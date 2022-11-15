COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. — A man and woman were found dead in the front yard of their home in what the Copiah County sheriff said appeared to be a murder-suicide. Sheriff Byron Swilley said the call came in at about 7:30 a.m. on Sunday from someone who found the bodies outside the home on Hopewell Road. Terry Taylor, 47, and his wife Christina Taylor, 44, were both dead of gunshot wounds, Swilley said.

COPIAH COUNTY, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO