Syracuse has one of the longest November losing streaks in college football (9 things to know)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football has two more chances to break one of the longest active November losing streaks in college football. Under Dino Babers, SU is 5-19 in regular-season November games (plus another loss in December in 2020). His teams have lost eight straight dating back to 2019, when the Orange bested Wake Forest, 39-30 in overtime to close out a 5-7 season, and have been outscored 281-96 in the eight November games since then.
Syracuse basketball game vs. Northeastern undergoes a second time change
Syracuse, N.Y. ― Syracuse’s men’s basketball game against Northeastern on Saturday has undergone a second time change. The two teams are now scheduled to tip off at 5 p.m. at the JMA Wireless Dome. The reason for this change is to accommodate the ACC Network’s coverage of...
Axe: Syracuse men’s soccer starts a championship quest on Sunday
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse has a chance to prove it is indeed a fútbol school. The Orange men’s soccer team just completed a 14-2-4 regular season, won the ACC tournament in defeating defending national champion Clemson, 2-0, and earned a program-best No. 3 seed in the NCAA tournament.
Syracuse basketball looks to bounce back vs. Northeastern (what to know)
Syracuse, N.Y. ― Two teams looking for early season turnarounds will meet at the JMA Wireless Dome on Saturday. After dropping an 80-68 decision to Colgate last Tuesday, the Syracuse Orange will try to get back in the win column against a Northeastern team that is winless in three outings this season.
Where to watch SU games Saturday
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — There are two Syracuse University games to watch Saturday. First up is basketball. Tip off is at 5 p.m. against the Northeastern Howlin’ Huskies out of Boston. The game can be seen on the ACC Network. The SU Football team heads south to take on the Wake Forest Deamon Deacons in […]
Syracuse football at Wake Forest: See our picks
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse football team will face Wake Forest at 8 p.m. Saturday at Truist Field in Winston-Salem, North Carolina (TV: ACC Network). It’s time for our predictions. The panel includes Brent Axe, sports columnist; Emily Leiker, SU football reporter; and Nate Mink, supervisor/reporter for sports.
CBS Sports
Syracuse vs. Northeastern: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
The Syracuse Orange will look to defend their home court on Saturday against the Northeastern Huskies at 2 p.m. ET. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup. The point spread favored the Orange on Tuesday,...
How to watch Syracuse football vs. Wake Forest: Time, TV channel, free live stream
The first of Syracuse football’s final two away games of the season takes place on Saturday, November 19 (11/19/2022) when the Orange will travel to Truist Field to face Wake Forest in an ACC matchup. The game will air nationwide on ACC Network at 8 p.m. ET, and can...
FanDuel promo code NY: Receive $125 in free bets on any sport this week
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. If you’re still looking for somewhere to bet on all the sports going on this month, you can register at FanDuel Sportsbook for their exclusive sign-up bonus today. All new customers can claim $125 in free bets guaranteed and no FanDuel promo code NY is required.
sujuiceonline.com
After Colgate loss, former Syracuse guard preaches patience
For the first time in back-to-back seasons since 1960-61 and 1961-62, Syracuse lost consecutive games to its upstate rival, Colgate. The Raiders shot 19 of 38 from 3-point land, easily carving up an inexperienced Orange 2-3 zone. But there were many other concerning signs as SU dropped to 1-1 on the season.
‘Unspeakable grief’: Syracuse’s Robert Anae and Jason Beck speak out in aftermath of UVA tragedy
Syracuse, N.Y. — Dino Babers spoke Monday about how the deaths of three Virginia football players had affected the Syracuse football building. SU offensive coordinator Robert Anae and quarterbacks coach Jason Beck both coached in the same positions at UVA for six seasons before joining Babers’ staff. The...
West Genesee football stopped in Class A regional final
CICERO – All that went well for the West Genesee football team when it shut out Fayeteville-Manlius for the Section III Class A championship turned against them when it sought further glory. The Wildcats saw Friday night’s Class A regional final at Cicero-North Syracuse’s Bragman Stadium turn into a...
Syracuse’s big three offensive problems come down to one thing: depth
Syracuse, N.Y. — Early in the 2022 season, it looked like Dino Babers had finally perfected the recipe for a game-winning Syracuse football offense. His fourth offensive coordinator, Robert Anae, seemed to be the perfect partner in terms of coaching mentality. The program was returning conference-leading running back Sean Tucker, who set records in 2021. With Oronde Gadsden as his primary target, Garrett Shrader was able to change the narrative on his talent as a quarterback.
CBA star receiver Syair Torrance makes college choice
Christian Brothers Academy standout receiver Syair Torrence has announced where he will continue his academic and athletic career. The junior receiver announced he will attend Syracuse University via his Twitter account on Wednesday afternoon.
West Genesee football player ‘doing just fine’ after scary injury
Cicero, N.Y. — A West Genesee football player is OK after a scary injury during Friday night’s Class A regional playoff game against Union-Endicott at Cicero-North Syracuse High School. With just less than two minutes left in the third quarter, West Genesee running back Brady Barrett carried the...
Costly turnovers end West Genesee’s season in regional round loss to Union-Endicott (58 photos)
Cicero, N.Y. — The West Genesee football team’s magical run ends in the state regional round with a 42-7 loss to Section IV’s Union-Endicott on Friday night at Cicero-North Syracuse High School. The Wildcats upset second-seeded Whitesboro and top-seeded Fayetteville-Manlius in back-to-back weeks to win the Section...
Section III hockey coaches poll: Which players have biggest skates to fill this season?
Cicero, N.Y. — For a head coach, finding young ice hockey players to fill holes left by graduating seniors or transfers can be the key to success each year. Section III has a fresh crop of players looking to fill those gaps and take on new leadership roles for their teams.
Kaitlyn Carroll caps her dive career with 13th place finish at state meet
Cicero-North Syracuse diver Kaitlyn Carroll completed her high school career with a 13th place finish at the New York State Public High School Athletic Association girls diving championships on Friday at Webster Aquatic Center. Carroll finished with an 11-dive total of 467.35 points. Carroll had placed 19th with an 8-dive...
Section III wrestling coaches poll: Who is the best wrestler/team your wrestlers will face this season?
Cicero, N.Y. — There are countless numbers of talented wrestlers in Section III, proven by the numerous amounts of state champions that came from CNY last winter. >> Section III wrestling coaches poll: Which wrestlers have biggest shoes to fill this season?
Section III girls basketball coaches poll: Which opposing player keeps you up at night?
Cicero, N.Y. — Section III’s star girls basketball players have a way of giving opposing coaches nightmares. These players will need to be the focal points of every defense they face this season. >> Section III girls basketball players take over syracuse.com’s 2022 media day (45 photos)
