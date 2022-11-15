Read full article on original website
fox5atlanta.com
17 arrested, 4 wanted in Spalding County narcotics investigation
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. - The Spalding County Sheriff's Office said a multi-agency investigation led to arrests of 17 people and outstanding warrants for four suspects. Sheriff Darrell Dix said investigators found nearly 11 pounds of methamphetamine, 21 guns, about 250 prescription pills, two pounds of marijuana, 20 ounces of GHB, four cars and $17,096.17 in cash.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Newton County Jail Blotter
The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole for the period of Nov. 9 to Nov. 15:. Stephanie Marie Abercrombie♦ , 44, Cortez Road, Jacksonville, Fla.;...
Officer fires to stop shootout in the middle of DeKalb street, GBI says
Two men wearing ski masks were shooting at each other Monday afternoon in the middle of a south DeKalb County street whe...
8 arrested after human trafficking, gang investigation in metro Atlanta
Eight people, most from metro Atlanta, are in custody after an investigation into human trafficking and gang activity, s...
WEAR
2 Georgia murder suspects arrested in Walton County
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- The Walton County Sheriff's Office says murder suspects wanted by Gwinnett County Police were located and arrested near County Road 283 Thursday night. The sheriff's office says they located one male and one female suspect around County Road 283 and U.S. Highway 98. They say they...
Skeletal remains found in Covington | What we know
NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are working to learn the identity of skeletal remains found in Covington. The remains were found off Henderson Mill Road on Nov. 11 around 5:30 p.m., according to the Newton County Sheriff's Office. They have since been handed over to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
Canton police investigate whether remains found this week related to other cases
Human remains found Thursday in Cherokee County are now being examined by the GBI, the Canton Police Department said....
2 men wanted for armed robbery at DeKalb County apartment, police say
DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody Police are looking for two suspects in connection to an armed robbery at an apartment complex. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On Nov. 2, officers responded to a call at 6800 Peachtree Industrial Blvd. The address shows up as Dunwoody...
WXIA 11 Alive
Two teens arrested, charged with murder in Gwinnett shopping plaza shooting
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Two teenagers were arrested out of state and now face murder charges in the shooting this week at a Gwinnett County shopping plaza that left one boy dead and another girl injured. The Gwinnett County Police Department announced on Friday morning the arrests had been...
fox5atlanta.com
Paulding County man inappropriately touched underage female employee, deputies say
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - Detectives have arrested a Paulding County man accused of inappropriately touching an underage female employee multiple times. Officials say 56-year-old Kenneth DeWayne Wiggins is charged with three counts of misdemeanor sexual battery and one count of felony false imprisonment after his arrest last week. According to...
Monroe Local News
WCSO Alerts: Loganville woman, 21, arrested following vehicle pursuit; property thefts and entering autos
The Walton County Sheriff’s Office reported the following Crime Awareness Community Alerts for the period Thursday, Nov. 10 – Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. ZONE 3. Arrest – 31-year-old Monroe man was arrested for...
fox5atlanta.com
Barking dog leads to gun, drug charges for man in Peachtree City
PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. - A Peachtree City man was arrested on gun and drug charges after a neighbor complained about the welfare of his dog police say was tethered in his backyard on a cold night. Body cam video released by the Peachtree City Police Department shows the dog’s owner...
EMT driving ambulance killed in head-on crash in Forsyth County
An emergency medical technician responding to a call died after being struck head-on by a car Thursday morning in Forsyt...
Metro Atlanta sheriff’s office says inmate’s claims guard raped her are ‘unsubstantiated’
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A lawsuit filed against the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office has been dismissed after the GBI found that it was “unsubstantiated.”. According to the lawsuit filed in July, a female inmate claimed that a deputy had “violently raped” her in October 2020 in a part of the Adult Detention Center that was under construction and did not have active surveillance cameras. She says he then threatened to kill her if she told anyone.
Ambulance collides head on with Mustang, killing EMS driver, critically injuring 1
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — An EMT, who was driving an ambulance, is dead after colliding head-on with the driver of another car while responding to an emergency call in Forsyth County Thursday morning, troopers said. Around 6:51 a.m., a Central EMS ambulance was going to an emergency call with...
Two out-of-state bondsmen were accused of kidnapping. Gwinnett just agreed to pay them $2 million.
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners approved a $2 million settlement Tuesday with two out-of-state bondsmen who were charged with kidnapping and home invasion in 2014. Police told Channel 2 Action News in 2014 that Kevin Roberson and Khalil Abdullah tried to arrest a man...
henrycountytimes.com
Stockbridge man sentenced for murder
A love triangle that led to murder has resulted in a conviction for a Stockbridge man. A Henry County jury needed only three hours November 4 to find James Blake McAllister, 41, guilty of one count of malice murder, two counts of felony murder, three counts of aggravated assault, and three counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, as well as one count each of possession of an illegal firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and tampering with evidence. All of these charges were in connection with the shooting death of his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend.
Cops: Photos released of car involved in fatal SW Atlanta drive-by shooting
Authorities are looking to identify the driver of a car believed to be involved in a fatal drive-by shooting in southwes...
Cops: Bail bondsman pretends to be officer, forces way into Gwinnett home
Two men working for a bail bond company were arrested Saturday after police say one of the men forced his way into a Gwinnett County home while pretending to be a police officer.
fox5atlanta.com
Gwinnett County teen shot in the back feels lucky to be alive
She said she and her friend, who was killed in the shooting, were being robbed. Police said the victims and shooters knew each other before the shooting, but didn't provide a specific motive for the shooting.
