

he is a good boy, he was just having a bad day..he just need therapy, growing up he was such a sweet boy, he is not like those animals out there

Reply
5
robert haber
4d ago

Again with head and neck tattoos. Speaks volumes.

Reply
11
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mycbs4.com

Woman hit by car dies after attempting to cross State Road 20

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — A pedestrian walking across State Road 20 west of Webster Street in Interlachen died Friday after being hit by a sedan traveling eastbound, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The 82-year-old driver of the sedan was traveling on the outside lane at 4:14 p.m. when...
INTERLACHEN, FL
villages-news.com

Wildwood police arrest woman after alleged attack on live-in man friend

Wildwood police arrested a woman after an alleged attack on her live-in man friend. Amanda Byram, 44, was arrested Wednesday afternoon at her home in the 800 block of Ridge Avenue after she became “irate” and punched her boyfriend “approximately six times on the left side of his face,” according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. Prior to that, she had texted him photos of damage to his television and a hole in the wall of the home.
WILDWOOD, FL
ocala-news.com

Dunnellon woman arrested after relative accuses her of stealing lawn mower

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 36-year-old Dunnellon woman after she was accused of stealing a relative’s riding lawn mower. On Thursday, an MCSO deputy responded to a residence in the 9900 block of SW 202nd Circle in Dunnellon in reference to a possible theft incident. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with Michaele Erin-Isom Tidd who was inside a vehicle near the property.
DUNNELLON, FL
leesburg-news.com

Driver tracked down after fleeing scene of crash that left 14-year-old dead

A driver has been tracked down after fleeing the scene of a crash that left a 14-year-old dead Thursday morning in Lake County. The teen had been walking in the vicinity of County Road 455 at Willow Pines Lane near Clermont at about 6:30 a.m. when he stepped into the path of a 2007 Pontiac G6, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. He was knocked onto the southbound lane of County Road 455.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Spruce Creek South man arrested at Wawa after alleged attack over $10

A Spruce Creek South man was arrested at a local Wawa gas station and convenience store after an alleged confrontation over $10. A man who said he had been struck in the face by 37-year-old James Lee Stiger met with Sumter County sheriff’s deputies at 7:15 p.m. Monday at UF Health-The Villages Hospital. The man had suffered a laceration on his lower and upper lips, according to the arrest report.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
WESH

2 arrested in Orlando homicide investigation

ORLANDO, Fla. — Two people are under arrest Thursday in connection with a murder last month in Orlando. Twenty-four-year-old Kelonshay Watson and a 17-year-old are charged with first-degree murder in the death of Sean Ruben Acosta. WESH 2 will not name the teen because of their age. Police said...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Man found dead on shoulder of road in Orange County

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was found dead on the shoulder of an Orange County road early Wednesday morning, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said a passerby saw the man on the grass shoulder of South Westmoreland Drive — just north of 34th Street near Pineloch Elementary School — around 7:16 a.m.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
pasconewsonline.com

PORT RICHEY: Police say cocaine found inside man during body cavity search

PORT RICHEY, FLa.- Officers from the city of Port Richey arrested a man that was operating a vehicle without a valid driver's license in trafficking in Fentanyl. According to officers, they observed 26-year-old Ethan Ely operating and abandoning a motor vehicle at the Circle K located at 8011 U.S. Highway 19. Upon making contact with Ely, it was confirmed that he did not possess a valid driver license.
PORT RICHEY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Woman arrested for stealing car because her car was almost out of gas

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Shayna Lacie Prescott, 23, was arrested early this morning and charged with grand theft of an automobile after allegedly stealing the car of her friend’s roommate because her car was almost out of gas. The victim told a Gainesville Police Department Officer that Prescott was...
GAINESVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy