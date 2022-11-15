Best Gifts for the ‘Yellowstone’ Mega-Fan: Dutton Clothing, ‘Yellowstone’ Gear, and More
Need the perfect Yellowstone gifts? Get your loved ones looking, cooking, and living like a Dutton with these practical to fantastic grabs.
If it feels like everyone is a Yellowstone fan these days, that’s because they are. Television’s #1 show has taken over America, which comes with some excellent perks. What’s the best perk, you ask? Yellowstone merch galore!
Not just any merch, either. Fans can now grab everything from a top-of-the-line Lodge Cast Iron Yellowstone skillet to the exact aviators Rip Wheeler wears. And it may have taken five seasons, but there’s even Yellowstone monopoly now. You’ll find all of these gift ideas for the Dutton die-hards in your life below, alongside a whole lot more. So let’s get to it!
Top Pick: Lodge Cast Iron ‘Yellowstone’ Skillets
First up is one of the finest crossovers in branding history, and a damn fine present all around. Lodge Cast Iron has partnered with the hit television show to create two Yellowstone inspired special edition cast iron skillets so fans everywhere can cook as a Dutton family member.
Like all LCI cookware, their American-made Yellowstone skillets are both collectible and fully functional. And once you have one in-hand, you’ll see why this is our top pick. It’s a truly stellar piece of cookware and top-of-the-line as a collectible, too. The best part? At around $30 each, neither of these skillets break the bank
Want to snag a skillet? Two sizes are available, each with a different premium design:
- Price: $29.95-$36.95
- Why we love it: Premium quality, perfect rustic designs, Made in America
- Buy: Yellowstone 10.25 Inch Cast Iron Authentic ‘Y’ Skillet
- Buy: Yellowstone 12 Inch Cast Iron Steer Skillet
Lodge Cast Iron skillets are made with reliable durability and expert craftmanship to last for generations, just like the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch. So don’t miss out!
Outsider PM Beverage Cooler : Perfect For Rip’s Coors Banquet Stubbies
Want to keep your Coors Banquet, Gratis , or any beer of choice perfectly cool? One-up Rip Wheeler with a PM Beverage Cooler for yourself or the fellow Yellowstone fans in your life. PMs come in three colors, and are currently on sale for $17.50.
But why grab one? To put it simply, The PM is the most versatile beverage cooler on the market – bar-none. No matter what you’re drinking, the PM will keep it cool. It holds 16 oz. cans, 12 oz. cans, 12 oz. bottles, 12 oz. slim cans, short cans, and seltzers (no judgment here). It’s the swiss army of koozies: it even has a bottle opener at the bottom to make it an all-in-one sipping experience.
- Price: On Sale for $17.50!
- Why we love it: Wildly versatile, low-profile
- Buy: The PM Beverage Cooler, Black – On Sale for $17.50
- Buy: The PM Beverage Cooler, Navy – On Sale for $17.50
- Buy: The PM Beverage Cooler, Green – On Sale for $17.50
Or, you can snag all of Outsider’s premium drink ware (including the PM) as a bundle, currently half price:
Practical Gift: Yellowstone Dutton Ranch-Ready Cowhide Gloves
Looking to grab an easy gift or stocking stuffer for the hard worker in your life? Cowhide leather gloves instantly say Yellowstone as they’ve been a staple of cowboys for generations. There’s not a job I tackle without them on my own ranch, just as my grandfather and great uncles did before me.
If you know someone who prefers more practical gifts (rather than show-branded merch), this is the way to go. And nothing beats a practical and cheap but long-lasting present.
- Price: $10-$15
- Why we love it: Practical, affordable, instantly recognizable
- Buy: Wells Lamont Men’s Reinforced Cowhide Leather Work Gloves with Palm Patch – $15 (yellow hide)
- Buy: Boss Men ‘s Durable Full-Grain Cowhide Leather Work Gloves, Reinforced Palm Patch – $11 (yellow hide)
- Buy: Boss Men ‘s AquaArmor Cowhide Leather Work Gloves, Water Resistant – $15 (tan hide)
If none of the above are what you’re looking for, you can also find cowhide gloves at your nearest Tractor Supply or hardware store.
Dutton Ready: Block Logo Trucker Hat (Outsider)
Outsider’s Yellowstone -inspired, 5 Panel back trucker hat will last you a lifetime, and it’s the perfect gift for fans of the show looking to rock that Dutton look without feeling too branded themselves.
- Price: On Sale for $15!
- Why we love it: Simple yet effective design says Dutton without screaming it
- Buy: Block Logo Trucker Hat, Black
The mesh black back, adjustable plastic snapback, and embroidered patch graphic on front make it a classic, sturdy hat that this Outsider wears on the regular, including for our interviews with the Yellowstone cast .
For the Sipper: Yellowstone Whiskey
If there’s one whiskey that’s associated with the show, it’s Limestone Branch’s Yellowstone Select. It may be a Kentucky-style bourbon, but this multi-gold-medal-winning sip has definitely cornered the market on Yellowstone whiskey.
LB even has a 7-year batch for the distinguished sippers in your life – or your refined self.
- Price: Starts at $29, ranges to $700
- Why we love it: The ‘Yellowstone’ Boilmaker. ‘Nouf said.
