According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, an estimated 6 million children between the ages of 13 and 17 have attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. Children with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, or ADHD, may have trouble paying attention, controlling their behavior or be overly active. In this week's episode, I spoke with Indianapolis-based behavioral pediatrician and founder of TEACH ME ADHD, Dr. Nerissa Bauer about how parents can help their children with ADHD live up to their full potential.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO