brady-today.com
Brady Tractor Supply Company Store to Host Photos With Santa Event
Tractor Supply Company will spread Christmas cheer this year with their Photos with Santa event. Held Nov. 19, 2022, from 10AM until NOON, Tractor Supply customers are invited to bring their children and pets to the store for photos with Santa and other Christmas activities. A local photographer will be...
brady-today.com
Brady Council to Consider Project Changes to Radium Reduction Project
The Brady City Council will have a rather light agenda to consider for their regular meeting at 6PM on Tuesday (Nov 15) at the Municipal Court Building. As a part of the consent agenda, Council will approve the minutes of the previous meeting held on November 1. A presentation on...
brady-today.com
Commissioners Approve Requests by CTTC to Install Fiber Optic Lines in County ROW
Judge Trull opened the regular meeting of the Commissioners Court at 9AM. Commissioner Behrens was unable to attend. After a short presentation by Pastor Gaylon Morris of Calvary Temple Assembly of God Church, the Commissioners approved the minutes of the October 24 meeting. Under action items, Commissioners approved a request...
koxe.com
Sarah Romero “Grandma” Gomez of Brownwood
Sarah Romero “Grandma” Gomez, beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and cherished friend passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on November 14, 2022. Mrs. Gomez was born into humble beginnings on November 3, 1923, on a farm in Bangs, Texas to Esteban Mutia Romero and Ester Hernandez. She was one of eight children. From a very early age, Mrs. Gomez was a very hard worker. She began working at the age of fourteen where she was a live-in nanny and maid, she worked for the railroad cleaning the railway cars. When she was sixteen, she worked at the Poultry House. When she was eighteen, she began to work at different restaurants. This is where she developed her love of cooking.
brownwoodnews.com
Brown County Sheriff’s Report: Nov. 15
On Thursday, November 10, Lt. Pete Bastardo spoke with a complainant. This was in regard to a suspect coming onto his property without permission. The complainant requested a trespass warning. Contact was made with the suspect, and he was issued a trespass warning for the property located at FM 3100.
brownwoodnews.com
Johnny Manchild blows into Brownwood
The cold front last week blew in more than cool air. Johnny Manchild, multi-instrumentalist, composer and my son’s favorite musician tore into town for a KOXE/KBWD radio interview promoting his upcoming show in Brownwood. Manchild pulled up at our house in the Manchild transport van, sporting rolled up jeans, platinum hair, and combat boots. I fed him fruit and we talked philosophy and music.
brownwoodnews.com
5 injured, 3 transported in 3-motorcycle accident
Shortly after noon Saturday, first responders were dispatched to U.S. 377 South near the intersection of Crockett at the Stripes location for a multiple vehicle accident. Upon arrival, it was discovered that three motorcycles involved in Hardi’s Bikers Memorial Ride had collided. One witness on the scene stated the motorcycles were attempting to change lanes when they collided. Another witness stated one of the motorcycles in front was attempting to stop traffic for the group and was clipped by another, which led to the pileup.
