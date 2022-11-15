Wildwood police arrested a woman after an alleged attack on her live-in man friend. Amanda Byram, 44, was arrested Wednesday afternoon at her home in the 800 block of Ridge Avenue after she became “irate” and punched her boyfriend “approximately six times on the left side of his face,” according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. Prior to that, she had texted him photos of damage to his television and a hole in the wall of the home.

