Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
First impressions are the deciding factor when it comes to dating, study saysRickyDavis, CA
Aquarian Era Is More Than A New Age Shop, It’s Hope For The East BayVince MartellacciConcord, CA
Partial Remains of Alexis Gabe Found in CaliforniaAMY KAPLANOakley, CA
The Most Haunted Town In California Might Surprise YouVince MartellacciClayton, CA
Private pilot describes 8-foot-long disc UFO cruising under 300 feetRoger MarshDavis, CA
Related
KCRA.com
Hells Angels member wanted in connection to May homicide, San Joaquin sheriff says
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — A known member of the Hells Angels is wanted in connection for homicide after a bar brawl in May, the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office said on Thursday. Officials said in the early hours of May 1, Steven Buchan Jr., 45, was severely beaten...
KCRA.com
2 killed including juvenile in Solano County crash, officials say
FAIRFIELD, Calif. — Two people, including a juvenile, died in a crash Friday evening, the Solano County Sheriff's Office said. The three-vehicle crash happened along the 4400 block of Suisun Valley Road between Rockville and Ledgewood roads, the sheriff's office said. Nearby roads are closed while officers are on the scene.
KCRA.com
Explosion rocks Sacramento neighborhood, police say 'small device' detonated at Z'berg Park
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — For people who live near Sacramento’s Z'berg Park, a Thursday night explosion was nearly impossible to miss. “All of a sudden, we just heard this loud bang. It kind of startled all of us,” said William Brannigan, who heard the explosion and lives nearby.
KCRA.com
Student arrested for stabbing another student in the hand, Sacramento police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A student was arrested Tuesday morning after police said they stabbed another student in the hand with scissors. (Video above: Top stories for Nov. 16) The incident happened around 10 a.m. in the 2300 block of 34th Street. Police said one student stabbed another in the...
KCRA.com
California law enforcement agencies prepare for increased crime during the holiday season
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol is preparing for any possible organized retail theft as the 2022 holiday shopping season has begun. The agency's Organized Retail Crime Task Force will be “increasing their presence at shopping centers throughout the state and working with local law enforcement agencies to make arrests and heighten visibility,” according to the California governor’s office.
KCRA.com
Four injured, including toddler in big rig rollover crash in Sacramento County, authorities say
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — One person is in critical condition and three others were injured, including a toddler, in a rollover crash involving a big rig in Sacramento County on Thursday, authorities said. The crash happened near the intersection of Prarie City Road and White Rock Road, the Sacramento...
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: AirDrop threat at Yuba City school, Newsom promises wildfire resources, first look at new Sacramento Zoo
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
KCRA.com
Fate of Sacramento homeless encampment in doubt after hearing
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The fate of an encampment for unhoused and homeless individuals, dubbed as "Camp Resolution," is in doubt following a contentious Sacramento City Council meeting Tuesday. The site, located at the northwest corner of Arden-Garden and Colfax streets, was initially included in the city's homeless siting plan...
KCRA.com
KCRA Weekend Roundup: Things to do in the Sacramento region for Nov. 18-20
From one of the largest Mandarin festivals to holiday displays and musicals to the Causeway Classic, there are a lot of options if you're looking for something to do this weekend in Northern California. But here is what you should know first about the weekend forecast. Here is a look...
KCRA.com
Napa winery still rebuilding from fire as governor reaffirms wildfire prevention goals
NAPA, Calif. — For more than 45 years, Signorello Estate has been a Napa Valley staple, but that almost ended five years ago when a wildfire almost completely tore it down. Signorello's Sales Director John Mangano said the 2017 Atlas Fire, which burned more than 51,000 acres in Napa County, destroyed the tasting room and ruined most of the crop. He described the night the fire burned through the area as windy.
KCRA.com
'Remember to be kind': California service industry asking for patience, respect during holidays
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A group representing service industry workers is trying to drive home an important message over the holidays: Be kind. Workers are asking customers to extend them a bit of patience as shops and restaurants become more crowded throughout the season. The staff at Steamer's Bakery and...
KCRA.com
California's Native American tribes are using cultural burns to help prevent wildfires
Northern California's fire season might be over, but the hard work is just beginning. Fire crews plan on spending the next few months to try and eliminate the fuels responsible for making recent wildfires so fierce. "That’s the effort that Cal Fire is working on now outside of the fire...
KCRA.com
TikTok trend teaching teens how to steal certain cars makes way to Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A new TikTok trend is teaching young people how to easily steal certain cars — no hot-wiring required. If you own or rent a Kia or Hyundai vehicle with a steel key and a turn-to-start ignition system, your car may be more vulnerable. In the challenge, thieves break plastic parts surrounding the ignition and use a flash drive or USB cord as a key.
KCRA.com
San Joaquin County is matching funds into their digital gift card program RadCard
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — San Joaquín County leaders are bringing back theRADCard digital gift card ahead of the holiday season. County officials designated $2 million of American Rescue Plan Act funds to the program. Wednesday's round included $1 million. The RADCard program allows you to load money...
KCRA.com
Gov. Newsom promises to protect wildfire, homelessness resources amid budget problems
NAPA, Calif. — Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday said investments in firefighting, drought response and homelessness initiatives are firm, even as the state faces a projected $25 billion budget deficit. "Our priorities are our priorities," Newsom said at a news conference in Napa. "While we’ve made record investments, I’m...
KCRA.com
'Not a good message': Sacramento-area veterans, active military losing major benefit with McClellan Park BX closing
MCCLELLAN PARK, Calif. — Another setback is impacting Northern California veterans and active duty service members in the former McClellan Air Force Base area as the Army and Air Force Exchange is set to close next week. Even though the McClellan Air Force Base shut down in 2001, the...
KCRA.com
Here’s a first look at what the Sacramento Zoo in Elk Grove could look like
ELK GROVE, Calif. — More than a year after entering into anexclusive negotiating contract agreement, the Sacramento Zoological Society and city of Elk Grove on Wednesday released conceptual drawings for the new Sacramento Zoo. Several drawings were released, showing a more "modern" zoo that immerses guests within the animals’...
KCRA.com
Preparing for Thanksgiving travel at the Sacramento airport
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — In the days leading up to and following Thanksgiving this year, the Sacramento International Airport expects to see as many or more travelers as it did before the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. "We also are noticing this year, people are extending their trips a little bit....
KCRA.com
Scams through popular payment app Zelle rise dramatically, and banks probably won’t help you
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Have you ever used an app on your phone to send money to a friend or family member?. If so, you should be aware that the number of scamming incidents occurring on a popular payment service has risen dramatically in recent years — and the odds of big banks coming to your rescue is slim.
KCRA.com
Sacramento International Airport is named the best midsized airport in US
Sacramento International Airport has scored bragging rights as the best midsized airport in the country. The Wall Street Journal ranked SMF as No. 1 for how the airport stacks up across 19 categories, saying the airport also attained its highest score overall. Sacramento International Airport notched high marks for reliability,...
Comments / 0