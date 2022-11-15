Read full article on original website
G. S.
3d ago
now what could a woman in a wheelchair have done to deserve being killed. he should have gotten more than 30 years. that's sorry.
WLBT
JPD: Wanted man for 2021 murder arrested Friday, traveled to New York to arrest suspect
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A suspect wanted for a murder that took place in 2021 was arrested Friday. According to the Jackson Police Department, the police department’s task force returned to the capital city from Oswego, New York, with suspect Brock Williams Jr., who was arrested for the murder of 28-year-old Christopher Johnson.
WAPT
Altercation leads to one woman shot, JPD investigating
Jackson police are investigating an aggravated assault case. According to officials, the dispute occurred Thursday evening in the 100 block of Maple Street. JPD said a female was shot once in the leg by friends during an altercation. The names of the suspect(s) and victim are unknown at this time,...
WAPT
Canton man pleads guilty in attack on hotel housekeeper
CANTON, Miss. — A Canton man will spend the next 30 years in prison for raping a hotel housekeeper in 2021. Dottie Maurice Griffin, 34, pleaded guilty Monday in Madison County Circuit Court to sexual battery and being a felon in possession of a firearm. His sentence does not include the possibility of parole, according to a news release from Bubba Bramlett, the district attorney for Madison and Rankin counties.
Capitol police find two shot, killed on Mill Street
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Two people were shot and killed on Mill Street in Jackson on Thursday, November 17. Reports of a shooting were made just before 9:00 p.m. Capitol police arrived at the scene to find two people dead from gunshot wounds. Authorities with the Mississippi Department of Public Safety said the incident wasn’t […]
darkhorsepressnow.com
Truck Recovered Quickly By JPD After Armed Carjacking; Suspects Still At Large
The City of Jackson Facebook page shared a thank you to Jackson police after their quick response to an armed carjacking. According to The City of Jackson, Wednesday evening at 5:27 p.m., Jackson police received a call about an armed carjacking on Woodview Drive. When officers arrived on scene 12...
WLBT
Two men fatally shot in Jackson Thursday night
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two men were fatally shot on Mill Street Thursday night. Capitol Police were called to the scene just before 9 p.m., where they found one shooting victim in front of a residence and one inside the home, according to Bailey Martin, spokesperson for the Mississippi Department of Public Safety.
WAPT
Couple dies in what sheriff says appeared to be murder-suicide
COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. — A man and woman were found dead in the front yard of their home in what the Copiah County sheriff said appeared to be a murder-suicide. Sheriff Byron Swilley said the call came in at about 7:30 a.m. on Sunday from someone who found the bodies outside the home on Hopewell Road. Terry Taylor, 47, and his wife Christina Taylor, 44, were both dead of gunshot wounds, Swilley said.
Carjacked grandparent’s vehicle found in Lauderdale County
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The vehicle that was carjacked from a grandparent who was dropping off a student at school in Jackson was located on Lauderdale County. The suspect ran out from a wooded area east of Cardozo Middle School on Tuesday, November 15. The suspect didn’t display a weapon, but he threatened to use […]
WAPT
Crime Stoppers: Who killed a man found shot to death in the bed of his pickup truck?
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police and Crime Stoppers are seeking help from the public to identify whoever shot and killed Thelvin Carr. Carr, 62, was found on Oct. 16 in the bed of his 2003 Blue Ford Ranger at the intersection of Newton and Lynch streets, Sam Brown, public information officer for the Jackson Police Department, said. Carr had a Highpoint .380 pistol underneath his right arm, according to Brown.
WLBT
Man pleads guilty to woman’s slaying inside Canton motel room
MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A man has pleaded guilty to murder after a woman was found dead at a Canton motel in May of 2021. Johnnie Harris, Jr. pleaded guilty to second degree murder and trafficking in controlled substances and was sentenced to serve thirty years without the possibility of early release or parole for each count.
Two killed in Copiah County murder-suicide
COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Copiah County deputies are investigating after two people were killed in what investigators believe was a murder-suicide. According to Sheriff Byron Swilley, the victims were identified as 47-year-old Terry Taylor and 44-year-old Christine Taylor. The two were married. The incident happened on Sunday, November 13 at a home on Hopewell […]
WAPT
Man arrested, accused of shooting 18-year-old grandson
The shooting was reported at about 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday along the Siwell Road Corridor, according to a news release from the Byram Police Department. The 18-year-old was shot multiple times and is in serious condition at the University of Mississippi Medical Center, police said. The grandfather was arrested and...
kicks96news.com
A Domestic Altercation in Carthage Lands One in the Hospital and One Behind Bars
On Sunday, November 13th at 12:25 a.m., Carthage Police Officers were dispatched to a residence on Red Dog Rd regarding a disturbance in progress involving a weapon. When officers arrived on scene a woman, Bessie Leflore, was standing in the doorway holding a kitchen knife with blood on it. After being advised to drop the weapon, Ms. Leflore put it down and was placed in handcuffs while officers observed the scene.
Mississippi club owner accused of shooting woman during fight
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson police arrested a club owner after a woman was shot. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said the shooting happened on Saturday, November 12 at Plush Jxn on Robinson Road. According to Hearn, Carl Powell, the club owner, was arrested shortly after the shooting happened. Police believe an altercation between Powell […]
Grandfather accused of shooting grandson inside Byram home
BYRAM, Miss. (WJTV) – Byram police arrested a man accused of shooting his 18-year-old grandson. The shooting happened at a home along the Siwell Road Corridor around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, November 15. Police said the unidentified suspect was arrested for aggravated assault/domestic violence. He is being held at the Hinds County Detention Center. According […]
WAPT
Silver Alert issued for missing Madison woman
MADISON COUNTY, Miss. — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 75-year-old Dianna Boring of Madison. She is described as a white female, five feet seven inches tall, weighing 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen on Friday, November 18,...
kicks96news.com
Malicious Mischief, Felony Possession, and Domestic Violence in Leake and Attala Arrests
LAUREN A LOVE, 41, of Kosciusko, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Simple Assault – Causing Bodily Injury, KPD. Bond $5,000, $1000. JASON R MCBRIDE, 42, of Kosciusko, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, KPD. Bond $1,544.25. JAMES A MOORE, 33, of Philadelphia, Felony Hold – Leake County Justice...
WAPT
South Jackson vacant hotel catches fire
JACKSON, Miss. — A vacant South Jackson hotel caught fire Friday. Hotel O on Ellis Avenue caught fire Friday afternoon around 4:30 PM. This hotel caught fire at least 4 times back in February. Firefighters were able to put the fire out and no injuries were reported.
WLBT
Sheriff reports murder-suicide in Copiah County
COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Two people are dead following an apparent murder-suicide in Copiah County. The incident occurred Sunday morning at 1181 Hopewell Rd., according to Sheriff Byron Swilley. Terry Taylor, 47, and Chrstina Taylor, 44, have been identified as the two that are deceased. Swilley told WLBT the...
Fire breaks out at abandoned Jackson motel
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson firefighters responded to a fire at an abandoned motel on Friday, November 18. The fire happened at Hotel O on Highway 80 near Ellis Avenue. There’s no word on any injuries at this time. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
