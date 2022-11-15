ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse has one of the longest November losing streaks in college football (9 things to know)

Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football has two more chances to break one of the longest active November losing streaks in college football. Under Dino Babers, SU is 5-19 in regular-season November games (plus another loss in December in 2020). His teams have lost eight straight dating back to 2019, when the Orange bested Wake Forest, 39-30 in overtime to close out a 5-7 season, and have been outscored 281-96 in the eight November games since then.
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Where to watch SU games Saturday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — There are two Syracuse University games to watch Saturday. First up is basketball. Tip off is at 5 p.m. against the Northeastern Howlin’ Huskies out of Boston. The game can be seen on the ACC Network. The SU Football team heads south to take on the Wake Forest Deamon Deacons in […]
Syracuse.com

Syracuse football at Wake Forest: See our picks

Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse football team will face Wake Forest at 8 p.m. Saturday at Truist Field in Winston-Salem, North Carolina (TV: ACC Network). It’s time for our predictions. The panel includes Brent Axe, sports columnist; Emily Leiker, SU football reporter; and Nate Mink, supervisor/reporter for sports.
Syracuse.com

sujuiceonline.com

After Colgate loss, former Syracuse guard preaches patience

For the first time in back-to-back seasons since 1960-61 and 1961-62, Syracuse lost consecutive games to its upstate rival, Colgate. The Raiders shot 19 of 38 from 3-point land, easily carving up an inexperienced Orange 2-3 zone. But there were many other concerning signs as SU dropped to 1-1 on the season.
Eagle Newspapers

West Genesee football stopped in Class A regional final

CICERO – All that went well for the West Genesee football team when it shut out Fayeteville-Manlius for the Section III Class A championship turned against them when it sought further glory. The Wildcats saw Friday night’s Class A regional final at Cicero-North Syracuse’s Bragman Stadium turn into a...
Syracuse.com

Syracuse’s big three offensive problems come down to one thing: depth

Syracuse, N.Y. — Early in the 2022 season, it looked like Dino Babers had finally perfected the recipe for a game-winning Syracuse football offense. His fourth offensive coordinator, Robert Anae, seemed to be the perfect partner in terms of coaching mentality. The program was returning conference-leading running back Sean Tucker, who set records in 2021. With Oronde Gadsden as his primary target, Garrett Shrader was able to change the narrative on his talent as a quarterback.
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

