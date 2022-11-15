Read full article on original website
WISH-TV
Talking with strangers has its health benefits
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – From a very young age our parents warned us about stranger danger. However, a new study suggests engaging with people we don’t know as adults has its benefits. Researchers at Harvard Business School looked at approximately 50,000 participants from multiple databases. The goal was to...
WISH-TV
Indianapolis-Based Behavioral Pediatrician’s Advice for Parents of Children with ADHD
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, an estimated 6 million children between the ages of 13 and 17 have attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. Children with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, or ADHD, may have trouble paying attention, controlling their behavior or be overly active. In this week's episode, I spoke with Indianapolis-based behavioral pediatrician and founder of TEACH ME ADHD, Dr. Nerissa Bauer about how parents can help their children with ADHD live up to their full potential.
WISH-TV
FDA-approved weight loss drug for adults successful in children
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – An estimated 33% of children between the ages of 2 and 19 are overweight or obese. That’s 1 in 3. According to a new study published in the New England Journal of Medicine, there may be a promising new treatment to reduce these numbers. Scientists say the weight loss drug, semaglutide–first approved by the FDA for adults–may also be effective in children.
Current Publishing
Carmel man urges awareness after surviving blood clot scare
At 55, Chris Betelak considered himself active and healthy. So, it was a surprise when doctors found blood clots in his leg and lungs. The discovery occurred in March 2017, when the Carmel resident began feeling chest pain while working in his yard. “I’m thinking, well, could this be bronchitis,...
Community Health Network notifies patients of data breach
INDIANAPOLIS — Community Health Network patients may find themselves getting targeted ads from Facebook and Google that mention their medical conditions after the health network discovered that a data breach may have led to certain patient information being transmitted to web tracking technology vendors. Community Health Network stated there is no indication that sensitive information […]
WISH-TV
‘UnPHILtered’: Dr. Jerome Adams on how to avoid getting flu
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — What can you do to protect yourself from getting sick amid the flu activity in Indiana?. Dr. Jerome Adams, WISH-TV medical expert and a former U.S. surgeon general, talked with News 8 on Thursday’s “UnPHILtered” on “News 8 at 11 p.m.”. Learn...
Thousands of Indiana kids need homes, some were officially adopted Friday
The courtroom was decorated with balloons, streamers and banners as families, loved ones, case managers and others gathered in the courtroom.
Doctors urge caution at Thanksgiving gatherings to prevent a surge in RSV
INDIANAPOLIS — Doctors are urging caution in planning holiday gatherings as we approach Thanksgiving next week. There's growing concern about another surge in RSV infections in children. So doctors are suggesting specific steps to reduce risk for your family because the consequences can be serious if you don't. The...
WISH-TV
Indianapolis hospital using special treatment to help battle RSV
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)– A special respirator treatment called cuirass ventilation is helping speed up the healing process for children battling RSV and allowing more beds to be open as more patients continue to come in. The only hospital in Indiana to provide the treatment is Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital in...
Racial Equity Report Card shows disparities between residents in Indianapolis
Researchers at the Polis Center at IUPUI are developing a new report that examines the equity gap between racial groups in Indianapolis.
MacKenzie Scott makes unsolicited $3 million donation to Indianapolis-based charter school
An Indianapolis-based charter school announced this week that it will receive an unsolicited $3 million donation from MacKenzie Scott, ex-wife to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. The discretionary gift came as a surprise to Paramount Schools of Excellence, said chief executive officer Tommy Reddicks. The funds are already earmarked for the ongoing construction of two new […] The post MacKenzie Scott makes unsolicited $3 million donation to Indianapolis-based charter school appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
New social media scam forces victims to make 'hostage-style' videos
A new, elaborate social media scam is emptying bank accounts in Central Indiana. Social media was far more profitable to scammers in 2021 than any other method of reaching people.
Sustainable farm brings fresh shrimp to Indianapolis
Atarraya Inc. picked the Hoosier state to launch Shrimpbox, the first sustainable shrimp farm in the country.
Brownsburg Schools responds to high school threat and fake alerts
BROWNSBURG, Ind. — Brownsburg Community School Corporation is responding to a threat and then a fake response to the threat made to look like it came from the district. On Thursday afternoon, a Brownsburg High School student made a threat. By Thursday evening, the school district's police and local law enforcement found the threat was not credible.
Indy couple has big dreams for their concrete decor business
Kaitlan Vosler began making items like planters, jewelry and trays back in 2016. In 2020, she realized she needed to stop working from her garage in order to continue to grow the business.
visitindiana.com
Experience the Holiday in Hamilton County, Indiana
Experience the magic of the season this holiday season while making memories with friends and family with these special events. Plus, save with special offers from local shops, restaurants and hotels. Start planning your holiday experiences at VisitHamiltonCounty.com/holiday. Carmel Christkindlmarkt. After a year hiatus, the Carmel Christkindlmarkt returns. Do some...
WISH-TV
Academy pays students out of high school to learn trade skills
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — With more high schoolers looking at other options besides college, choosing careers in skilled trades is possible with one academy wanting to train the next generation for the trades. Peterman Top Tech Academy, which is on the city’s southeast side, focuses on heating, ventilation, air conditioning,...
'We didn't get treated too well': American Indian man opens up about growing up in southern Indiana
SEYMOUR, Ind — As we move more into November, it's important to take time to educate ourselves and better understand American Indians during "Native American Heritage Month". WHAS11 News reached out to a Southern Indiana Cherokee man to learn more about misconceptions and how to make mistakes gracefully. Inside...
readthereporter.com
Carmel Art Commission says ‘no’ to spending more money on unpopular sculpture
Letters to the Editor do not reflect the opinions of The Reporter, its publisher or its staff. You can submit your own Letter to the Editor by email to [email protected]. Please include your phone number and city of residence. The Reporter will publish one letter per person per week.
WISH-TV
‘Pet Pals TV’: Indiana cat obsession
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, “Pet Pals TV” shares a fun, interesting, and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population. This week, Patty Spitler, the host of “Pet Pals TV,” was joined by KJ McGlinn, kitty correspondent for “Pet Pals TV,” to talk about cat-obsession characteristics.
