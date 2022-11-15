ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vacaville, CA

2 killed including juvenile in Solano County crash, officials say

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — Two people, including a juvenile, died in a crash Friday evening, the Solano County Sheriff's Office said. The three-vehicle crash happened along the 4400 block of Suisun Valley Road between Rockville and Ledgewood roads, the sheriff's office said. Nearby roads are closed while officers are on the scene.
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
California law enforcement agencies prepare for increased crime during the holiday season

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol is preparing for any possible organized retail theft as the 2022 holiday shopping season has begun. The agency's Organized Retail Crime Task Force will be “increasing their presence at shopping centers throughout the state and working with local law enforcement agencies to make arrests and heighten visibility,” according to the California governor’s office.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Fate of Sacramento homeless encampment in doubt after hearing

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The fate of an encampment for unhoused and homeless individuals, dubbed as "Camp Resolution," is in doubt following a contentious Sacramento City Council meeting Tuesday. The site, located at the northwest corner of Arden-Garden and Colfax streets, was initially included in the city's homeless siting plan...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Napa winery still rebuilding from fire as governor reaffirms wildfire prevention goals

NAPA, Calif. — For more than 45 years, Signorello Estate has been a Napa Valley staple, but that almost ended five years ago when a wildfire almost completely tore it down. Signorello's Sales Director John Mangano said the 2017 Atlas Fire, which burned more than 51,000 acres in Napa County, destroyed the tasting room and ruined most of the crop. He described the night the fire burned through the area as windy.
NAPA, CA
TikTok trend teaching teens how to steal certain cars makes way to Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A new TikTok trend is teaching young people how to easily steal certain cars — no hot-wiring required. If you own or rent a Kia or Hyundai vehicle with a steel key and a turn-to-start ignition system, your car may be more vulnerable. In the challenge, thieves break plastic parts surrounding the ignition and use a flash drive or USB cord as a key.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Here’s a first look at what the Sacramento Zoo in Elk Grove could look like

ELK GROVE, Calif. — More than a year after entering into anexclusive negotiating contract agreement, the Sacramento Zoological Society and city of Elk Grove on Wednesday released conceptual drawings for the new Sacramento Zoo. Several drawings were released, showing a more "modern" zoo that immerses guests within the animals’...
ELK GROVE, CA
Preparing for Thanksgiving travel at the Sacramento airport

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — In the days leading up to and following Thanksgiving this year, the Sacramento International Airport expects to see as many or more travelers as it did before the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. "We also are noticing this year, people are extending their trips a little bit....
SACRAMENTO, CA
Sacramento International Airport is named the best midsized airport in US

Sacramento International Airport has scored bragging rights as the best midsized airport in the country. The Wall Street Journal ranked SMF as No. 1 for how the airport stacks up across 19 categories, saying the airport also attained its highest score overall. Sacramento International Airport notched high marks for reliability,...
SACRAMENTO, CA