- Buy on Drizly
“A delicate fusion of flavors from seventh-generation distillers, this straight bourbon features a handpicked blend of 4- and 7-year-old bourbons, for an exclusive old-fashioned whiskey that honors its deep family origins.”
The Perfect ‘Yellowstone’ Vests & Jackets for Your John Dutton
If there’s one branded clothing item fans love, it’s those snazzy, practical Yellowstone vests worn by the core cast. Specifically, John Dutton makes them look damn good throughout the series. For the JD fan in your life, we definitely recommend a Yellowstone vest straight from the official shop over a cheap imitation:
- Price: $60-$160
- Why we love it: Can’t beat authentic, classic merch
- Buy on Yellowstone TV Shop
Or, if you’d prefer non-branded western wear worn in the show, we’ve got you covered there, too. Schaefer is one of the most trusted workwear brands around, and their vests and jackets are featured on screen in the show thanks to the costume department. You can own all your favorite jackets via their Yellowstone collection:
But what’s a cowboy without his hat? To get one for the Dutton in your life, head over to Greeley, the official hatmakers of Yellowstone:
For a ton more John Dutton gift options, check out our full clothing guide here .
The Perfect Pieces for Your Beth Dutton Fan
Have a Beth Dutton fan in your life? Who doesn’t! While it’s tempting to list out her iconic dresses, those don’t exactly scream Yellowstone . You can find them all here just in case , but for a truly perfect Beth gift, we recommend her iconic Carhartt jacket from the earlier seasons:
- Price: $119
- Why we love it: Iconic, practical, and highly functional
- Buy on Amazon
For more iconic Beth Dutton gifts, be sure to check out our full guide here . But we’ve pulled a few top-picks that are still available and won’t break the bank, just in case:
- Season 1 Day Drinking Jacket: PRETTYGARDEN Women’s Fashion Long Sleeve Lapel Zip Up Faux Shearling Shaggy Oversized Coat Jacket ($37-$42)
- Season 2 Flannel Shirt : Women’s Ridicuously Soft Flannel Boyfriend Shirt ($36)
- Season 3 Morning Meditation Robe: Boho Robe, Kimono Robe, Calla in Orange by Wild Rose Boho ($55)
The Perfect Sunglasses & Jackets for Your Rip Wheeler Fan
And then there’s Rip Wheeler. Cole Hauser’s breakout character is responsible for the most iconic look in television today. And there’s no better gift for the Rip fan in your life than a pair of Rip-ready aviator sunglasses:
- Price: $20-200
- Why we love it: Iconic, instantly recognizable, and functional
- Buy the real deal on Amazon ($194)
- Buy the budget-friendly version on Amazon ($15-$20)
There’s more to Rip than just his eyewear, however. Looking to grab the perfect jacket for your Yellowstone fan? Here’s what we’d suggest to complete the look:
- Price: $65
- Why we love it: It’s the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch jacket. C’mon!
- Buy the real deal Wrangler Yellowstone jacket at Sheplers
And again, what’s a cowboy without his hat? To get one for the Rip in your life, head over to Greeley, the official hatmakers of Yellowstone, and be sure to select a deep brown or black:
Be sure to check out our full Rip Wheeler clothing guide for more, too.
Family Fun Pick: ‘Yellowstone’ Monopoly
“All’s fair in love and land in this ultimate game for Yellowstone fans!” That’s right, Yellowstone now has its own official MONOPOLY® game set! This new spin on a classic features well-known locations anchored by the Dutton family’s coveted cattle ranch, including Kayce and Monica’s House and the Painted Horse Casino & Hotel.
“Gear up with collectible cowhand-related tokens and post Wranglers and Foremen to secure your grounds to be the last operator standing with custom Yellowstone currency to win!” says OP, the USAopoly company, who currently offers their Y-Branded Monopoly at the best price online:
- Price: $45
- Why we love it: Classic gift, Yellowstone style!
- Buy it on the OP USAopoly shop
And yes, Outsider’s played it, and we love it. Everything from the collectible tokens to the cards are top-notch. This is truly the perfect gift to keep the family drama going after Yellowstone episodes end.
Outsider Shop Shirt , As Worn By ‘Yellowstone’s Brecken Merrill
Join the crew. Punch in with an Outsider Shop Shirt as Tate Dutton actor Brecken Merrill did on the set of Yellowstone Season 4. Each shirt is custom-made with a patch bearing your name of choice. Brecken prefers navy, but we’ve got black and forest green to suit your fancy, too:
- Price: On Sale for $37.50!
- Why we love it: Customizable patches, Sported by Yellowstone cast, looks fantastic in any setting
- Outsider Shop Shirt w/ Custom Name Patch, Navy
- Outsider Shop Shirt w/ Custom Name Patch, Black
- Outsider Shop Shirt w/ Custom Name Patch, Green
Please note: Since this is a custom order, please allow 10-14 Days for processing. So be sure to order accordingly!
That’s it for our top picks! For more Yellowstone gift ideas, be sure to check out our full clothing guides here .
The post Best Gifts for the ‘Yellowstone’ Mega-Fan: Dutton Clothing, ‘Yellowstone’ Gear, and More appeared first on Outsider .
