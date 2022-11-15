Read full article on original website
FITE President Praises GCW’s Touring Success, Doesn’t Love the Deathmatches
The president of FITE is quite happy with the success of GCW on the platform, even if he doesn’t much like the use of lighttubes in the ring. Mike Weber recently appeared on AdFreeShows’ Strictly Business with Eric Bischoff and talked about why GCW has impressed him with their output and more. You can check out a couple of highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:
CM Punk Jokes About AEW Locker Room Altercation During CFFC Commentary
CM Punk had a little fun at his own expense while during commentary for CFFC, cracking a joke about his AEW All Out backstage fight. Punk was doing commentary for the MMA company’s show on Friday when his co-host made a joke about Punk being injured and joked that the promotion would do “Fury Pro Wrestling” next year.
Saraya Talks About Being Cleared To Wrestle, Says That First Bump Will Be ‘Scary For Everybody’
In an interview with Chris Van Vliet for Insight, Saraya spoke about getting medically cleared to wrestle, her conversation with the doctor and preparing for that first bump back. We were sent the following highlights:. On being cleared to wrestle: “So, we get everything done. He brings me back upstairs,...
MJF Says His Fans Like Him For His Authenticity
In an interview with Vulture, MJF spoke about his popularity in AEW and said that his fans like him because he’s authentic. Here are highlights:. On being funny and people liking him: “I think people gravitate toward me, because I’m completely, 110 percent authentic. If that makes people laugh, cool. If that makes people cry, cool. If that makes people angry, cool. I’m really just in it for the money.”
Ronda Rousey Wants Smackdown Title Run To Be Her Most Active, Wants To Change Culture In WWE
Ronda Rousey has some high goals for her current run as Smackdown Women’s Champion, saying that she wants this run to be her most active to date. Rousey spoke during the latest episode of her Ronda on the Road YouTube series about her run as champion and wanting to change the culture in the women’s division. You can check out some highlights below:
Britt Baker Jokes About Saraya Bringing Her Brother to AEW Dynamite, Saraya Responds
– As noted, Saraya and Britt Baker will be confronting one another yet again on tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite. It looks like her Saraya will be bringing some backup to the show tonight in the former of her brother, fellow wrestler Zak Knight. Knight tweeted last night, “Yo...
Jake Roberts Says That He’s Off Oxygen, Back at AEW Again
– WWE Hall of Famer and AEW talent Jake Roberts announced on his Twitter today that he is no longer using oxygen after battling COPD. He also said that he is back at AEW again. Roberts wrote, “Off oxygen for good!! Standing tall doing great. At AEW AGAIN!! Sweet life I’m living!!”
Tony Khan Discusses Details On Showcasing FTR In AEW
Speaking recently on the Full Gear media call, Tony Khan offered some comments on his view of FTR and using the team in AEW events (per Fightful). Khan expressed his desire to see particular matchups on AEW and lamented the impossibility of implementing certain bouts he would have liked to see there. You can read a highlight from Khan and listen to the full call from WrestleZone below.
Eric Bischoff Slams Tony Khan Again, Calls Him A 15-Year-Old With Too Much Money
In an interview with Fightful, Eric Bischoff took more shots at AEW CEO Tony Khan, calling him a ’15-year-old kid’ with ‘too much money’. Here are highlights:. On Tony Khan’s comments about him: “I think what Tony says is funny. Because he reminds me of a fifteen year old kid that’s got too much money and doesn’t know what to do with it and he’s running around, bouncing off walls trying to make some sense out of stuff.
Scotty 2 Hotty Deletes Twitter After Backlash For Intergender Wrestling Comments
Scotty 2 Hotty has deleted his Twitter account after getting backlash for his recent comments on intergender wrestling. Scotty sent out a message to wrestling promoters that he had no interest in wrestling women. He wrote: “Dear promoters. I DO NOT ‘fight’ women. I’m 49 & have a 20 year...
Tony Khan Addresses Potential Meaning of ‘Delete The Elite’ Segments
– DAZN recently spoke to AEW head Tony Khan ahead of tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite. This will be the go-home episode of Dynamite before Saturday’s AEW Full Gear 2022 show. Khan was asked about the recent Delete The Elite segments that have appeared on AEW programming. Khan...
Road Dogg Thinks Bret Hart Should ‘Get Over’ Issues With Goldberg
In the latest edition of his Oh You Didn’t Know podcast (via Wrestling Inc), Road Dogg continue his criticism of Bret Hart and said the Hitman should get over his issues with Bill Goldberg. Hart was hit with a kick by Goldberg in 1999, resulting in a concussion severe enough to end his career. Road Dogg has not been shy about his stance on Hart lately, saying he didn’t think Hart was a great wrestler.
Jack Doan on Shawn Michaels Being the Most Difficult Wrestler to Work With in WWE
– During a recent interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling’s UnSKripted podcast, former WWE referee Jack Doan discussed Shawn Michaels being difficult to work with in WWE. Below are some highlights:. Jack Doan on Shawn Michaels: “The most difficult, I would say, Shawn Michaels. In two forms, one when he was...
Bobby Fish Says CM Punk Isn’t ‘A Blip’ On His Radar, Reveals His Impact Contract Status
Bobby Fish isn’t thinking about CM Punk, noting that the former AEW World Champion “doesn’t exist” for him. Fish spoke with WrestlingNews.co for a new interview and you can see some highlights below:. On challenging CM Punk to a fight a few months ago: “Punk is...
Chavo Guerrero Talks Working On The Iron Claw, Whether MJF Could Have a Big Hollywood Career
Chavo Guerrero is busy in Hollywood between his work on Young Rock and The Iron Claw, and he talked about working on the latter in a new interview. Guerrero is working as the wrestling coordinator on the A24 film which stars Zac Efron and more, and during an interview with Wrestling Inc he spoke about how Efron is doing in the role of Kevin Von Erich.
Ric Flair Asked Colt Cabana About His Issues With CM Punk
Ric Flair says he recently met Colt Cabana and asked him about his longstanding issues with CM Punk. Cabana and Punk’s personal issues, which extend back to the lawsuit stemming from Punk’s infamous appearance on Cabana’s podcast, came back into the spotlight due to their both being signed to AEW.
Impact News: Sami Callihan Beats Eric Young In Bloody Main Event, Steve Maclin Defeats Tommy Dreamer
– The main event of this week’s Impact Wrestling saw a bloody war between Sami Callihan and Eric Young. Thursday’s show saw Callihan defeat Young in a Double Jeopardy match where you had to make your opponent bleed before you could pin or submit them. Violent By Design attacked Callihan before the match began, skirting their ban from ringside during the match to bust Callihan open. In the end though, Callihan got the win and Young’s group came out to stand over him, looking conflicted:
Leighty’s Retro Review: WCW World War 3 1997
-We continue on as we are getting close to finishing out 1997 in PPV. I still have an ECW show to do for November and I still have Uncensored 97 hanging over my head before we finish with the two December shows. Then I will rank all the PPV matches in order because I have nothing better else to do. Let’s get to it!
